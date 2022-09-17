NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The McCook boys tennis team was looking to keep up their top form from the Lexington Invite a few days ago against North Platte Bulldogs. Playing at home seemed to be a huge advantage for McCook as they did not disappoint the home crowd that came to support them. The Bison dominated from top to bottom against the Bulldogs as they had a clean sweep of a final team score of 9-0. Some of the notables on the Bison side were the doubles Joel Miller and senior Payton Dellevoet continuing their undefeated streak as they defeated Cayden Roehrs and Parker Gin 8-1. The Bison’s number one, Nathaniel Miller, defeated Jace Kennel 8-1 as well.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO