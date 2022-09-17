ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

NPCC travels to MCC for a rematch of the Volleyball Court

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights are 5-10 so far in the 2022 season while the MCC Indians are 11-6. The last time these two teams met, the Indians traveled to North Platte and swept the Knights 3-0. This time the Knights will make the trip to McCook and are seeking revenge on the Indians.
North Platte defeats McCook at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Softball Team has a 20-9 record so far on the season and is on a six-game winning streak. In their previous match-up, the Dawgs defeated Seward to win the North Platte Invite. The Dawgs welcome the 2-8 McCook Bison to town and, they look to keep their win streak alive.
Bison host North Platte Boys Tennis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The McCook boys tennis team was looking to keep up their top form from the Lexington Invite a few days ago against North Platte Bulldogs. Playing at home seemed to be a huge advantage for McCook as they did not disappoint the home crowd that came to support them. The Bison dominated from top to bottom against the Bulldogs as they had a clean sweep of a final team score of 9-0. Some of the notables on the Bison side were the doubles Joel Miller and senior Payton Dellevoet continuing their undefeated streak as they defeated Cayden Roehrs and Parker Gin 8-1. The Bison’s number one, Nathaniel Miller, defeated Jace Kennel 8-1 as well.
North Platte places 2nd at the Ogallala Invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team competed at the Ogallala Invite at Crandell Creek Golf Course. The Dawgs came away with second place with a team score of 331, and the Scottsbluff Bearcats took first with a team score of 313. The team title...
Hershey with the sweep over Kimball at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers own a 9-4 record so far on the season as they welcome the Kimball Longhorns to town who are still searching for their first win. In the Panther’s previous match, they swept McCook at home and they look to keep that momentum going tonight against Kimball.
Gothenburg’s softball handles Centura-Central Valley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Gothenburg’s softball team will be in action Monday night as they take on the Centura-Central Valley Diamonds. The Swedes looked to keep up their hot start to the season, winning 16 out of their first 20 games (16-4). Meanwhile, the Diamonds are looking to get their season back on track as they have lost seven out of their last 10 games.
One last hot day Tuesday; Strong cold front to push through Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a warm start of the workweek, that trend will continue into the day Tuesday. Going into the day Wednesday, our weather conditions will change dramatically with a cold front moving through. Due to an area of high pressure centered to the southeast portion of the...
