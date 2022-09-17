Scott beats Point Pleasant in a thriller

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – Arguably the top game in Class AA Friday, it was the Skyhawks edging Point Pleasant 21-14 to stay undefeated.

Both teams were tied 14-14 at halftime after finishing the first quarter scoreless. Matt Frye connected with Brayden Clark in the third quarter for the game-winning touchdown.

Scott has another tough test in 3-1 Chapmanville Sept. 23.

