San Angelo, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Hill’s big night leads Bobcats past Tigers

By Ryan Compeau
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AU3ot_0hz2YocO00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats found themselves back in the win column Friday night, downing Belton 35-12.

It was a big first half for quarterback Tyler Hill who had three rushing touchdowns in the first half to lead the ‘Cats to victory.

Central is back in action next Friday for homecoming against Abilene Wylie.

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Eldorado High School's First District Football Game Abruptly Canceled

MIDLAND – The first District high school football game between Eldorado and Midland TLCA has been abruptly canceled. According to the Eldorado Eagle Boosters Facebook page, Midland TLCA has cancelled the district game against the Eagles that was set for this coming Saturday. Eldorado is currently 1-3 and were set to start district this week. The Eagles started off the season with a win over Christoval 7-0, then lost to Winters in overtime 18-12. Then, Eldorado faced off against the Sonora Broncos and lost 24-7 then played a good San Saba team and lost 26-0. Midland TLCA is 0-3 on the…
ELDORADO, TX
HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State Belles defeat UTPB in 3 – 1 match

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Belles faced off against UT Permian Basin on Saturday afternoon. The Rambelles were strong starting off taking the first two sets. After dropping the third set, the Belles were able to rally for the 25-17 win in set four. Sydney Mundkowsky, the Belles outside hitter had a career-high of 22 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
HIGHLIGHTS: Belles remain undefeated after shutout win

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Belles dominated Oklahoma Christian Saturday afternoon with a shutout win 3-0. The Belles have scored three goals in three games this season, with each having three different goal scorers. The Belles will go on to play at home against St. Mary’s on Wednesday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 4 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday Lake View defeated Lubbock 35-21 Friday Central defeated Belton 35-12 Brady defeated Dublin 62-42 Ozona defeated Grape Creek 34-2 Water Valley defeated Odessa Compass 34-0 Miles defeated Winters 56-12 Wall […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
HIGHLIGHTS: Nueces Canyon tops Veribest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons fell at home on Friday night to Nueces Canyon 40-25. The Falcons would jump out to an early lead, but the Panthers were too much for the Falcons to get the victory. Veribest is back in action next week on the road against Panther Creek.
VERIBEST, TX
Water Valley Wildcats shut out Odessa Compass 34-0

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Water Valley Wildcats came in and dominated Odessa Compass on homecoming night, 34-0. The cats were able able to take a 6-0 halftime lead, in large part to Anthony Quintana taking the snap himself and scoring from three yards out. The Wildcats are now 2-2 and look ahead to a […]
WATER VALLEY, TX
College Hills and Oxford to become temporary four-way stop

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced late Tuesday afternoon that the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and South Oxford Drive will convert from a signalized intersection to a four-way stop starting Wednesday, Sept. 21. The duration of this change is currently unknown. The city urges drivers to use caution at this […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Oversized Load Takes Down Power Lines at Houston Harte Underpass

SAN ANGELO – A power line was taken out on Tuesday morning in San Angelo after it was hit by an oversize load.  According to reporters on scene, on Sep. 20, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Houston Harte and Arden Rd. for the report of a minor crash. When they arrived, the crew discovered a Semi pulling a large tank had snagged the utility lines.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: 18-Wheeler Explodes On Dash-cam

ALLEN, TX – The driver of a semi truck was killed on Tuesday afternoon after the truck left the highway and fell off of an overpass. The video above may contain content to graphic for all viewers. The video was contributed by WFAA and was shared by numerous social media pages.
ALLEN, TX
SAFD to participate in training drills

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city announced on a Facebook post that the San Angelo Fire Department and other volunteer departments will participate in joint training on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the post, the fire apparatus will use the Bell Street boat ramp area to draft water from the river into water tenders, then […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
