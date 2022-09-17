HIGHLIGHTS: Hill’s big night leads Bobcats past Tigers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats found themselves back in the win column Friday night, downing Belton 35-12.

It was a big first half for quarterback Tyler Hill who had three rushing touchdowns in the first half to lead the ‘Cats to victory.

Central is back in action next Friday for homecoming against Abilene Wylie.

