Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern.
Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
