ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynBzS_0hz2YRGZ00

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern.

Story continues below:

Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 15

Raven The Black Bird
4d ago

sorry Rio rancho it's because of the Albuquerque City mayor refuse to prosecute criminals even knowing the city of Rio rancho is pretty close to Albuquerque they are also doing the same thing in Rio rancho

Reply(9)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Police shooting leaves suspect injured in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the multi-agency task force is responding to an officer-involved shooting at the 3300 block of Candelaria, near Carlisle, Wednesday morning. Police say officers were sent to the area near the Candelaria Business Center around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a shot spotter alert. They say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigate suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found near 94th and Central Tuesday. APD says officers responded to the area and found the dead individual on the side of the road. They say this incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. No other information is available at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in downtown Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque. APD says they were called to a neighborhood near 12th and Mountain at around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Police say a man, now identified as Carlos Romero, died from his injuries. APD says Romero was involved in a confrontation with Frank Arnaudville, which […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police officer completes FBI National Academy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, a Santa Fe Police officer has completed the prestigious FBI National Academy. Lt. Thomas Grundler was one of the 235 officers from across the country to graduate from the program last week in Quantico, Virginia. Fewer than one percent of officers qualify. The 10-week academy provides courses on […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Rio Rancho, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Sports
KRQE News 13

Downtown Albuquerque stabbing suspect has criminal history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who went on a stabbing spree last weekend in Albuquerque had just been released on parole. According to New Mexico’s corrections department, Leroy Lopez was released on parole on Sept. 12. Six days later, police say he went on a stabbing spree in downtown Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Leads sought in November 2020 homicide in Rio Rancho

Donald “Soza” Miller’s body was found on Rio Rancho’s west mesa on Nov. 5, nearly two years ago. Sandoval County Sheriff’s Det. Paul Linson said it was a “pretty violent crime scene,” and it is believed more than one person was involved in the murder. A young adult male was arrested on Sept. 16, in connection with the crime. Linson said he was released Monday.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Police: fight at Sandia High may have involved gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School has lifted a “shelter in place” status after an Albuquerque Police response to an on-campus fight that may have involved a firearm. APD says there have been no reports of any injuries or gunshots. The situation unfolded in the noon-hour Monday. In a tweet, Albuquerque Police officers are conducting a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Owners displaced after housefire in northwest Albuquerque

Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a housefire near Montano and Unser Monday morning. AFR says crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Monday and they were met with heavy smoke coming form the garage when they arrived. Officials say the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate. They say crews rescued a cat […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomi Lahren
KRQE News 13

Brother of Fabian Gonzales pleads not guilty to August murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man after an argument over speeding, has pleaded not guilty. But Joseph Gonzales is already being held behind bars. Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon outside his south valley house. Video shows him opening fire after turning around.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico law enforcement agencies gather for special training

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law Enforcement agencies from across New Mexico gathered at the University of New Mexico Tuesday for a missing or murdered indigenous persons training session. The two-day class is part of the FBI’s initiative to do more to solve these cases. Tuesday’s focus was on collection data and sharing that data using the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Suspect dead after deputy pursuit in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in the South Valley. Officials say they were flagged down at around 1:30 p.m. about a suspicious person inside a vehicle near Rio Bravo. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, who ended up fleeing his vehicle after ramming into three […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Crime#Peppoli Loop#Southern#Unm#Community#101st#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Police search for southeast Albuquerque murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a suspect accused in a September 9th shooting. Police say around 4:35 p.m. Raul Zapata, 51, was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle at the Alon on Central and Tramway. Police have released photos of the suspects vehicle. Anyone with information is asked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque announces day of cleanup before Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has declared a day of citywide cleanup to happen each year just before visitors descend on the city for Balloon Fiesta. Monday night the city proclaimed the last Saturday of each September “Imagine ABQ Day.” The initiative organized by Albuquerque Fire Rescue and other community partners encourages members of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate fatal downtown shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a downtown shooting that left one dead at 1025 12th St. NW around 4:14 p.m., Monday. APD officers found a male with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to a hospital and is dead, according to APD. One...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Group demands rent control, Awaiting extradition, More storms, Solar farm on property, City-wide cleanup

Tuesday’s Top Stories Full Interview: Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on the city’s homeless problem Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘let voters decide’ abortion ad New hope on the horizon for empty lot on San Mateo Aztec High School football coach faces charges VIDEO: Game and Fish tiger hunt leads to alligator, drugs, instead Pair of Lobos pick […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy