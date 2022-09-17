ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Sensei Des Chaskelson’s Cocoa Beach Karate School to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Karate school, located at 1355 North Atlantic Avenue, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October. The popular school was founded by Sensei Des Chaskelson in October of 2002, and 20 years later, the dojo is still conducting karate classes as well as special community service events.
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

City of Palm Bay Receives $60,000 Grant to Put Towards Improvements for ﻿Castaway Point Park

BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay has been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency for $60,000 for the Palm Bay Castaway Point Park Restoration and Enhancement Project, which includes repairs to the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrades to the lighting and restroom facilities, and educational signage.
PALM BAY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida mayor, state rep argue over city's upcoming pride event

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Mayor of Melbourne fired back after State Rep. Randy Fine said the city should pull the permit for this weekend's pride events. Fine, a Republican, took issue with the planned "drag queen story time" event, while the mayor says the group has done nothing wrong. Melbourne's city clerk told FOX 35 News that the permit, submitted by Space Coast Pride, was done correctly and there's no plan to change it.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life

Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

2022 Space Coast HBCA Parade of Homes to Showcase Latest Trends, Technology and Temptations

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prepare to drool because the Space Coast Home Builders and Contractors Association’s Parade of Homes is back, with all the latest trends, technology and temptations that make a house a home you never want to leave. The Parade, which opens Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 10, offers an opportunity to get acquainted with Brevard’s best builders.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Sept. 18

Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham on June 11th, 1949, in Lewes, Delaware. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
VERO BEACH, FL

