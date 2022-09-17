Read full article on original website
Florida Tech’s Mertens Marine Center Provides Lagoon Access, Lab Space for Students and Faculty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As their boat returns to Florida Tech’s anchorage at the mouth of Melbourne Harbor, students grab the samples they just collected and head for the parked cars. Up next is the 10-minute drive to campus, where they will hustle to a lab to process...
Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation to Celebrate 154 Years During Event at American Muscle Car Museum Nov. 5
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse is 154 years old, and there will be a celebration during a special evening at the American Muscle Car Museum, a 123,000-square-foot complex that houses a collection of more than 300 cars. The American Muscle Car Museum...
🏓Pickleball popularity serves Volusia County $14M rec club expansion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Have you ever heard of pickleball?. If the answer is no, you’re not alone. I was out of the loop until recently when a co-worker brought up that her husband got into the trend, spending hours at crowded pickleball courts. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
Eastern Florida State College Simpkins Series to Feature Dynamic Leadership Motivational Speaker Pegine Nov. 16
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Make plans now for the Fall 2022 Simpkins Series and come be inspired by high-energy leadership and motivational speaker Pegine, who jokes that if one name is good enough for Oprah and Beyoncé, then it’s good enough for her. This exciting event is...
With Faster Trains Headed for Brevard, Alliance for Safe Trains Announces Petition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – With over 60 deaths on the Brightline tracks and trains going 30 mph faster headed for the Space Coast, the Alliance for Safe Trains is sponsoring a petition to get the Governor’s attention. The Alliance is focusing on the residents in the Phase 2...
Brevard Zoo Release Nearly 50 Florida Grasshopper Sparrows After Successful Breeding Season
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Zoo is happy to report that our breeding season for critically endangered Florida grasshopper sparrows has concluded and was wildly successful. Forty-seven birds were released or are soon to be released into their natural range to boost the population of this species. Our...
Eastern Florida State College Launches Two New Bachelor’s Degrees to Tackle BPS Teacher Shortage
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College is starting two new Bachelor’s Degree specializations in Education to help tackle a shortage of science teachers in grades 5-12 in Brevard Public Schools. Last year, Eastern Florida State College began its bachelor-level education program in conjunction...
Union: More than a dozen Kennedy Space Center firefighters to lose jobs
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center is slated to close one of its three fire stations at the end of September, forcing between 12 and 20 firefighters out of a job, Spectrum News 13 reported. Fire Station 3, which is the closest to the Artemis I launch...
Sensei Des Chaskelson’s Cocoa Beach Karate School to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Karate school, located at 1355 North Atlantic Avenue, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October. The popular school was founded by Sensei Des Chaskelson in October of 2002, and 20 years later, the dojo is still conducting karate classes as well as special community service events.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday. The appointment is effective October 1, 2022. Bobanic, of Melbourne, is the Director of Information Technology and Election Services for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a position...
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
City of Palm Bay Receives $60,000 Grant to Put Towards Improvements for Castaway Point Park
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay has been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency for $60,000 for the Palm Bay Castaway Point Park Restoration and Enhancement Project, which includes repairs to the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrades to the lighting and restroom facilities, and educational signage.
Florida mayor, state rep argue over city's upcoming pride event
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Mayor of Melbourne fired back after State Rep. Randy Fine said the city should pull the permit for this weekend's pride events. Fine, a Republican, took issue with the planned "drag queen story time" event, while the mayor says the group has done nothing wrong. Melbourne's city clerk told FOX 35 News that the permit, submitted by Space Coast Pride, was done correctly and there's no plan to change it.
Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life
Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
Viva Osceola Returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park October 8, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
VIVA Osceola, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park on Saturday October 8th from 11am – 6pm and will feature “live” music with headliners Domino Saints, Nano Cabrera, and Sammy Velez. There will also be local entertainers performing on the LA...
2022 Space Coast HBCA Parade of Homes to Showcase Latest Trends, Technology and Temptations
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Prepare to drool because the Space Coast Home Builders and Contractors Association’s Parade of Homes is back, with all the latest trends, technology and temptations that make a house a home you never want to leave. The Parade, which opens Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 10, offers an opportunity to get acquainted with Brevard’s best builders.
In Memory: Sept. 18
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham on June 11th, 1949, in Lewes, Delaware. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV Promotes Lt. Anthony Marchica to Rank of Commander
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Chief Evander Collier IV has promoted Lt. Anthony Marchica to the rank of Commander. This promotion will be in effect Monday, September 19. Lieutenant Marchica joined the Cocoa Police Department in 2002. He began his service as a patrol officer and quickly...
OBITUARY: Roberto DeJesus Rivera (Chef Roberto), 73, of Palm Bay Passed Away Peacefully Sept. 9
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Roberto DeJesus Rivera (Chef Roberto) 73 of Palm Bay, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 9, 2022. He was born in Añasco, Puerto Rico to Lauricine DeJesus and Alejandra Rivera. Roberto’s love and soul will continue living on through his adoring family.
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
