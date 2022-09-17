Champaign, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Illinois Football team taking the field again this week after a week off of play, following their win over Virginia on September 10th. The Fighting Illini head into this matchup with a 2-1 record to begin the season. The team has the chance to start the season 3-1 for the first time since the 2015 season where they finished the season 5-7, winning four of their first five games.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO