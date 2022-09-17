Read full article on original website
Obstacle course raising money to end veteran suicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an obstacle course for a good cause in Decatur. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Richland Community College is hosting Operation Obstacle - The Race to End Veteran Suicide. Check-in for the race is between 8:30-9:30. The race is a timed two-mile obstacle...
Man sentenced for stealing lawn mower, motorcycle
TOWER HILL, Ill. (WICS) — A Tower Hill man learned his sentence on Monday. Elijah Keppler, 28, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon. We're told that on June...
Teenager shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at 7:48 p.m. on Friday. The shooting took place at the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign. Police say when they arrived, they found a 16-year-old from Champaign with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to...
Person of interest in arson found dead at cemetery
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A person of interest in a recent Mattoon arson has been found dead. The Mattoon Fire Department says investigators determined a fire on September 14 at a home in the 800 block of Moultrie appeared to be intentionally set. Mattoon Police later identified a person...
Mahomet-Seymour District 3 supporters rally at Board of Education meeting
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — People in the Mahomet community on Monday night showed up wearing red in support of the Mahomet-Seymour District 3 staff at the Board of Education meeting. The Mahomet-Seymour Education Association (MSEA) and Board of Education have been negotiating new contracts since the spring of this...
Tornado confirmed to have hit McLean County
LE ROY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Le Roy, Illinois on Monday. We're told the EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:28 a.m. about a half mile southwest of Le Roy. It then took six minutes to travel 3.4 miles. NWS says...
Mahomet-Seymour teacher union agree to new contract, avoid strike
MAHOMET, Ill. (WRSP, WICS) — The Mahomet-Seymour Education Association, MSEA, and the board of directors on Tuesday reached a tentative agreement to a new contract, according to the Illinois Education Association-NEA. The next step is for the MSEA membership and the BOE to hold separate ratification votes. If the...
Fighting Illini taking on Chattanooga this Thursday
Champaign, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Illinois Football team taking the field again this week after a week off of play, following their win over Virginia on September 10th. The Fighting Illini head into this matchup with a 2-1 record to begin the season. The team has the chance to start the season 3-1 for the first time since the 2015 season where they finished the season 5-7, winning four of their first five games.
