Champaign, IL

Obstacle course raising money to end veteran suicide

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an obstacle course for a good cause in Decatur. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Richland Community College is hosting Operation Obstacle - The Race to End Veteran Suicide. Check-in for the race is between 8:30-9:30. The race is a timed two-mile obstacle...
DECATUR, IL
Man sentenced for stealing lawn mower, motorcycle

TOWER HILL, Ill. (WICS) — A Tower Hill man learned his sentence on Monday. Elijah Keppler, 28, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon. We're told that on June...
TOWER HILL, IL
Teenager shot in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at 7:48 p.m. on Friday. The shooting took place at the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign. Police say when they arrived, they found a 16-year-old from Champaign with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Person of interest in arson found dead at cemetery

MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A person of interest in a recent Mattoon arson has been found dead. The Mattoon Fire Department says investigators determined a fire on September 14 at a home in the 800 block of Moultrie appeared to be intentionally set. Mattoon Police later identified a person...
MATTOON, IL
Mahomet-Seymour District 3 supporters rally at Board of Education meeting

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — People in the Mahomet community on Monday night showed up wearing red in support of the Mahomet-Seymour District 3 staff at the Board of Education meeting. The Mahomet-Seymour Education Association (MSEA) and Board of Education have been negotiating new contracts since the spring of this...
MAHOMET, IL
Tornado confirmed to have hit McLean County

LE ROY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Le Roy, Illinois on Monday. We're told the EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:28 a.m. about a half mile southwest of Le Roy. It then took six minutes to travel 3.4 miles. NWS says...
LE ROY, IL
Mahomet-Seymour teacher union agree to new contract, avoid strike

MAHOMET, Ill. (WRSP, WICS) — The Mahomet-Seymour Education Association, MSEA, and the board of directors on Tuesday reached a tentative agreement to a new contract, according to the Illinois Education Association-NEA. The next step is for the MSEA membership and the BOE to hold separate ratification votes. If the...
MAHOMET, IL
Fighting Illini taking on Chattanooga this Thursday

Champaign, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Illinois Football team taking the field again this week after a week off of play, following their win over Virginia on September 10th. The Fighting Illini head into this matchup with a 2-1 record to begin the season. The team has the chance to start the season 3-1 for the first time since the 2015 season where they finished the season 5-7, winning four of their first five games.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

