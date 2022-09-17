Read full article on original website
New Fright Night Skins, Ashen Night Sylas, and Worlds 2022 Azir!
In League of Legends Patch 12.18, the reimagining of the Gothic skinline comes with Fright Night, as well as Worlds 2022 Azir and Ashen Slayer Sylas. During the poll at the beginning of this year, the playerbase was asked which skinline they would like to see reimagined and reworked. Riot revealed that Gothic won this […] The post New Fright Night Skins, Ashen Night Sylas, and Worlds 2022 Azir! appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 details you definitely missed in House of the Dragon Episode 5
This week’s episode of House of the Dragon certainly had a lot more talking in it. Even if that’s the case, there’s really no shortage of conflict and tension in this installment. Along with all the drama, fans of the franchise are spoiled with awesome details and fun trivia. We take a look at the best House of the Dragon episode 5 easter eggs and what they mean for the future of the series.
