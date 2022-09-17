ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Florida State
Brevard County, FL
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL
City of Palm Bay Receives $60,000 Grant to Put Towards Improvements for ﻿Castaway Point Park

BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay has been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency for $60,000 for the Palm Bay Castaway Point Park Restoration and Enhancement Project, which includes repairs to the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrades to the lighting and restroom facilities, and educational signage.
PALM BAY, FL
Florida mayor, state rep argue over city's upcoming pride event

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Mayor of Melbourne fired back after State Rep. Randy Fine said the city should pull the permit for this weekend's pride events. Fine, a Republican, took issue with the planned "drag queen story time" event, while the mayor says the group has done nothing wrong. Melbourne's city clerk told FOX 35 News that the permit, submitted by Space Coast Pride, was done correctly and there's no plan to change it.
MELBOURNE, FL
Retired Florida couple loses $60K in bank account takeover scheme

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 81-year-old retired Florida couple’s seven-month fight to prove their Wells Fargo savings account had been “burglarized” in the amount of nearly $60,000 ended with the funds being reimbursed. “As far as they were concerned, my husband or myself authorized these transactions,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Patrick Space Force Base Holds Change of Command Ceremony for Col. Jesse Hamilton

BREVARD COUNTY • PATRICK SPACE FORCE, FLORIDA – Col. Jesse Hamilton recently took command of the 920th Rescue Wing from Col. John Dobbin in a change of command ceremony. Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the importance of the rescue wing’s mission to the success of combat operations.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
LYNX bus route in Kissimmee to end operations

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee LYNX bus service route will shut down at the end of September, according to transportation officials. The Kissimmee Connector/Link 709 is ending operations on Sept. 30 due to a lack of funds in the 2023 budget, city officials told the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life

Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL

