With Faster Trains Headed for Brevard, Alliance for Safe Trains Announces Petition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – With over 60 deaths on the Brightline tracks and trains going 30 mph faster headed for the Space Coast, the Alliance for Safe Trains is sponsoring a petition to get the Governor’s attention. The Alliance is focusing on the residents in the Phase 2...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday. The appointment is effective October 1, 2022. Bobanic, of Melbourne, is the Director of Information Technology and Election Services for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a position...
County unanimously passes phase one of plan to upgrade Volusia County Fairgrounds
DELAND, Fla. — The Fairgrounds off State Road 44, just east of Interstate 4, is nearly 110 acres of land in the center of Volusia County. The property has been used for all kinds of events over the years, including the county fair for almost a century. Now, leaders envision a more dynamic future for the property and to accomplish that, it needs some upgrades.
Cocoa organizations working together to bring affordable housing to the area
COCOA, Fla. — The city of Cocoa, a local nonprofit and a South Florida developer are working together to bring more affordable housing to the area. The goal of the $29 million Orchid Lake Development is to provide support services and high-quality safe housing. The developer already has a...
🏓Pickleball popularity serves Volusia County $14M rec club expansion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Have you ever heard of pickleball?. If the answer is no, you’re not alone. I was out of the loop until recently when a co-worker brought up that her husband got into the trend, spending hours at crowded pickleball courts. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
City of Palm Bay Receives $60,000 Grant to Put Towards Improvements for Castaway Point Park
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay has been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency for $60,000 for the Palm Bay Castaway Point Park Restoration and Enhancement Project, which includes repairs to the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrades to the lighting and restroom facilities, and educational signage.
Union: More than a dozen Kennedy Space Center firefighters to lose jobs
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center is slated to close one of its three fire stations at the end of September, forcing between 12 and 20 firefighters out of a job, Spectrum News 13 reported. Fire Station 3, which is the closest to the Artemis I launch...
Florida mayor, state rep argue over city's upcoming pride event
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Mayor of Melbourne fired back after State Rep. Randy Fine said the city should pull the permit for this weekend's pride events. Fine, a Republican, took issue with the planned "drag queen story time" event, while the mayor says the group has done nothing wrong. Melbourne's city clerk told FOX 35 News that the permit, submitted by Space Coast Pride, was done correctly and there's no plan to change it.
Volusia County tees up vote on new SunRail corridor
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Volusia County Council plans to vote on the proposed Sunshine Corridor before the Sept. 22 meeting of SunRail’s governing board, the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.
Retired Florida couple loses $60K in bank account takeover scheme
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 81-year-old retired Florida couple’s seven-month fight to prove their Wells Fargo savings account had been “burglarized” in the amount of nearly $60,000 ended with the funds being reimbursed. “As far as they were concerned, my husband or myself authorized these transactions,...
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV Promotes Lt. Anthony Marchica to Rank of Commander
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Chief Evander Collier IV has promoted Lt. Anthony Marchica to the rank of Commander. This promotion will be in effect Monday, September 19. Lieutenant Marchica joined the Cocoa Police Department in 2002. He began his service as a patrol officer and quickly...
Patrick Space Force Base Holds Change of Command Ceremony for Col. Jesse Hamilton
BREVARD COUNTY • PATRICK SPACE FORCE, FLORIDA – Col. Jesse Hamilton recently took command of the 920th Rescue Wing from Col. John Dobbin in a change of command ceremony. Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the importance of the rescue wing’s mission to the success of combat operations.
LYNX bus route in Kissimmee to end operations
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee LYNX bus service route will shut down at the end of September, according to transportation officials. The Kissimmee Connector/Link 709 is ending operations on Sept. 30 due to a lack of funds in the 2023 budget, city officials told the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.
NASA planning critical test ahead of next Artemis I launch attempt
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A critical test is expected to happen for the Artemis I mission in the next 48 hours. Teams need to make sure the massive moon rocket and Orion spacecraft are ready for launch, and workers have fixed a troublesome hydrogen leak. The call to stations...
Volusia company sold defective hot tubs on Facebook, customers claim
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A business owner sued by Oklahoma’s Attorney General for allegedly selling defective hot tubs and failing to honor warranties recently opened a new spa company in Volusia County that is the subject of similar consumer complaints, News 6 has learned. Revive Spas and More,...
Drivers still faced with backups at busy Melbourne intersection, despite road project
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A relatively new road project in Melbourne has drivers frustrated that it hasn’t relieved backups as intended. Congestion develops for westbound U.S. 192 drivers wanting to continue straight at U.S. 1. FDOT added a second right turn lane on U.S. 192 westbound for U.S. 1...
Central Florida family prepares for Fiona’s impact in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we keep an eye on the tropics, so are many people in Central Florida with family members in Puerto Rico. Nearly everyone on the island is dealing with life-threatening flooding and most people do not have power. Puerto Rico has set up temporary shelters for...
Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life
Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
