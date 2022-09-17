Read full article on original website
Biden caused the border crisis — don't fall for his new spin
President Joe Biden is desperate to change the narrative on the border crisis. He wants to shift it away from “Biden’s policies caused this crisis,” which is 100% true, to “this crisis is not Biden’s fault and Republicans are exploiting migrant suffering.”. Toward that end,...
The fourth Taiwan Strait slip-up
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how President Joe Biden's policy shifts regarding Taiwan undermine American strength in the region.]. For the fourth time in just over a year, President Joe Biden has made a statement that appears to recalibrate U.S. policy on Taiwan. On Sunday night, 60 Minutes aired a pre-recorded interview in which Biden asserted that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. White House officials insisted that U.S. policy has not changed, but the reality is that this assertion is no longer tenable. The president is making policy, whether intentionally or not. With this in mind, here are five points for observers to consider:
Broken Border: Terrorist watch list arrests spike as migrants flock to US from farther countries
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two, below, will examine the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the U.S. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
The two problems with Biden's Taiwan defense pledge
The United States has a very significant national security interest in ensuring that Taiwan remains a democratic and independent nation. If Taiwan falls to communist China, America's credibility as the global bastion for democracy will suffer. Taiwan's demise will also — after a few years of sanctions on China — encourage a massive recentering of global political relationships in Beijing's favor.
Biden to announce 'robust' US food security commitments at UN General Assembly
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce a series of "robust" humanitarian aid packages the United States will provide other countries aimed at shoring up food security amid complications from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. National security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed reporters Tuesday on the announcements, which...
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ
Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
American Jewish leaders help Turkey's Erdogan to launder his image
Fresh from a tete-a-tete with his Russian, Iranian, and Chinese counterparts, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrived in the United States on Saturday. On Tuesday, Erdogan will address the United Nations General Assembly. According to his office, his schedule will be busy: "President Erdogan will likely to receive representatives of U.S.-based Turkish nongovernmental organizations and of Jewish organizations, and attend the event to be held by the Turkiye-U.S. Business Council." Jewish community leaders who meet with Erdogan are naive to do so. He considers them useful idiots to launder his image. He seeks both to restore the legitimacy shredded after his bodyguards attacked dissidents in the heart of Washington, D.C., and to use photo-ops with prominent Jews to give cover for his support for terrorist groups such as Hamas.
Mike Pompeo on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘No one gets to keep classified information’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the Justice Department’s handling of the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home while also hinting at criticism toward the former president for taking documents after he left the White House. During a private event hosted by the Israel Heritage Foundation...
Trump anxiety swells among rank-and-file Republican lawmakers and aides
There's a sense of anxiety quietly growing among many rank-and-file Republican lawmakers and top Capitol Hill aides about how former President Donald Trump's legal troubles could sour GOP prospects in the midterm and 2024 general elections. The sentiment notably does not mesh with the public face put on by top...
‘Location is everything’: Trump slams Biden over seat at queen's funeral
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden as a disgrace to the United States’s global reputation, saying he would have been seated in a better location at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” Trump wrote on...
WATCH: Biden called ‘biggest coyote ever’ if transporting immigrants is illegal
George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said there is no case for criminally charging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over their transporting of illegal immigrants to Democrat-run cities. “I don't see a case, unless they can establish some systemic coercion or fraud, there’s really not...
Putin announces partial mobilization of conscripts, threatens using nukes
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of the Russian Federation on Wednesday and threatened to unleash nuclear weapons against the West, setting the stage for a possible escalation of its aggression in Ukraine. A partial mobilization would allow the Russian military to conscript more troops to battle Ukraine,...
‘We stand with Ukraine,’ Biden tells UN as Putin makes nuclear threat to West
In a dramatic escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of military forces in a special address to the nation on Wednesday.Putin said members of the military reserve, some 300,000 people, especially those with experience of active duty, would be called up, a move which comes after Moscow has faced a number of military setbacks seven months after it invaded Ukraine.And in an apparent threat to the West, he warned against “nuclear blackmail”, threatening to respond with the might of his own vast arsenal. He said he was not bluffing over using all...
Biden says inflation was up 'just an inch, hardly at all' in report that sent stocks tanking
President Joe Biden attempted to put historic levels of inflation "in perspective" on Sunday, arguing that last week's inflation number was up "hardly at all" from the previous month. When asked by CBS's Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes on Sunday what he could do "better and faster" to bring down...
East Coast Democrats have no clue how bad Biden’s border crisis really is
It took less than 48 hours for the wealthy residents of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, to deport 50 immigrants off their island, but the many communities overwhelmed by President Joe Biden’s border crisis don’t have such an option. Back in May, the mayor of Yuma, Arizona, begged the...
Broken Border: Unaccompanied immigrant children entering US at 'humanitarian crisis' levels
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two examined the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three, below, will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the United States. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
Fauci laughed at people who took off masks at restaurant tables, book claims
Dr. Anthony Fauci privately made fun of people who took his advice to wear goggles to protect from COVID-19 and those who wore a mask into a restaurant and then took them off when they got to the table, per a new book. Former White House official Brian Morgenstern makes...
