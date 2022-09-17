Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball true freshman Nia Washington makes early impact
Iowa volleyball true freshman Nia Washington was originally committed to Tulane. But when first-year Hawkeye head coach Jim Barnes took the job at Iowa in December 2021, Washington switched her commitment. Now, she’s found some playing time early in her collegiate career. “Nia is an amazing athlete,” Barnes said....
Iowa Football Notebook: Injury situation going into Rutgers, more from Kirk Ferentz's Tuesday Press Conference
On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media ahead of this coming Saturday's Big Ten opener against Rutgers. "I think two other positives, the guys did a good job refocusing, which you have to credit our leaders on that one, during some unusual delays," Ferentz said during his opening statement. "The other thing, too, just occurred to me , it's the first time we've been able to work in the rain. Seems like every time it rained in the preseason, it came with thunder and lightning, so we got chased indoors. Really didn't get to work with a wet ball an extensive period, and did that certainly the other night and came out of it okay that way.
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball’s Mari Hinkle key contributor on Hawkeye defense
Iowa volleyball’s defensive numbers sat in the bottom half of the Big Ten in every category in 2021, but there have been flashes of improvement in 2022 under new head coach Jim Barnes. Many of those flashes have come from Mari Hinkle. The senior libero leads the Big Ten...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Taylor condemns fans’ booing, Hawkeyes prepare for three quarterbacks
Iowa football has been showered with jeers during its first three contests of the season, and the Hawkeyes have yet to play a road game. Boo birds have invaded Kinnick Stadium in response to quarterback Spencer Petras and the Iowa offense’s poor play. Petras and other Hawkeye seniors lead...
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
WQAD
Alleman forfeits Week 5 football match against Moline
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Alleman High School athletic director Mark VanNatta announced in a Tuesday news release that the Pioneers will forfeit their Friday night road match with Moline. As an additional result, the program's Senior Night will be moved to the Sept. 30 game against Geneseo. VanNatta stated...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death
A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City expands free Wi-Fi to Northside
Iowa City residents now have access to free Wi-Fi in most of the city’s public areas — including the historic Northside. City officials announced the internet connection expansion on Sept. 8, which will cover the outdoor eating area in the block between Market Street and the alley north of Market.
Daily Iowan
Panel for Iowa City’s Black authors to be held at Prairie Lights as part of Soul & Blues Festival
Eliza David struggled to find Black female protagonists in the stories she read. So she started writing them herself. As a self-publishing novelist and blogger, librarian, and current University of Iowa graduate student, David is one of four Black authors featured in the “Black Authors’ Panel” through Prairie Lights’ involvement in this year’s Iowa City Soul & Blues Festival.
KCCI.com
University of Iowa student becomes first Sikh Air Force cadet in US history
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gursharan Virk has always wanted to become a fighter pilot. But because of his Sikh faith, he was worried he would need to choose faith over his dream career. Thanks to the help of the University of Iowa's Air Force ROTC Detachment 255, Virk became...
cbs2iowa.com
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
Experimental plane crashes in Iowa, no injuries pilot says
The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he'd have to think fast.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast
The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
KCRG.com
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
ktvo.com
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
