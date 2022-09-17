On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media ahead of this coming Saturday's Big Ten opener against Rutgers. "I think two other positives, the guys did a good job refocusing, which you have to credit our leaders on that one, during some unusual delays," Ferentz said during his opening statement. "The other thing, too, just occurred to me , it's the first time we've been able to work in the rain. Seems like every time it rained in the preseason, it came with thunder and lightning, so we got chased indoors. Really didn't get to work with a wet ball an extensive period, and did that certainly the other night and came out of it okay that way.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO