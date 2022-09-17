Read full article on original website
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Arapahoe investigators ask for tips on residential gunshotsHeather WillardCentennial, CO
DougCo agencies plan large-scale wildfire exercise near Parker, Castle RockHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Repairs close Wolfensberger Road near downtown Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Aurora considers banning use of chemical restraints by medicsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
Rod Smith, DeMarcus Ware, among 11 former Broncos nominated for HOF
ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Immortality remains a long way away. But 11 former Bronco players took their first step Tuesday when they were among the 129 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. The 11 former Broncos nominated:. WR: Rod Smith, Wes Welker. OL: Tom...
Denver has its last 7 p.m. sunset until March 2023
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 7:00 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 20 will be the last 7 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Sunday, March 12, 2023.
What to know about major cooldown coming to Colorado
The Pinpoint Weather team said Tuesday will likely be the final 90-degree day of 2022. A big cold front will arrive overnight, dropping high temperatures into the 60s.
Bark beetle outbreak hits Denver following drought
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A homeowner in Cherry Hills Village noticed that his 90-foot spruce tree wasn't looking so good this spring. By August, the tree was almost completely dead. Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) told him that insects had killed it and the tree should be removed...
indenvertimes.com
5 Valuable Changes Denver Homeowners Should Make This Year
As a Denver homeowner, you want your home to be safe and comfortable. If there are aspects of your house that you don’t like, you can always renovate and upgrade your systems. Here are some valuable changes you can make around your house. 1. Get A Metal Roof in...
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
A guide to the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow takes flight over the skies of southern Colorado this weekend. The show will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at Colorado Springs Airport (COS). The Air Force Wings of Blue will jump from the 98 Flight Training...
23-year-old Littleton woman missing for 3 days
The Littleton Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
Adams City High School closed Wednesday
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Adams City High School will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 21, due to a threat that has been circulating around social media. The reason for the closure is to allow the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) and Adams 14 School District to complete their investigation into the matter, according to a letter from the school.
Boulder County using artificial intelligence to spot wildfires
BOULDER, Colo. — The next wildfire in Boulder County might first be spotted by artificial intelligence. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office brought two new wildfire lookout cameras online Tuesday morning, and a third will be installed later this month. The cameras provide a continuous 360 video feed, but it...
National Cheeseburger Day: Top rated burgers in Denver, across Colorado
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a delicious, cheesy patty, look no further.
