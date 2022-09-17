ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbine, CO

9NEWS

Prep Rally Honor Roll (9/20/22)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Northern Colorado airport holds emergency preparedness drill

LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado first responders were conducting an emergency preparedness drill at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) on Tuesday. The full-scale drill of a simulated aircraft emergency, which began at 9 a.m., was designed to test associated emergency plans. While the exercise was closed to the public due,...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area

DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado. A grand opening for a restaurant...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

CU athletic director reaffirms commitment to Karl Dorrell

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) athletic director is standing by his head football coach. CU Athletic Director Rick George released a statement Sunday night that reaffirms his commitment to head coach Karl Dorrell. The CU Buffaloes are 0-3 to start the season and have...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

APS breaks ground on new school near Denver airport

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is constructing the first of four new schools in a new community near Denver International Airport (DIA). A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 8 for the school in the 4,000-acre master-planned The Aurora Highlands. The school is expected to be complete in...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Air Force to play Army in Denver in 2023

DENVER — Air Force Academy and Army will play a football game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver next year. The Air Force Falcons will host the matchup as a home game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, the program announced Sunday. The game's kickoff time, as well...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

'Swatting' calls reported at multiple Colorado high schools

DENVER — Several Colorado high schools were the subjects of unfounded threats, prank calls and "swatting" calls Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and law enforcement is still investigating how, if at all, they were related to each other. The FBI Denver Field Office...
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota

Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Denver has its last 7 p.m. sunset until March 2023

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 7:00 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 20 will be the last 7 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Sunday, March 12, 2023.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Bark beetle outbreak hits Denver following drought

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A homeowner in Cherry Hills Village noticed that his 90-foot spruce tree wasn't looking so good this spring. By August, the tree was almost completely dead. Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) told him that insects had killed it and the tree should be removed...
DENVER, CO
indenvertimes.com

5 Valuable Changes Denver Homeowners Should Make This Year

As a Denver homeowner, you want your home to be safe and comfortable. If there are aspects of your house that you don’t like, you can always renovate and upgrade your systems. Here are some valuable changes you can make around your house. 1. Get A Metal Roof in...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Adams City High School closed Wednesday

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Adams City High School will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 21, due to a threat that has been circulating around social media. The reason for the closure is to allow the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) and Adams 14 School District to complete their investigation into the matter, according to a letter from the school.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

Boulder County using artificial intelligence to spot wildfires

BOULDER, Colo. — The next wildfire in Boulder County might first be spotted by artificial intelligence. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office brought two new wildfire lookout cameras online Tuesday morning, and a third will be installed later this month. The cameras provide a continuous 360 video feed, but it...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
