Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO