Journal Review
Mounties win county title in overtime thriller
NEW MARKET — It took more than 80 minutes to decide a winner between Crawfordsville and Southmont in girls soccer on Tuesday as the county rivals, both who are having successful seasons, squared off. At the end of regulation neither the Mounties or Athenians had been able to find the back of the net as both defenses bended at times but never broke. It took overtime to decide a winner and in the first OT senior Elle Gray, on her senior night, delivered the goal that gave Southmont a 1-0 lead. In the second OT period fellow senior Lillie Odum scored off a beautiful cross pass and made it 2-0 Mounties. Crawfordsville’s Riley Gardner scored on a late penalty kick, but the damage had been done as the Mounties on their senior night took the county title in a thrilling 2-1 OT victory.
Journal Review
Athenians capture county VB title with sweep of Mounties
NEW MARKET — Southmont and Crawfordsville volleyball always seem to play tough-close matches and that was again the case on Tuesday as the Mounties hosted their county rival with county title hanging in the balance. While the scores remained close for a majority of the game, the scoreboard at the very end read 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-20) in favor of the visiting Athenians as CHS got to celebrate a county title on their rivals home floor.
Journal Review
Athenians compete, fall to tough Mavericks
There’s a reason that teams like McCutcheon are on Crawfordsville boys soccer’s schedule. It’s simply to make the Athenians an overall better team. Monday CHS hosted the Mavericks and while Crawfordsville was defeated 4-2, the Athenians never wavered against McCutcheon. With the win, the Mavericks won their 6th straight game as they improve to 6-5-1 on the season and CHS drops to 6-5.
Journal Review
Weekly Sports Schedule
Crawfordsville at North Montgomery @ 7 (103.9 WIMC) Danville at Souhtmont @ 7 (106.3 WCDQ) Addison Meadows competing at Regional @ Battle Ground Golf Course.
Journal Review
Meadows advances to Regional as individual after medalist honors
ATTICA — It was post-season time for all three Montgomery County girls golf teams as they competed in the sectional at Attica on Saturday. Southmont’s Addison Meadows was named medalist of the sectional with a 79 and advanced to next week’s Regional as an individual. Southmont as a team just missed out on advancing as a team as the Mounties placed fourth with a 403.
Journal Review
Mustang tennis thriving yet hungry for more success in 2022
VEEDERSBURG — Heading into the 2022 and even the first couple of matches of the season, longtime Fountain Central boys tennis coach Chris Webb didn’t quite know what to expect from his team. Now that FC is deep into it’s season as the sectional is just next week, Webb knows fully what to expect and that’s just one thing... success. What has transpired for Fountain Central this season is just an overall record of 10-1 on the season including a perfect 5-0 in the WRC which allowed FC to be named conference champions.
Journal Review
Bacon’s hat trick gets Chargers back on track
LINDEN — After a disappointing and heart-breaking last two games last week, North Montgomery girls soccer wanted to end it’s three-game week on a good note as they hosted Bethesda Christian on Saturday morning. In the second half the Charger offense found its rhythm controlling the majority of the time of possession and that allowed Teegan Bacon to record a hat trick as she led her team to a 3-1 win.
Journal Review
Kendall Renee Ingram
Kendall Renee Ingram, a daughter, born Sept. 16 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Kamdyn Patton and Christian Ingram, Darlington. At birth, she weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. She was welcome home by brothers, Hunter, 2, and Archer, 1. Maternal grandparents are Cassie...
Journal Review
Randall Wayne Wilhite
Randall Wayne Wilhite, 63, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Franciscan Health East, Lafayette, from heart failure. Randy was born June 19, 1959, to Don and Dorothy Wilhite of Crawfordsville. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1978 and retired from RR Donnelley & Sons. Randy enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, riding his motorcycle and traveling. He loved his wife, children and spending time with his grandkids. He and his wife Cindy, spent the past several years traveling, meeting new people and making new friends. He didn’t know a stranger and was well known for making.
Journal Review
Mary (Holman) Weir-Wommack
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Mary (Holman) Weir-Wommack, our loving mother, sister, aunt and friend to whose lives she touched. Her words of encouragement, wisdom and comfort always gave us strength in a time of weakness. Mary W. Wommack, 91, of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday, Sept. 15,...
Journal Review
Carol J. Holt
Carol J. Holt passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville. She was born March 13, 1958, at Crawfordsville, to Eston Myers and Berniece (Carlisle) Myers Fullenwider. She married June 30, 1989, at Lake Holiday, to Richard Holt. Carol was a cook at Granville Wells Elementary School...
Journal Review
Evelyn I. Michael
Evelyn I. Michael, 97, of Lebanon and formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Witham Hospital, Lebanon. She was born Nov. 5, 1924, at Crawfordsville, to John and Maude McCoy Shahan. On March 1, 1946, she married Donald Michael. He preceded her in death Nov. 29, 1993.
Journal Review
Robert Clay Collier
Robert Clay Collier, a son, born Sept. 16 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Caleb and Shannon (Joyce) Collier, Zionsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was welcomed home by a sister, Ruth Collier, 23 months. Maternal grandparents are David and Tia Joyce, Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are...
Journal Review
Betty Marie Dotson
Betty Marie (Bader) Dotson, 96, of Hillsboro passed away at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Covington. Betty was born Aug. 24, 1926, at Hamilton, in Butler County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl Raymond and Sophie (Pieper) Bader. Betty was raised Butler County, Ohio and graduated from Ross Township High School in Butler County, Ohio in 1944. Following graduation, Betty worked as a secretary for the Soil Conservation Service in Butler County, Ohio.
Journal Review
Catherine E. Andrews
Catherine E. Andrews, 84, of Lafayette passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community. She was born June 4, 1938, at Crawfordsville, to the late Raleigh and Ruth (Burkart) Long. Catherine graduated from Crawfordsville High School and on Dec. 24, 1960, she married Gerald “Jerry” V....
Journal Review
Skyelyn Grayce Walls
Skyelyn Grayce Walls, a daughter, was born at 5:07 p.m. Feb. 17 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Dustin and Kayla Walls, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Dakota Wall, Aydon Bishop, Rosalie Walls and Ryleah Walls. Grandparents are James Landers and Donald and Retta Walls.
Journal Review
Jack Andrew ‘Andy’ Price II
A memorial service will be conducted 2-5 p.m. Sunday at East Side Baptist Church, 2000 Traction Road, for Jack Andrew ‘Andy’ Price II, who died Aug. 25, 2022.
Journal Review
Phillip B. Jones
Phillip B. Jones, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully Sept. 16, 2022, at home. Phil was an avid golfer, beer drinker and story teller. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Vectren Corp. His memberships included American Legion Post #72 (42 years) and (Golden) Eagles Union Village Lodge #545. He will be greatly missed.
Journal Review
Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association
President Kim Nixon called the meeting to order and welcomed new members Deb Vaught and Eileen Bormann. She led the membership in the Pledge of Allegiance and Sheila Hodges gave the invocation. A delicious lunch of tenderloins, salads, and mac and cheese was served by caterer Trish Schwabe. President Nixon wished Happy Birthday to those born in September and told several jokes.
Journal Review
Ceres Solutions investment in United Prairie finalized
Crawfordsville-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions has announced the finalization of a planned financial investment in United Prairie LLC, an agricultural supply business operating in Illinois. In the arrangement, which has been in negotiation since February, Ceres Solutions now holds 20% ownership in the United Prairie partnership. The investment was made effective Sept. 1 and both organizations are looking forward to the immediate advantages. Both Ceres Solutions and United Prairie will continue to operate independently in their customer-facing segments.
