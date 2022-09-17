NEW MARKET — It took more than 80 minutes to decide a winner between Crawfordsville and Southmont in girls soccer on Tuesday as the county rivals, both who are having successful seasons, squared off. At the end of regulation neither the Mounties or Athenians had been able to find the back of the net as both defenses bended at times but never broke. It took overtime to decide a winner and in the first OT senior Elle Gray, on her senior night, delivered the goal that gave Southmont a 1-0 lead. In the second OT period fellow senior Lillie Odum scored off a beautiful cross pass and made it 2-0 Mounties. Crawfordsville’s Riley Gardner scored on a late penalty kick, but the damage had been done as the Mounties on their senior night took the county title in a thrilling 2-1 OT victory.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO