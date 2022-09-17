Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Roberto DeJesus Rivera (Chef Roberto), 73, of Palm Bay Passed Away Peacefully Sept. 9
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Roberto DeJesus Rivera (Chef Roberto) 73 of Palm Bay, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 9, 2022. He was born in Añasco, Puerto Rico to Lauricine DeJesus and Alejandra Rivera. Roberto’s love and soul will continue living on through his adoring family.
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life
Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
spacecoastdaily.com
Sensei Des Chaskelson’s Cocoa Beach Karate School to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Karate school, located at 1355 North Atlantic Avenue, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in October. The popular school was founded by Sensei Des Chaskelson in October of 2002, and 20 years later, the dojo is still conducting karate classes as well as special community service events.
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV Promotes Lt. Anthony Marchica to Rank of Commander
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Chief Evander Collier IV has promoted Lt. Anthony Marchica to the rank of Commander. This promotion will be in effect Monday, September 19. Lieutenant Marchica joined the Cocoa Police Department in 2002. He began his service as a patrol officer and quickly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Cape Canaveral Lighthouse Foundation to Celebrate 154 Years During Event at American Muscle Car Museum Nov. 5
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse is 154 years old, and there will be a celebration during a special evening at the American Muscle Car Museum, a 123,000-square-foot complex that houses a collection of more than 300 cars. The American Muscle Car Museum...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Receives $60,000 Grant to Put Towards Improvements for Castaway Point Park
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay has been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency for $60,000 for the Palm Bay Castaway Point Park Restoration and Enhancement Project, which includes repairs to the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrades to the lighting and restroom facilities, and educational signage.
spacecoastdaily.com
With Faster Trains Headed for Brevard, Alliance for Safe Trains Announces Petition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – With over 60 deaths on the Brightline tracks and trains going 30 mph faster headed for the Space Coast, the Alliance for Safe Trains is sponsoring a petition to get the Governor’s attention. The Alliance is focusing on the residents in the Phase 2...
spacecoastdaily.com
Patrick Space Force Base Holds Change of Command Ceremony for Col. Jesse Hamilton
BREVARD COUNTY • PATRICK SPACE FORCE, FLORIDA – Col. Jesse Hamilton recently took command of the 920th Rescue Wing from Col. John Dobbin in a change of command ceremony. Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the importance of the rescue wing’s mission to the success of combat operations.
RELATED PEOPLE
spacecoastdaily.com
West Melbourne Man Dies in Vehicle Crash on State Road 528 in Orange County
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A 21-year-old man from West Melbourne died Sunday night after a fatal crash in Orange County on State Road 528. The crash happened around 8:31 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 528 near mile marker 19 when he ran off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech’s Mertens Marine Center Provides Lagoon Access, Lab Space for Students and Faculty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As their boat returns to Florida Tech’s anchorage at the mouth of Melbourne Harbor, students grab the samples they just collected and head for the parked cars. Up next is the 10-minute drive to campus, where they will hustle to a lab to process...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Release Nearly 50 Florida Grasshopper Sparrows After Successful Breeding Season
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard Zoo is happy to report that our breeding season for critically endangered Florida grasshopper sparrows has concluded and was wildly successful. Forty-seven birds were released or are soon to be released into their natural range to boost the population of this species. Our...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday. The appointment is effective October 1, 2022. Bobanic, of Melbourne, is the Director of Information Technology and Election Services for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a position...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Hollywood Actor, Magician and Comedian Wayne Gonce Bringing Tour to Cocoa Village
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Hollywood actor, magician and comedian Wayne Gonce is bringing his “You’ve Been Magished Comedy & Magic Tour” to the Magic Dove Magic Shop and Theatre in the historic town of Cocoa Village on Oct. 1. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased...
spacecoastdaily.com
Two People Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Melbourne Near College View Dr. and Wickham Rd.
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officers responded to the area of College View Drive and North Wickham Road in response to a motor vehicle crash involving a 2012 Ford Focus, and a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Upon their arrival, officers discovered the driver and passenger...
spacecoastdaily.com
‘Despicable and Horrific’: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Says Put Animal Cruelty Perp Under Jail Instead of Inside
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While I was unfortunately unavailable to personally walk another animal abuser into our jail, I was not going to let this individual off lightly as his actions are truly despicable and horrific!. This animal cruelty case started in early September when our Animal Enforcement Officers...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Volleyball Player Emma Kiser Named FCSAA Region 8 Player of the Week
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball player Emma Kiser was named the FCSAA Region 8 Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 17. Kiser helped the Titans to two big Suncoast Conference wins this past week and is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Ben Jessie Harbour in This Week’s ‘To Catch A Criminal’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – This week’s “To Catch A Criminal” features Ben J. Harbour who apparently is pretty good at playing hide and seek but not so good at showing up for court when he is told to. As a result, a judge has issued a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Rain Likely, High Near 90 for Brevard On Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Tuesday in Brevard County calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m, with mostly skies sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind will become east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Comments / 0