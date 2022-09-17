Read full article on original website
Jillian Robles
4d ago
Not very much info about her. Height? Weight? What was she last seen wearing? Scars, marks, tattoos?
WESH
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
Michelle Parker: $200K reward offered for tips in case of Orlando woman missing since 2011
ORLANDO, Fla. — Days after Channel 9 aired a special about the search for Michelle Parker, an Orlando woman who’s been missing since 2011, an anonymous donor came forward offering a $200,000 reward for tips in the case. Parker’s family is hoping the money will finally lead to...
wogx.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Ben Jessie Harbour in This Week’s ‘To Catch A Criminal’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – This week’s “To Catch A Criminal” features Ben J. Harbour who apparently is pretty good at playing hide and seek but not so good at showing up for court when he is told to. As a result, a judge has issued a...
850wftl.com
Florida man kills family over electricity bill
DELAND, FL– — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 47-year-old man who reportedly killed his ex-wife and her son over their electricity usage. Officials say they received a call from a home in the Daytona Park Estates neighborhood on Sunday reporting a “self-defense” shooting.
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside car near Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car near Sanford Sunday evening. Deputies said they were called to the area of Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area. Investigators...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
Orlando police seek man accused of attacking woman in downtown apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police shared pictures of a man Monday who they say followed a woman to her downtown Orlando apartment and attacked her there. By releasing the pictures, investigators are hoping someone from the public can help identify the man. Police say the incident happened on September...
WESH
Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
spacecoastdaily.com
West Melbourne Man Dies in Vehicle Crash on State Road 528 in Orange County
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A 21-year-old man from West Melbourne died Sunday night after a fatal crash in Orange County on State Road 528. The crash happened around 8:31 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 528 near mile marker 19 when he ran off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
spacecoastdaily.com
‘Despicable and Horrific’: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Says Put Animal Cruelty Perp Under Jail Instead of Inside
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While I was unfortunately unavailable to personally walk another animal abuser into our jail, I was not going to let this individual off lightly as his actions are truly despicable and horrific!. This animal cruelty case started in early September when our Animal Enforcement Officers...
click orlando
Orange County deputies ID man shot, killed near Lake Mann
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being shot early Sunday in an area not far from Lake Mann, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Ramsky Predelus. Deputies gathered in the area of Ferguson...
WESH
2 people killed in Volusia County shooting, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
Florida Man Shoots And Ex-Kills Wife, Son Over “Electricity” Dispute
A Florida woman and her son were fatally shot Sunday night following an ongoing domestic dispute with the woman’s ex-husband, who admitted to shooting them and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. According to investigators, deputies responded to the incident in DeLand, just
sebastiandaily.com
2 men steal TV from Walmart before going to Taco Bell
What did two men do after trying to steal a 75-inch television at the Walmart store in Sebastian, Florida? They went next door to Taco Bell. The Sebastian Police Department received a call from a store employee about two men who tried to load a large television in a black Cadillac Escalade, which fell out as they drove away.
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV Promotes Lt. Anthony Marchica to Rank of Commander
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Chief Evander Collier IV has promoted Lt. Anthony Marchica to the rank of Commander. This promotion will be in effect Monday, September 19. Lieutenant Marchica joined the Cocoa Police Department in 2002. He began his service as a patrol officer and quickly...
cw34.com
Caught on camera: burglary suspect arrested in the water
VOLUSIA COUNTY , Fla. (CBS12) — The Volusia Sheriff's Office Marine Unit arrested a boat burglary suspect who ended up in the Halifax River, forcing a deputy to arrest him in the water. Watch the encounter here:. Daytona Beach Police also took part in the arrest.
Elementary school principal arrested after neighborhood dispute takes plea deal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former elementary school principal arrested last October on aggravated assault charges entered a plea deal in Orange County court. According to court records, Kimrey Sheehan will serve 18 months of probation in a plea deal with prosecutors on Sept. 8. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of shooting, killing ex-wife, her son over argument about electricity
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother and her adult son were shot and killed over an argument with a suspect about electricity Sunday night, the Volusia Sheriff's Office told reporters Monday during a news conference. Shortly before 8 p.m., authorities said the suspect, identified as Michael Williams, 47, called 911...
Deputies identify man found with fatal gunshot in early morning Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified the man killed during an early morning shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police have identified the...
