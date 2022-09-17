ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Comments / 4

Jillian Robles
4d ago

Not very much info about her. Height? Weight? What was she last seen wearing? Scars, marks, tattoos?

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Cocoa, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Cocoa, FL
850wftl.com

Florida man kills family over electricity bill

DELAND, FL– — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 47-year-old man who reportedly killed his ex-wife and her son over their electricity usage. Officials say they received a call from a home in the Daytona Park Estates neighborhood on Sunday reporting a “self-defense” shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Public Assistance#Brevard County Cocoa#Cocoa Police Department
WESH

Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
SANFORD, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

West Melbourne Man Dies in Vehicle Crash on State Road 528 in Orange County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A 21-year-old man from West Melbourne died Sunday night after a fatal crash in Orange County on State Road 528. The crash happened around 8:31 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 528 near mile marker 19 when he ran off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Orange County deputies ID man shot, killed near Lake Mann

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died after being shot early Sunday in an area not far from Lake Mann, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 29-year-old Ramsky Predelus. Deputies gathered in the area of Ferguson...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

2 people killed in Volusia County shooting, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

2 men steal TV from Walmart before going to Taco Bell

What did two men do after trying to steal a 75-inch television at the Walmart store in Sebastian, Florida? They went next door to Taco Bell. The Sebastian Police Department received a call from a store employee about two men who tried to load a large television in a black Cadillac Escalade, which fell out as they drove away.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Caught on camera: burglary suspect arrested in the water

VOLUSIA COUNTY , Fla. (CBS12) — The Volusia Sheriff's Office Marine Unit arrested a boat burglary suspect who ended up in the Halifax River, forcing a deputy to arrest him in the water. Watch the encounter here:. Daytona Beach Police also took part in the arrest.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy