Hermon, ME

wabi.tv

Outdoor hiring event to be held in Waterville Wednesday

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A hiring event is taking place in Waterville tomorrow. It’s from 10 am to 2 pm at Head of Falls. There will be 31 health care related employers and nine employers from other job sectors. For more information you can reach out to the below...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Amish Community Market in Unity reopening

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Amish Community Market is reopening Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. The store in Unity made that announcement on Facebook Tuesday. It was destroyed in a fire in January. They’ve spent the last eight months rebuilding. According to the Facebook post, they won’t have their...
UNITY, ME
wabi.tv

Department of Public Safety introduces Maine’s first comfort dog

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A five-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of Maine’s Department of Public Safety. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog, serving at Maine’s three emergency communication centers. “911, what is the address of the emergency,” a dispatcher said at the Maine...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine fair season winding down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s agricultural fair season is wrapping up - but you still have one more chance this week to enjoy at two historic fairs. The 181st annual Farmington Fair kicked off Sunday and runs through Saturday, featuring livestock contests, 4-H exhibits, demolition derby, midway rides and more.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Monroe orchard celebrates Maine Apple Sunday

MONROE Maine (WABI) - Local apple orchards celebrated Maine Apple Sunday. Hooper’s Orchard in Monroe took part in the festivities. People enjoyed everything from ginger gold cider to apple cider donuts, even a refreshing glass of apple cider slushies. The “Minions: Rise of Gru” themed corn maze was popular...
MONROE, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot Theatre Company presents ‘Clarkston’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Jonathan Berry from Penobscot Theatre Company tells us about their upcoming performance of Samuel D. Hunter’s “Clarkston.”. For more information, visit: https://www.penobscottheatre.org/show/clarkston/
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Missy May needs a home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Missy May. For more information, visit: https://www.bangorhumane.org/
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Schenck High School students to send book of condolence to the Royal Family

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - As Her Majesty the Queen is laid to rest, students in Maine are preparing a book of condolences to be sent to the Royal Family. Under the direction of educator William Chesley, a group of Schenck High School students have also created a resolution outlining several reasons why they feel observing the Queen’s passing is so important.
EAST MILLINOCKET, ME
wabi.tv

St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Officials release cause of Union Street fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

The Kid LAROI announces Bangor show

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You may have heard him on TikTok. Now, you can hear him live in concert. The Kid LAROI is bringing his “Campus Takeover Weekend” tour to the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Australian rapper will be joined by Maine-based singer C-DOT...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Kraemer sisters bringing family chemistry to Black Bear soccer

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Kayla and Abby Kraemer are sisters looking to score goals on the front line of the Maine women’s soccer team. They’ve earned the privilege to keep playing on the same team all the way to the college level. Kayla arrived in Orono a year...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Greenbush man arrested following 2 home break-ins

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Greenbush man has been arrested after authorities say he broke into two homes Monday night. Justin Masters, 33, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and failure to submit to arrest. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on Greenfield Road around...
GREENBUSH, ME

