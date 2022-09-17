Read full article on original website
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Apple SundayThe Maine WriterUnity, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Outdoor hiring event to be held in Waterville Wednesday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A hiring event is taking place in Waterville tomorrow. It’s from 10 am to 2 pm at Head of Falls. There will be 31 health care related employers and nine employers from other job sectors. For more information you can reach out to the below...
Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
Ellsworth businesses showing support for lobster industry during Autumn Gold weekend
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The annual Autumn Gold Weekend in Ellsworth is a chance to promote shopping local in Downeast Maine,. The theme for the Ellsworth Autumn Gold window and store-front decorating contest this year is “Coastal Fall.”. But many businesses here are using it as an opportunity to...
Amish Community Market in Unity reopening
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - The Amish Community Market is reopening Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. The store in Unity made that announcement on Facebook Tuesday. It was destroyed in a fire in January. They’ve spent the last eight months rebuilding. According to the Facebook post, they won’t have their...
Department of Public Safety introduces Maine’s first comfort dog
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A five-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of Maine’s Department of Public Safety. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog, serving at Maine’s three emergency communication centers. “911, what is the address of the emergency,” a dispatcher said at the Maine...
Maine fair season winding down
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s agricultural fair season is wrapping up - but you still have one more chance this week to enjoy at two historic fairs. The 181st annual Farmington Fair kicked off Sunday and runs through Saturday, featuring livestock contests, 4-H exhibits, demolition derby, midway rides and more.
Monroe orchard celebrates Maine Apple Sunday
MONROE Maine (WABI) - Local apple orchards celebrated Maine Apple Sunday. Hooper’s Orchard in Monroe took part in the festivities. People enjoyed everything from ginger gold cider to apple cider donuts, even a refreshing glass of apple cider slushies. The “Minions: Rise of Gru” themed corn maze was popular...
Penobscot Theatre Company presents ‘Clarkston’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Jonathan Berry from Penobscot Theatre Company tells us about their upcoming performance of Samuel D. Hunter’s “Clarkston.”. For more information, visit: https://www.penobscottheatre.org/show/clarkston/
Holden Police Dept. selling signed Bruins jersey, proceeds to benefit Maine Veterans Project
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is giving back to the Maine Veteran’s Project with an item up for auction. They’re selling on eBay an authentic Boston Bruins jersey signed by Charlie McAvoy. Once the bidding closes, all of the proceeds will go to the Maine...
Furry Friends at 4: Missy May needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Missy May. For more information, visit: https://www.bangorhumane.org/
Schenck High School students to send book of condolence to the Royal Family
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - As Her Majesty the Queen is laid to rest, students in Maine are preparing a book of condolences to be sent to the Royal Family. Under the direction of educator William Chesley, a group of Schenck High School students have also created a resolution outlining several reasons why they feel observing the Queen’s passing is so important.
St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
Lepage unveils his Student Success Plan and Parental Bill of Rights
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former Gov. Paul LePage was joined by a group of parents in Augusta on Monday as he unveiled what he calls his Student Success Plan and Parental Bill of Rights. LePage says parents should know what their kids are being taught in school and schools need...
The Kid LAROI announces Bangor show
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You may have heard him on TikTok. Now, you can hear him live in concert. The Kid LAROI is bringing his “Campus Takeover Weekend” tour to the Cross Insurance Center on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Australian rapper will be joined by Maine-based singer C-DOT...
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
Former Bucksport Golden Buck David Gross starting on Maine offensive line
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - David Gross has transitioned well from winning the Gaziano Award as Maine’s top high school lineman to a starter for the Black Bears’ offensive line. He’s grown up from a Bucksport Golden Buck to a Maine Black Bear. “I think the first UMaine...
Kraemer sisters bringing family chemistry to Black Bear soccer
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Kayla and Abby Kraemer are sisters looking to score goals on the front line of the Maine women’s soccer team. They’ve earned the privilege to keep playing on the same team all the way to the college level. Kayla arrived in Orono a year...
Bucksport hometown hero Matt Belcher in 28th season as Golden Bucks girls soccer manager
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport girls soccer has quite a history, and they’ve got a manager who’s been there to see it all for 28 years. Matt Belcher was recently named a Bucksport hometown hero and BHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee. He described how he’s been able...
Greenbush man arrested following 2 home break-ins
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Greenbush man has been arrested after authorities say he broke into two homes Monday night. Justin Masters, 33, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and failure to submit to arrest. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on Greenfield Road around...
