ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Treasure Coast, Vero Beach, Jensen, John Carroll beat the rain, opposition in Week 4

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SIUh_0hz2VPxq00

Week 4 across the Treasure Coast was rain-soaked but four schools managed to outlast the elements to score important victories.

Two games were taken off the schedule as weather in the northern part of the area forced Sebastian River and St. Edward's to be postponed at a later date.

Tradition Prep was due to host Yulee on Saturday afternoon but the Pirates will now travel north to take on the Hornets on Monday, September 26.

One game that almost reached the finish line will be completed next Monday as Centennial led Fort Pierce Central 10-0 with 4:40 remaining in the fourth quarter before weather forced the schools to finish the District 12-4S battle next week.

Week 4 scoreboard:Friday's games across the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast 28, Martin County 7

In a highly anticipated matchup between one of the area's hottest teams and the area's best team last season, an early thunderbolt from Martin County put the Tigers ahead immediately.

On a third and long, Martin County sophomore quarterback Jayden Vega stepped up in the pocket and launched a throw down the middle of the field that was hauled in with one hand by senior tight end Nick Roebas-Bass, who went in from 62 yards out to put the Tigers on top 7-0 under two minutes in.

It didn't take long for the Titans to respond as junior quarterback George Roberts rumbled into the end zone from eight yards out also on a third down play to even the game at 7-7 on Treasure Coast's first drive.

After Treasure Coast forced a quick Martin County punt, a 50-yard carry from an unlikely source for the Titans with senior defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, Jr. busting through the Tiger defense set up the Titans.

Roberts took his second touchdown of the night in this time from 21 yards to give Treasure Coast the lead they never relinquished.

Early in the second quarter, junior Jamison Davis, making his season debut after missing the first three games with an injury, scored on a 24-yard run to make it a 21-7 Titan lead.

Martin County found some life as they denied Treasure Coast near the goal line as senior Lucas Laguerre recovered a fumble halfway through the second quarter.

The Tigers drove into Treasure Coast territory but stalled out and after punting back to the Titans, senior running back Emonte Brown broke off a 68-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7.

Right as the two teams were to begin the second half, storms rolled through the area and both teams agreed to make the game official.

Senior Jacoby Parson recovered a fumble and classmate Tai Peterson added an interception on defense for Treasure Coast, who sacked Vega three times in one half of play.

Vero Beach 21, Fort Pierce Westwood 0

Junior quarterback Tyler Aronson threw two touchdown passes to lead Vero Beach to a rain-shortened victory with the game called at halftime.

It took five plays before Aronson threw a screen pass to freshman EJ White, who scored from 24 yards out to immediately put Vero Beach in front three minutes in.

One play later, junior defensive back Donquaill Wesley picked off a Fort Pierce Westwood pass for Vero Beach near midfield.

Senior running back Quincy Rodgers capped a scoring drive by running in a two-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Vero Beach.

Aronson capped the scoring for Vero by hitting Florida State wide receiver commit Vandrevius Jacobs on a 10-yard touchdown pass, giving Jacobs eight touchdown catches through four games.

Jensen Beach 33, Douglas 30

Junior Dennis Palmer, Jr. caught a go-ahead 7-yard touchdown pass from senior Gio Cascione with 2:05 remaining and hauled in an interception to send Jensen Beach to its first 4-0 start in program history.

Trailing 14-0 just into the start of the second quarter, the Falcons led 26-14 early in the fourth quarter before Douglas reeled off 16 points in a span of five minutes to take a 30-26 lead with 3:05 remaining.

Cascione, who had thrown three touchdowns prior to the game-winning drive, hit senior Jamari Marshall on a long pass play to set up the eventual go-ahead touchdown pass to Palmer.

Falcons rally late to go to 4-0:Late heroics push Jensen Beach past Stoneman Douglas

John Carroll Catholic 35, South Fork 3

A suffocating defense performance from John Carroll Catholic holding South Fork to -1 yards of total offense lifted the Rams to a 3-0 start to the season.

South Fork senior Luke Lockbaum picked off a John Carroll pass and Xander Goldman would convert a 32-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a brief 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

John Carroll sophomore RJ Jones recovered a South Fork fumble and scored on a 3-yard return to put the Rams ahead late in the first quarter.

Junior running back Tony Colebrook scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 14-3 John Carroll that stood as the halftime margin.

Early in the third quarter, senior Anthony Ferraro blocked a South Fork punt and recovered it in the end zone to give John Carroll a 21-3 lead.

Senior Jamar Gibson added a 1-yard touchdown run and senior quarterback Dawson Maehl hit classmate Marion Frederick on a 14-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring for the Rams.

Auburn defensive lineman commit Wilky Denaud totaled six tackles for a loss and freshman Zanni Miller added an interception to lead the Ram defense.

Lockbaum led South Fork’s defense with seven tackles and an interception and senior Limontay Delancey also picked off a pass for the Bulldogs.

Centennial 10, Fort Pierce Central 0 (suspended)

Senior Malik Torres threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to junior Demari Scott that stood as the lone touchdown of a rain-soaked and turnover-filled night for the both the Eagles and the Cobras.

Torres and Scott connected early in the second quarter and Lamar Wilson hit a field goal midway through the fourth quarter before weather halted the game with 4:40 remaining.

The two teams will meet next Monday at 4 p.m. to conclude the District 12-4S opener for both teams.

Master's Academy 94, City of Life 16

Caleb Cotton threw for 183 yards and four touchdowns and added 62 rushing yards and three scores to help the Patriots improve to 3-0 on the season.

Everett Harris had 120 receiving yards and two touchdown catches and Johnny Bona had 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Master's Academy on offense.

Marcus Lasiter recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Josh Lopez had three sacks and three tackles for a loss to lead the Patriots on defense.

Bryan Cooney is a high school sports reporter at TCPalm, part of the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at bcooney@gannett.com and also on Twitter at @Bryan_Cooney.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

In Memory: Sept. 18

Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham on June 11th, 1949, in Lewes, Delaware. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
VERO BEACH, FL
boatingindustry.com

Integra acquires Jenson Beach Marina

Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments (Integra), under its “Integra Marinas” platform, with investment partner, BLG Capital Advisors, announced the acquisition of Four Fish Inn and Marina in Jensen Beach, Florida. This news marks the company’s entrance into the Martin County market and continued growth trajectory as a prominent player in the marina sector.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Sports
City
Yulee, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Football
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Sports
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
City
Jensen Beach, FL
traveltasteandtour.com

A visit to Okeechobee County, Florida is one you will never forget.

Located in the eastern part of Florida, Okeechobee County is the perfect contrast to the busy and overcrowded tourist destinations the Sunshine State is often associated with. Next vacation, skip the lines and experience the small town, down-home vibes in the rural and welcoming community of Okeechobee. The town of...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'A huge opportunity': Jupiter High dance team to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

JUPITER — This November, the Jupiter High School Dance Team will be packing their bags and flying to New York City to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Warriors dance team qualified to perform in the Thanksgiving tradition in 2021, but delayed their participation due to COVID. With an extra year of practice under their belt, about 11 of the 35 girls from the team will be representing Jupiter in the nationally televised parade.
JUPITER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Rams#Falcons#American Football#Hornets#Centennial#Tigers
spacecoastdaily.com

Fitness Club Merritt Island’s AED, Quick-Thinking Staff and Members Save ‘Big Frank’ Buzzo’s Life

Manny Shaw, Erik Johnson and Dana Allen: “They are three angels God sent to save me,” said Frank Buzzo after a near-death cardiac event at the gym. BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – July 18 was supposed to be just another day in paradise for Frank Buzzo, but it quickly became a day in hell for the 70-year-old Cocoa resident who is very, very lucky to be alive.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
cbs12.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Florida Man Dies Snorkeling Off Islamorada

A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada, according to a report from Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton,20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness, deputies said. A good Samaritan picked him up and headed toward...
ISLAMORADA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WPTV

'Caddyshack' boat for sale by Stuart-based United Yacht Sales

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Stuart-based yacht brokerage is selling off a piece of cinematic history. The 1979 60-foot Striker seen in the classic golf comedy "Caddyshack" is up for sale. United Yacht Sales broker Joe Longobardi is the listing agent for the boat used in the 1980...
STUART, FL
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved

After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible. Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office) It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

LONE CABBAGE FISH CAMP

8199 W. King Street (State Road 520) When you are driving east on State Road 520 after leaving Orlando on the Beachline Expressway (State Road 528), you will go through many miles of Old Florida wilderness on your way to Cocoa. This quiet stretch of highway is a refreshing change...
COCOA, FL
WPBF News 25

Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Martin County officials fixed a gas line after a leak caused the evacuation of a restaurant Saturday. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Your...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy