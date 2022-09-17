ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Denver, NC
State
South Carolina State
charlotteonthecheap.com

Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT

Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News

What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
townandtourist.com

20 Outstanding Black-owned Restaurants in Charlotte (Vast Cuisine!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina has a black population of over two million. The city of Charlotte has one of the highest black populations in the state, at more than 300,000. Hence, it’s one of the best cities to live in or visit as a black person in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
WSOC Charlotte

M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire rips through family-owned North Carolina furniture plant

A massive fire broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, N.C., and officials said they faced a largely uphill fight. The West Stanly Fire Department told WCNC News in Charlotte that a call about a fire came in around 3:40 p.m. with crews arriving minutes later. A spokesman estimated that about 20% of the factory was already burned when they started working to fight the fire. The fire department reported that they also faced low water-pressure issues.
STANFIELD, NC
WCNC

Charlotte man sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Timothy Herron, 48, is accused of storing firearms and selling narcotics from his hotel room near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. During a search of his hotel, CMPD officers said they found heroin cocaine, crack cocaine and digital scales. The officers also seized two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Thrift Store#Unc Charlotte#The Charlotte Observer#Reader S Choice#Wearhouse#Joybird#Goodwill Industries
WCNC

Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
wccbcharlotte.com

Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Carowinds announces new chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ at Halloween event

CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced a new chaperone policy after false claims of a shooting that spread through the park over the weekend created a chaotic scene. While authorities said no one was shot Saturday night, the situation turned into a scary one for families attending SCarowinds, the park’s annual Halloween event. According to police, a fight led to rumors about a shooting inside the theme park.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy