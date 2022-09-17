Read full article on original website
Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close at Least 1 Charlotte Store
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close at least one Charlotte store.
kiss951.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
WBTV
Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV
ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT
Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
kiss951.com
List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News
What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville development rejected despite offering $12,000 for evicted residents
MOORESVILLE – “I’m sorry,” said Mooresville Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls. “It’s terrible, it’s almost toxic,” said Commissioner Eddie Dingler. “Sounds like it’s a carrot waved in front of a person’s face,” Commissioner Thurman Houston said. Without knowing the topic,...
townandtourist.com
20 Outstanding Black-owned Restaurants in Charlotte (Vast Cuisine!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina has a black population of over two million. The city of Charlotte has one of the highest black populations in the state, at more than 300,000. Hence, it’s one of the best cities to live in or visit as a black person in the US.
M/I Homes seeks approvals for large residential development in Gastonia
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An active homebuilder in the Charlotte region appears to be targeting a site in Gaston County for a large development. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Gastonia City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings for the annexation and zoning of a 267.4-acre site off Stagecoach Road. City documents show the site is being eyed by M/I Homes for a single-family residential project with 381 home lots.
'You’re going to have a homeless camp' | Residents resist against Christian ministry housing project
CONCORD, N.C. — Cooperative Christian Ministry is pushing for a $2 million project to combat homelessness. The development, called Huddle Housing, will focus on the extremely low-income population. Its purpose is to combat the growing number of people who are homeless. HUDDLE HOUSING: Find out more about how it...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire rips through family-owned North Carolina furniture plant
A massive fire broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, N.C., and officials said they faced a largely uphill fight. The West Stanly Fire Department told WCNC News in Charlotte that a call about a fire came in around 3:40 p.m. with crews arriving minutes later. A spokesman estimated that about 20% of the factory was already burned when they started working to fight the fire. The fire department reported that they also faced low water-pressure issues.
Charlotte man sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Timothy Herron, 48, is accused of storing firearms and selling narcotics from his hotel room near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. During a search of his hotel, CMPD officers said they found heroin cocaine, crack cocaine and digital scales. The officers also seized two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.
Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
Author responds to attempts to remove his book from North Carolina school
On Friday, Cabarrus County Schools’ lawyer released a policy document that would have given board members the power to vote on banning certain materials from school.
Grill causes $250k worth of damage in south Charlotte house fire
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Selwyn Avenue near Woodlawn Road.
Charlotte Eatery Named One Of The 10 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its list of the best new restaurants in 2022, including one right here in Charlotte.
Stanly News & Press
Buzzed Viking removes murals at Locust location after not including them as part of rezoning application
Buzzed Viking Brewing Company, which is opening its new brewery in Locust in the coming weeks, recently removed its spray-painted murals after learning the art was in violation of a city ordinance. The decision to remove the murals, which included a large raven and a vicious-looking Viking with a battle-axe,...
Cabarrus Schools join the ranks of districts ignoring North Carolina's calendar law
The Cabarrus County School Board voted unanimously Monday to start classes in early August next year, defying the state’s school calendar law and building momentum for what appears to be a regional trend. North Carolina’s calendar law, approved in 2004, requires most districts to wait until late August to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
Carowinds announces new chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ at Halloween event
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced a new chaperone policy after false claims of a shooting that spread through the park over the weekend created a chaotic scene. While authorities said no one was shot Saturday night, the situation turned into a scary one for families attending SCarowinds, the park’s annual Halloween event. According to police, a fight led to rumors about a shooting inside the theme park.
WRAL News
