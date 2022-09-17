ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Report cites Springfield’s Putnam Technical Academy as leader among state’s vocational schools

SPRINGFIELD — Two decades ago, the Roger L. Putnam Technical Academy had high percentages of students who either didn’t graduate or left school early. Today, it is being cited among the best public vocational-technical schools in the state for having made a “remarkable turnaround” in its efforts to prepare students for graduation and success in professional careers.
Sci-Tech dedicates gymnasium to late coach Kamari Williams

Those who knew Kamari B. Williams spoke with admiration about what he accomplished when he lived, but they were also grateful for the community’s response after he passed. “He was so close to us,” said Gloria Williams, the mother of the former Springfield High School of Science and Technology boys basketball coach who died at 36 in April of 2020.
WooSox notebook: Clubhouse favorite Kyle Hart rejoins WooSox; ‘He just lifts people up and is always in a good mood’ says manager Chad Tracy

WORCESTER -- Back in May, WooSox manager Chad Tracy had to have one of the hardest conversations of his tenure with in Worcester. As the Triple-A manager, most of the news one has to deliver to players is positive, especially in a year that’s seen 27 different WooSox promoted to the majors. But instead, Tracy had to tell pitcher Kyle Hart, who pitched all of 2021 with Worcester, that the organization had made the decision to move him to Double-A Portland.
Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned parent in Springfield reached out claims a man tried to lure her 8-year-old into his car on Sunday. She said this happened a day before parents received a robocall from the Springfield Public Schools alerting families about a stranger approaching kids in the city.
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful pack of pups will soon be heading to Springfield. The MassMutual Center announced Monday that “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will take the stage on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m, and Sunday, December 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Annual Big E traffic makes its comeback in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Big E is back, which meant the traffic on Memorial Ave. and surrounding streets also made its annual comeback. West Springfield Police said traffic flow was steady Saturday and they’re reporting no issues so far. We also spoke with neighbors utilizing their valued real estate to make a few extra bucks.
