High school football: Late heroics push Jensen Beach past Stoneman Douglas

JENSEN BEACH — The Jensen Beach Falcons gutted out a 33-30 victory over the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles Friday night to continue their best start in school history.

Dennis Palmer, Jr. put the game on ice for the Falcons (4-0), scoring the game-winning touchdown with 2:05 to go and hauling in the game-winning interception 41 seconds later.

“Our motto this year is ‘ONE’ — own it, expect it, never give up — and these kids have bought in,” Jensen Beach head coach Tim Caffey said. “We’re not worried about records. Those records will take care of themselves. We have to continue to win and continue to do things right and the wins will come. As a unit, the kids came out and played. I don’t care about records, records are made to be broken. We just need to continue to do what we need to do.”

Stoneman Douglas (1-2) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead to start the game. Justin Spano punched in a one-yard rushing touchdown to start the Eagles off. Tucker Jean hauled in a two-point conversion pass from Ryan Spallina to make it an 8-0 game with 6:15 to go in the first quarter. Jean struck again with a touchdown pass three minutes later to extend the lead.

From there, the momentum swung in Jensen Beach’s direction.

Carlos McCormack stopped Hunter Rose short of the goal line on the ensuing two-point conversion and Dylan Fatovich returned the kickoff to Stoneman Douglas’ 10 to start the next drive.

The Eagles came up with the goal line stand and the Falcons settled for a short field goal with 6:45 to go to get their first points of the game.

Fatovich struck again with 12.3 seconds to go in the first half, this time hauling in a long touchdown from Gio Cascione to draw Jensen Beach within a score by halftime.

After Jensen Beach kicker Gavin Harte started the second half off with a 27-yard field goal, his second kick of the half was blocked following a goal-line stand by Stoneman Douglas. Julius Puryear picked off a Ryan Spallina pass and returned it to the 5-yard line to give the Falcons another crack in the red zone to start the fourth quarter.

The Falcons took advantage of the opportunity. Cascione found Nick Venezia for a 5-yard touchdown pass just four seconds into the fourth quarter to take a 19-14 lead. Dominic Duran took off with a 30-yard touchdown off of a screen pass to extend the lead to 26-14 with 9:01 remaining.

Stoneman Douglas got its first points since the first quarter when Clayton Cannon broke off a 69-yard touchdown run with 8:23 to go in the fourth quarter. Cannon looked to be the hero when he punched in a touchdown at the goal line and picked up the two-point conversion with 3:05 left to put the Eagles up 30-26.

After Cascione set the Falcons up with a bomb to Jamari Marshall, Palmer stepped up and closed the game out for Jensen Beach.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Jensen Beach gets contributions from multiple multi-position players

The Falcons used their playmakers in any way they could use them.

Fatovich stepped up on special teams to get the Falcons going, helped generate offense in the passing game, and was vital in Jensen Beach’s pass rush shutting down Stoneman Douglas in the middle two quarters. Palmer stepped up as the team’s closer on both offense and defense.

“We talk with all of the kids, we don’t care what your position is, we need playmakers,” Caffey said. “[Palmer] was one of those type of kids. If we need him to play defensive back, he’ll play defensive back. If we need him to catch the ball, he can catch the ball. If we need him to return punts, he’ll do it. Our kids are all bought into ‘it’s about us,' and what we need to do to win and it was huge to have him back there and close it out with the interception.”

Roller-coaster second half swung momentum to Jensen Beach

When Harte’s field goal was blocked late in the third quarter, it looked like the momentum swung Stoneman Douglas’ way. Puryear’s interception came up huge in swinging that momentum back in Jensen Beach’s favor and it stuck when both teams were trading off scores in the fourth quarter.

“It was absolutely huge,” Caffey said. “Our defense was resilient: bend, but don’t break. Give Stoneman Douglas credit, they had a game plan. They have some great coaches over there, their kids fought hard and I’m gonna be honest, they are mirror images of us. It’s kind of like playing yourselves. We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle going in, but in high school football, it’s a matter of momentum. We got the momentum, we had the home crowd, the kids started to believe and it worked out for us.”

Gio Cascione helps usually sturdy Falcons defense survive fourth-quarter shootout

In Jensen Beach’s first three games, it was the defense that helped them gut out wins. They allowed fewer than 14 points in wins against Central, Dwyer and Wellington to start the season. On Friday, it was Cascione who helped push the Falcons past the Eagles with four touchdown passes while the defense helped complete the victory with two interceptions.

“Tonight, everybody had to contribute,” Caffey said. “We had to have special teams, we had to have offense. Lately, we’ve been relying on our defense but at this particular point in time, we relied on everybody.”