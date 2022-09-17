ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

High school football: Late heroics push Jensen Beach past Stoneman Douglas

By Colby Guy
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhmER_0hz2VJui00

JENSEN BEACH — The Jensen Beach Falcons gutted out a 33-30 victory over the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles Friday night to continue their best start in school history.

Dennis Palmer, Jr. put the game on ice for the Falcons (4-0), scoring the game-winning touchdown with 2:05 to go and hauling in the game-winning interception 41 seconds later.

“Our motto this year is ‘ONE’ — own it, expect it, never give up — and these kids have bought in,” Jensen Beach head coach Tim Caffey said. “We’re not worried about records. Those records will take care of themselves. We have to continue to win and continue to do things right and the wins will come. As a unit, the kids came out and played. I don’t care about records, records are made to be broken. We just need to continue to do what we need to do.”

Stoneman Douglas (1-2) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead to start the game. Justin Spano punched in a one-yard rushing touchdown to start the Eagles off. Tucker Jean hauled in a two-point conversion pass from Ryan Spallina to make it an 8-0 game with 6:15 to go in the first quarter. Jean struck again with a touchdown pass three minutes later to extend the lead.

From there, the momentum swung in Jensen Beach’s direction.

Carlos McCormack stopped Hunter Rose short of the goal line on the ensuing two-point conversion and Dylan Fatovich returned the kickoff to Stoneman Douglas’ 10 to start the next drive.

The Eagles came up with the goal line stand and the Falcons settled for a short field goal with 6:45 to go to get their first points of the game.

Fatovich struck again with 12.3 seconds to go in the first half, this time hauling in a long touchdown from Gio Cascione to draw Jensen Beach within a score by halftime.

After Jensen Beach kicker Gavin Harte started the second half off with a 27-yard field goal, his second kick of the half was blocked following a goal-line stand by Stoneman Douglas. Julius Puryear picked off a Ryan Spallina pass and returned it to the 5-yard line to give the Falcons another crack in the red zone to start the fourth quarter.

The Falcons took advantage of the opportunity. Cascione found Nick Venezia for a 5-yard touchdown pass just four seconds into the fourth quarter to take a 19-14 lead. Dominic Duran took off with a 30-yard touchdown off of a screen pass to extend the lead to 26-14 with 9:01 remaining.

Stoneman Douglas got its first points since the first quarter when Clayton Cannon broke off a 69-yard touchdown run with 8:23 to go in the fourth quarter. Cannon looked to be the hero when he punched in a touchdown at the goal line and picked up the two-point conversion with 3:05 left to put the Eagles up 30-26.

After Cascione set the Falcons up with a bomb to Jamari Marshall, Palmer stepped up and closed the game out for Jensen Beach.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Jensen Beach gets contributions from multiple multi-position players

The Falcons used their playmakers in any way they could use them.

Fatovich stepped up on special teams to get the Falcons going, helped generate offense in the passing game, and was vital in Jensen Beach’s pass rush shutting down Stoneman Douglas in the middle two quarters. Palmer stepped up as the team’s closer on both offense and defense.

“We talk with all of the kids, we don’t care what your position is, we need playmakers,” Caffey said. “[Palmer] was one of those type of kids. If we need him to play defensive back, he’ll play defensive back. If we need him to catch the ball, he can catch the ball. If we need him to return punts, he’ll do it. Our kids are all bought into ‘it’s about us,' and what we need to do to win and it was huge to have him back there and close it out with the interception.”

Roller-coaster second half swung momentum to Jensen Beach

When Harte’s field goal was blocked late in the third quarter, it looked like the momentum swung Stoneman Douglas’ way. Puryear’s interception came up huge in swinging that momentum back in Jensen Beach’s favor and it stuck when both teams were trading off scores in the fourth quarter.

“It was absolutely huge,” Caffey said. “Our defense was resilient: bend, but don’t break. Give Stoneman Douglas credit, they had a game plan. They have some great coaches over there, their kids fought hard and I’m gonna be honest, they are mirror images of us. It’s kind of like playing yourselves. We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle going in, but in high school football, it’s a matter of momentum. We got the momentum, we had the home crowd, the kids started to believe and it worked out for us.”

Gio Cascione helps usually sturdy Falcons defense survive fourth-quarter shootout

In Jensen Beach’s first three games, it was the defense that helped them gut out wins. They allowed fewer than 14 points in wins against Central, Dwyer and Wellington to start the season. On Friday, it was Cascione who helped push the Falcons past the Eagles with four touchdown passes while the defense helped complete the victory with two interceptions.

“Tonight, everybody had to contribute,” Caffey said. “We had to have special teams, we had to have offense. Lately, we’ve been relying on our defense but at this particular point in time, we relied on everybody.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

High school football player follows the path of Dwayne Johnson

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Football careers can sometimes be cut short due to unexpected situations, but one future Miami Hurricane did not have to look too hard for prospects. Weighing in at 315 pounds, Immaculata-La Salle High School football player Frankie Tinilau has a bright future ahead of...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Parkland, FL
Education
City
Wellington, FL
Jensen Beach, FL
Education
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Education
Jensen Beach, FL
Sports
Parkland, FL
Sports
City
Jensen Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’

To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
helpmechas.com

‘The Haunt’ Returns To South Florida City For A Third Time

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The much-anticipated Halloween event includes a full month of activities, including terrifying walks through haunted woods filled with terrifying creatures comes to Davie, Florida. This year’s additions include nightly food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and much more. Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave, will once again become South Florida‘s largest and scariest Halloween event this October on select dates from October 8th to October 31st. ‘La Bruja’ returns for Halloween to cast her evil spell and unleash her monstrosities.
DAVIE, FL
cbs12.com

Fiona becomes first major hurricane of the season

West Palm Beach, FL (CBS12) — Fiona becomes the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. Fiona will continue to move north and could even strengthen to a category...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Jensen Beach Falcons
traveltasteandtour.com

A visit to Okeechobee County, Florida is one you will never forget.

Located in the eastern part of Florida, Okeechobee County is the perfect contrast to the busy and overcrowded tourist destinations the Sunshine State is often associated with. Next vacation, skip the lines and experience the small town, down-home vibes in the rural and welcoming community of Okeechobee. The town of...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cbs12.com

Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
boatingindustry.com

Integra acquires Jenson Beach Marina

Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments (Integra), under its “Integra Marinas” platform, with investment partner, BLG Capital Advisors, announced the acquisition of Four Fish Inn and Marina in Jensen Beach, Florida. This news marks the company’s entrance into the Martin County market and continued growth trajectory as a prominent player in the marina sector.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy