Cherokee's Burti helps carry the load in win over Shawnee

By John A. Lewis, Burlington County Times
 4 days ago

MEDFORD – Cameron Burti picked up the slack and then some.

Cherokee's senior wide receiver took it on himself to provide some of the electrifying plays usually supplied by injured running back Brandon Boria.

“When you've got a dog like that – someone who's good for 5 yards every time he touches the ball, someone's got to step up and get those yards,” Burti said.

Burti ran for 125 yards on just three carries, including a 70-yard touchdown, as the Chiefs defeated Shawnee, 21-14, in their West Jersey Football League contest Friday.

He still got out wide to make some Cameron Burti plays, too, with nine catches for 67 yards.

Cherokee got 145 on 27 carries from Murad Campfield, who scored the first touchdown of the night on a plunge across from the 1 in the first quarter.

Shawnee answered with a 31-yard run by Nick Rusinski and a 1-yard sneak by Joe Papa in the second quarter, but Burti's long run tied the game in the third, and Cherokee – pinned deep by a Darren Wu punt late in the frame – embarked on a 19-play, 93-yard drive for the winning score.

The Chiefs burned 9:34 off the game clock on that march, which was capped by Ryan Bender's 6-yard run on a quarterback draw with 3:59 left.

Three things we learned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOhGB_0hz2V8Hy00

Cherokee has depth at running back: Campfield carried five times for 35 yards on the Chiefs' opening drive, including a 23-yard burst. He moved the chains three times on the winning drive – the first time on a fourth-and-1 at Cherokee's 29-yard line. His last carry went for 19 yards on third and 9. Cherokee went into the victory formation after that.

“I've coached Murad from the time he was 8-years-old,” Cherokee coach Brian Glatz said. “He's been a special player all the way through. We know what we have in Murad. It's expected and our team rallies around him. Obviously Bam (Boria) is a little banged up right now, but we rallied around the next guy, and that happens to be Murad. He's running hard.”

Burti isn't Cherokee's only clutch receiver: Maybe the key play of the game was Cherokee's fourth-down conversion on the final drive. The Chiefs were facing fourth and 8 from the Shawnee 32 when Bender sighted Zubrzycki down the middle for 22.

“I'm looking at the safety to see which one he picked, and he picked the other guy,” Bender said. “Zubrzycki was wide open.”

It was his only catch of the night and couldn't have come at a better time.

A big takeaway: Two plays after Bender gave the Chiefs the lead, Brian Mitchell made the play that deflated the Renegades – a leaping interception near midfield. The Chiefs held Shawnee to 69 rushing yards on 19 attempts and denied the Renegades a big play in the passing game. When the time came to seal the effort, Mitchell did it with one final big play.

Game balls

Either Burti or Campfield would be a good choice for Cherokee. For Shawnee, Wu hit a 61-yard punt in the first quarter and a 43-yarder in the third. Field position was working for the Renegades, thanks to their senior punter/kicker, but the Chiefs' overcame it because of their penchant for big plays.

They said it

Bender, on the quarterback draw:

“That's the call all the way. If they tell me to run the ball, I run the ball. I was like, I better get my butt in this end zone.”

Burti, on what powered the winning drive:

“There was a feel of like, this is us. We can come and take over. We trusted our coaches, fourth and 1 – they said what do you guys want? We said we trust you coach, we're all behind you. There's just a lot of trust and a lot of love for each other.”

Shawnee coach Tim Gushue:

“At the end of the day, any time it's 21-14, you think I could have done this, or I should have done that, but give them credit; they came tonight and they were the better team out there.”

John A. Lewis is a sports writer for the Burlington County Times, Courier Post and The Daily Journal. E-mail him at jlewis@thebct.com or follow on Twitter @JohnLewis19 . Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Cherokee's Burti helps carry the load in win over Shawnee

