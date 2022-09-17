Indiana high school football scores: Week 5 statewide results
Adams Central 42, Heritage 7
Alexandria 49, Eastbrook 33
Andrean 42, Highland 7
Angola 40, Lakeland 21
Arsenal Tech 49, Richmond 0
Beech Grove 46, Southport 20
Ben Davis 42, Warren Central 28
Bishop Chatard 41, Columbus North 27
Benton Central 13, Twin Lakes 6
Blackford 13, Elwood 6
Bloomington North 55, Terre Haute North 34
Bloomington South 38, Terre Haute South 0
Bluffton 34, Jay County 7
Brebeuf Jesuit 49, Culver Academy 13
Brownstown Central 27, North Harrison 22
Calumet 48, East Chicago Central 8
Cardinal Ritter 44, Shortridge 8
Carroll (Flora) 42, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Castle 35, Vincennes Lincoln 21
Center Grove 36, North Central (Indy) 0
Centerville 14, Tri 13
Central Noble 42, Fremont 0
Christel House Manual 50, Phalen Academy 0
Churubusco 42, Prairie Heights 0
Cincinnati Country Day (OH) 34, Park Tudor 20
Clarksville 41, Eastern Greene 6
Columbia City 42, DeKalb 7
Columbus East 42, New Albany 7
Concord 16, Wawasee 0
Connersville 28, Rushville 27
Corydon Central 33, Eastern (Pekin) 32
Covenant Christian 54, Tindley 15
Crown Point 42, Portage 7
Crispus Attucks at Purdue Polytechnic, canceled
Delphi 34, Tri-Central 17
East Central 35, Batesville 0
Eastern Hancock 61, Knightstown 6
Eastside 35, Garrett 12
Evansville Mater Dei 27, Jasper 7
Evansville Memorial 41, Evansville Harrison 14
Evansville North 48, Evansville Bosse 12
Evansville Reitz 44, Evansville Central 0
Floyd Central 28, Jeffersonville 14
Fort Wayne Carroll 31, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 0
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 24, Fort Wayne Northrop 17, OT
Fort Wayne North Side 42, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 16
Fort Wayne Snider 49, Homestead 21
Fort Wayne Wayne 55, Fort Wayne South Side 30
Fountain Central 49, Attica 6
Franklin Central 38, Avon 21
Gibson Southern 24, Southridge 14
Greenfield-Central 54, Shelbyville 7
Hagerstown 55, Cambridge City Lincoln 12
Hamilton Southeastern 26, Westfield 21
Hammond Central 46, Pioneer 22
Hancock County (KY) 16, Tell City 13
Hanover Central 47, Griffith 7
Hobart 21, Lowell 14
Huntington North 47, Bellmont 0
Jimtown 35, Bremen 17
Kankakee Valley 30, Munster 14
Knox 42, John Glenn 21
Kokomo 49, Marion 3
Lafayette Central Catholic 35, Tipton 21
Lafayette Harrison 52, Anderson 12
Lafayette Jeff 55, Muncie Central 0
Lake Central 21, LaPorte 7
Lake Station 48, Hammond Bishop Noll 7
LaVille 63, Caston 6
Lawrence Central 32, Pike 28
Lawrenceburg 28, Franklin County 0
Lebanon 63, Frankfort 27
Leo 28, East Noble 21
Lewis Cass 42, Northwestern 14
Linton-Stockton 50, Boonville 40
Logansport 28, McCutcheon 26
Lutheran 50, Cascade 12
Maconaquah 30, Peru 13
Madison 49, Jennings County 33
Milan 47, New Miami (OH) 6
Mishawaka 36, Plymouth 7
Mishawaka Marian 7, South Bend Adams 6
Mississinewa 21, Frankton 7
Mitchell 56, Crawford County 0
Mooresville 18, Decatur Central 17
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 42, Delta 28
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, Forest Park 7
New Palestine 42, Pendleton Heights 14
New Prairie 3 5 , South Bend St. Joseph 7
North Daviess 44, Edinburgh 20
North Decatur 43, Lapel 18
North Judson 41, Winamac 0
North Knox 35, North Central (Farmersburg) 0
North Miami 49, Whitko 0
North Posey 33, Heritage Hills 26, 2OT
North Putnam 58, Cloverdale 7
Northeastern 47, Union City 0
Northfield 48, Manchester 27
Northridge 32, Goshen 10
NorthWood 42, Warsaw 21
Norwell 59, New Haven 7
Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 6
Owen County (KY) 14, Switzerland County 0
Owen Valley 28, Northview 7
Paoli 41, West Washington 0
Plainfield 43, Greenwood 14
Providence 35, Charlestown 28
Riverton Parke 16, North Vermillion 6
Roncalli 49, Guerin Catholic 10
Scecina 27, Heritage Christian 13
Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0
Seymour 27, Bedford North Lawrence 6
Shenandoah 44, Wes-Del 0
Sheridan 42, Clinton Prairie 0
Silver Creek 35, Scottsburg 21
South Adams 35, Monroe Central 19
South Bend Riley 51, George Washington 6
South Bend Washington 52, South Bend Clay 0
South Central (Union Mills) 24, Osceola Grace 20
South Dearborn 62, Greensburg 15
South Decatur 55, Hillcrest Academy (OH) 20
South Newton 36, Tri-County 0
South Putnam 60, Edgewood 7
South Spencer 47, Princeton 7
South Vermillion 53, Covington 6
Southmont 26, Crawfordsville 13
Southwood 52, Wabash 14
Speedway 41, Monrovia 16
Springs Valley 23, Salem 16
Sullivan 38, Greencastle 0
Taylor 40, Clinton Central 6
Tecumseh 37, Perry Central 15
Tippecanoe Valley 26, Rochester 17
Traders Point Christian 41, Frontier 20
Triton 42, Culver 0
Triton Central 49, Indian Creek 14
Tri-West 24, Danville 21
Valparaiso 19, Chesterton 13
Washington 41, Pike Central 0
West Central 42, North Newton 0
West Lafayette 48, Rensselaer Central 14
West Noble 33, Fairfield 7
West Vigo 41, Brown County 12
Western 35, Hamilton Heights 14
Western Boone 35, North Montgomery 8
Wheeler 22, Boone Grove 21
Whiteland 47, Perry Meridian 23
Whiting 14, River Forest 13
Winchester 7, Union County 0
Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 6
Yorktown 25, New Castle 19
Zionsville 39, Noblesville 7
