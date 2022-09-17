ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana high school football scores: Week 5 statewide results

By Rob Peeters, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Adams Central 42, Heritage 7

Alexandria 49, Eastbrook 33

Andrean 42, Highland 7

Angola 40, Lakeland 21

Arsenal Tech 49, Richmond 0

Beech Grove 46, Southport 20

Ben Davis 42, Warren Central 28

Bishop Chatard 41, Columbus North 27

Benton Central 13, Twin Lakes 6

Blackford 13, Elwood 6

Bloomington North 55, Terre Haute North 34

Bloomington South 38, Terre Haute South 0

Bluffton 34, Jay County 7

Brebeuf Jesuit 49, Culver Academy 13

Brownsburg 41, Fishers 28

Brownstown Central 27, North Harrison 22

Calumet 48, East Chicago Central 8

Cardinal Ritter 44, Shortridge 8

Carmel 38, Lawrence North 14

Carroll (Flora) 42, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Castle 35, Vincennes Lincoln 21

Center Grove 36, North Central (Indy) 0

Centerville 14, Tri 13

Central Noble 42, Fremont 0

Christel House Manual 50, Phalen Academy 0

Churubusco 42, Prairie Heights 0

Cincinnati Country Day (OH) 34, Park Tudor 20

Clarksville 41, Eastern Greene 6

Columbia City 42, DeKalb 7

Columbus East 42, New Albany 7

Concord 16, Wawasee 0

Connersville 28, Rushville 27

Corydon Central 33, Eastern (Pekin) 32

Covenant Christian 54, Tindley 15

Crown Point 42, Portage 7

Crispus Attucks at Purdue Polytechnic, canceled

Delphi 34, Tri-Central 17

East Central 35, Batesville 0

Eastern Hancock 61, Knightstown 6

Eastside 35, Garrett 12

Evansville Mater Dei 27, Jasper 7

Evansville Memorial 41, Evansville Harrison 14

Evansville North 48, Evansville Bosse 12

Evansville Reitz 44, Evansville Central 0

Floyd Central 28, Jeffersonville 14

Fort Wayne Carroll 31, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 0

Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 24, Fort Wayne Northrop 17, OT

Fort Wayne North Side 42, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 16

Fort Wayne Snider 49, Homestead 21

Fort Wayne Wayne 55, Fort Wayne South Side 30

Fountain Central 49, Attica 6

Franklin Central 38, Avon 21

Gibson Southern 24, Southridge 14

Greenfield-Central 54, Shelbyville 7

Hagerstown 55, Cambridge City Lincoln 12

Hamilton Southeastern 26, Westfield 21

Hammond Central 46, Pioneer 22

Hancock County (KY) 16, Tell City 13

Hanover Central 47, Griffith 7

Hobart 21, Lowell 14

Huntington North 47, Bellmont 0

Jimtown 35, Bremen 17

Kankakee Valley 30, Munster 14

Knox 42, John Glenn 21

Kokomo 49, Marion 3

Lafayette Central Catholic 35, Tipton 21

Lafayette Harrison 52, Anderson 12

Lafayette Jeff 55, Muncie Central 0

Lake Central 21, LaPorte 7

Lake Station 48, Hammond Bishop Noll 7

LaVille 63, Caston 6

Lawrence Central 32, Pike 28

Lawrenceburg 28, Franklin County 0

Lebanon 63, Frankfort 27

Leo 28, East Noble 21

Lewis Cass 42, Northwestern 14

Linton-Stockton 50, Boonville 40

Logansport 28, McCutcheon 26

Lutheran 50, Cascade 12

Maconaquah 30, Peru 13

Madison 49, Jennings County 33

Martinsville 27, Franklin 26

Milan 47, New Miami (OH) 6

Mishawaka 36, Plymouth 7

Mishawaka Marian 7, South Bend Adams 6

Mississinewa 21, Frankton 7

Mitchell 56, Crawford County 0

Mooresville 18, Decatur Central 17

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 42, Delta 28

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42, Forest Park 7

New Palestine 42, Pendleton Heights 14

New Prairie 3 5 , South Bend St. Joseph 7

North Daviess 44, Edinburgh 20

North Decatur 43, Lapel 18

North Judson 41, Winamac 0

North Knox 35, North Central (Farmersburg) 0

North Miami 49, Whitko 0

North Posey 33, Heritage Hills 26, 2OT

North Putnam 58, Cloverdale 7

Northeastern 47, Union City 0

Northfield 48, Manchester 27

Northridge 32, Goshen 10

NorthWood 42, Warsaw 21

Norwell 59, New Haven 7

Oak Hill 35, Madison-Grant 6

Owen County (KY) 14, Switzerland County 0

Owen Valley 28, Northview 7

Paoli 41, West Washington 0

Penn 21, Elkhart 20

Plainfield 43, Greenwood 14

Providence 35, Charlestown 28

Riverton Parke 16, North Vermillion 6

Roncalli 49, Guerin Catholic 10

Scecina 27, Heritage Christian 13

Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0

Seymour 27, Bedford North Lawrence 6

Shenandoah 44, Wes-Del 0

Sheridan 42, Clinton Prairie 0

Silver Creek 35, Scottsburg 21

South Adams 35, Monroe Central 19

South Bend Riley 51, George Washington 6

South Bend Washington 52, South Bend Clay 0

South Central (Union Mills) 24, Osceola Grace 20

South Dearborn 62, Greensburg 15

South Decatur 55, Hillcrest Academy (OH) 20

South Newton 36, Tri-County 0

South Putnam 60, Edgewood 7

South Spencer 47, Princeton 7

South Vermillion 53, Covington 6

Southmont 26, Crawfordsville 13

Southwood 52, Wabash 14

Speedway 41, Monrovia 16

Springs Valley 23, Salem 16

Sullivan 38, Greencastle 0

Taylor 40, Clinton Central 6

Tecumseh 37, Perry Central 15

Tippecanoe Valley 26, Rochester 17

Traders Point Christian 41, Frontier 20

Triton 42, Culver 0

Triton Central 49, Indian Creek 14

Tri-West 24, Danville 21

Valparaiso 19, Chesterton 13

Washington 41, Pike Central 0

West Central 42, North Newton 0

West Lafayette 48, Rensselaer Central 14

West Noble 33, Fairfield 7

West Vigo 41, Brown County 12

Western 35, Hamilton Heights 14

Western Boone 35, North Montgomery 8

Wheeler 22, Boone Grove 21

Whiteland 47, Perry Meridian 23

Whiting 14, River Forest 13

Winchester 7, Union County 0

Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 6

Yorktown 25, New Castle 19

Zionsville 39, Noblesville 7

