Battle Creek, MI

Football notebook: Newton leads BCC to road win over Stevensville-Lakeshore

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

Battle Creek Central quarterback Devoine Newton put on a show as he helped the Bearcats to a win on the road.

BCC defeated Stevensville-Lakeshore, 42-35, in a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference football contest at Stevensville-Lakeshore on Friday.

Newton had three touchdown passes and ran in for a score for the Bearcats, who improved to 3-1 for the first time since 2018. Newton finished with 351 yards passing on 27-of-38 as BCC had 551 total yards.

"We are off to a good start. We have to stay focused. We have to make sure we don't get satisfied with where we are at," BCC coach Lorin Granger said.

With the score tied 21-21 at halftime, BCC came up with enough plays in the second half to hold for the win.

Newton hit Nasir Alexander for two touchdown passes and added a scoring toss to Larenz Smith. The Bearcats' Kailan Brown scored twice and Kaijhel Williams added a touchdown on the ground.

"We escaped with the win. I didn't think we played our best game on defense tonight. But happy with the win," Granger said. "Devoine is doing a great job. Overall, he did a very nice job tonight and he was a great leader of our offense tonight. Glad he is on our team."

Amijeon Williams had eight tackles to lead the BCC defense with Karlito Campbell coming up with an interception.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

VOTE: Who is the best quarterback in Battle Creek area?

Marshall's Holbrook celebrates birthday by helping Redhawks beat Harper Creek

St. Joseph 35, Lakeview 14

St. Joseph (3-1) led 28-0 before Lakeview was able to get on the board in the Spartans' SMAC loss on the road. Lakeview falls to 1-2.

Trey McGinnis scored three touchdowns, including a 70-yard run, for St. Joseph in the win as he finished with 225 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Jacob Kucharczyk and Kory Lenneman each scored on touchdown runs for the Spartans. Jayden Dennis had 60 yards rushing to lead Lakeview with Lenneman adding 58 and Romele Reed coming up with 54. Dennis added 69 yards receiving.

Jackson Northwest 34, Pennfield 22

Kaiden Guthrie rushed for 102 yards and added a score for Pennfield as the Panthers fall to 0-4. Braden Campbell added a touchdown from his quarterback position on the ground and had a scoring pass to Brayden Sturhan.

Colon 40, Adrian Lenawee Christian 24

No. 2 Colon defeated No. 1 Adrian Lenawee Christian in a battle of two of the top 8-player teams in the state. Colon led 27-18 at halftime and never trailed to go to 4-0. Justin Wickey had four touchdown catches for Colon, including a scoring grabs of 61 yards, 52 yards and 45 yards. Simon Vinson had four touchdown passes for the Magi and added two scores on the ground. Wickey finished with 254 yards receiving on 15 catches as Vinson threw for 312 yards in the win.

Olivet 48, Leslie 7

Ramsey Bousseau had two rushing touchdowns and caught a scoring pass to lead Olivet. Eagles quarterback Bo Lincoln had 121 yards passing. On defense, Lincoln had a fumble recovery that he ran in for a touchdown and he added an interception.

Plainwell 35, Gull Lake 14

Noah Blake scored two touchdowns for Gull Lake, both on quarterback sneaks from a yard out. Aiden Howard added an interception for the Blue Devils.

Athens 42, Pittsford 22

Landon Bennett had 169 yards on seven carries with a touchdown run and a touchdown catch as Athens went to 3-1. Dakota Converse added 107 yards rushing and added a touchdown pass, along with two kickoff returns for scores. Robert Hamlin had 13 tackles to lead the defense.

Friday Scores

Hastings 46, Coldwater 0

Homer 56, Quincy 18

Union City 18, Reading 16

Jonesville 51, Bronson 0

Watervliet 22, Galesburg-Augusta 17

Delton Kellogg 20, Allegan 13

Camden-Frontier 66, Bellevue 14

Tekonsha 60, Litchfield 6

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Football notebook: Newton leads BCC to road win over Stevensville-Lakeshore

The Battle Creek Enquirer

