'It has been a grind:' Wynford falls to Mohawk, first 0-5 start since 1975

HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Wynford coach Cyle Skidmore was disappointed after Friday's 12-8 loss to Mohawk, the Royals' fifth consecutive to start the season.

"We didn't come out ready to go," he said. "They outplayed us in the second half. I knew Mohawk was going to be a tough team. They love football and they know how to play football."

After a dominant performance in the first quarter, eating 8½ minutes off the clock on the opening drive before it stalled on the Mohawk 4, Wynford's defense forced a quick four-and-out to get the ball back to the offense. Five plays later Kohan Keith punched in the opening touchdown and followed up with the two-point conversion with 25 seconds to go in the first quarter.

Keith led the team with 103 yards on 21 carries.

But the remaining drives? Punt, turnover on downs, punt, fumble, interception, punt, turnover on downs.

"I saw guys getting off the ball and flying to the ball trying to make plays," Skidmore said of Mohawk's shift after that first quarter. "I could tell they wanted to win the game. They came out ready to win."

And the difference wasn't really noticeable until the second half. Mohawk took the opening kickoff and looked for Zaiden Fry twice for completions of 21 and 28 yards, then handed the ball to him for a 7-yard gain. The next play was a fumble that gifted Wynford possession, but the momentum had started to shift just based on that offensive spark alone.

Fry scored two possessions later on a 39-yard run after a Royals fumble, and then again after the interception by barreling in from 2 yards out.

"Zaiden is a good athlete. You can put him anywhere and he'll make plays because of how athletic he is," Skidmore said.

Limiting Fry was Wynford's goal coming in, and the Royals did a great job of that in the first half. But once he got going in the second, there was no stopping him. He finished with 12 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns along with three receptions for 79 yards. All of that after gaining just 53 total yards in the first half.

"You just have to let him eat," Mohawk coach Eric Daniel said. "You have to get him the ball in as many ways as possible. Some people would say we're forcing it to him — yeah, we probably are — but special players make special plays. We told him before the game he'd have to take over at some point, and he did. But there are a lot of guys helping him out. Our O-line played well against their front, and we had other guys stepping up catching scrambles."

After seeing Wynford chunk yardage at ease in the first half on the ground, Daniel made a tweak defensively that paid off. The Royals racked up 156 yards of offense in the opening two quarters before being held to just 56 in the second half while committing two turnovers, punting twice and turning the ball over on downs on their final drive.

"They were getting us on the edge so we widened our guys a bit," Daniel said. "We did a good job spilling trap and taking that away on the inside. We had to take away toss and block; that's what we adjusted at halftime. We started elongating plays, (and) Zaiden was filling in at safety like a freight train.

"This was a huge win for us because that's an 0-5 team that has played some really good football teams. They almost beat Otsego, they almost beat Pleasant — they're right there. Coach Skidmore will get them right, and they're going to win some games this year."

And as big of a win as it was for Mohawk, it was an equally big loss for Wynford. For the first time in 47 years the Royals are 0-5 to start the season. But as tough as it has been, Skidmore is optimistic they can turn it around with the toughest half of the schedule in the rearview mirror.

"This was a hard one to take, but I love our kids," he said. "Nothing is going to change. We're going to keep pushing to win.

"I'm going to be here tomorrow morning. We're going to grind, we're going to get better and we're going to look to win."

Three of the five teams the Royals have faced have a combined 11-4 record, while Mohawk and Pleasant are 3-7 together. Skidmore is hoping the gauntlet that was the first half of the season will only make his team better heading into a stretch of winnable games.

"I really hope so," he said. "It has been a grind with these kids. We're in a position we didn't want to be in, but at the end of the day we just have to get better."

Luckily for him, Week 6 presents the perfect opportunity for the Royals to right the ship. Awaiting is a trip to rival Bucyrus, where Wynford will be seeking its 25th straight win in the series.

"That's a game you look forward to every year," Skidmore said. "Getting that Copper Kettle, our kids are always up for that game."

