Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
gojsutigers.com
Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors
For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State
Mikey Williams says he wants to take a visit to Jackson State. The five-star prospect has been eyeing HBCUs for years. The post Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLBT
JSU makes statement, silences Grambling in blowout win in home opener
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Tigers make a huge statement in an overwhelming win over the Grambling State Tigers in the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday afternoon at “the vet.”. Thee JSU Tigers’ home opening contest did not disappoint, with the home fans and Sonic Boom...
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays
Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Jefferson County rallies to best East Marion; Tigers next face undefeated Hazlehurst
FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers rallied from a pair of deficits thanks to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the East Marion High School Eagles 32-29 last Friday night. Despite not having one of his better games, Jefferson County junior quarterback Jabari Watson threw a...
WAPT
Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU
Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph’s Family Attends Tunnel Naming Ceremony At Jackson State University
Young Dolph’s name will now live on forever at the Jackson State University campus. Key Glock and Dolph’s family attended a ceremony at JSU over the weekend that saw the school’s football team unveil a new tunnel dedicated to Dolph that the team will now use to enter the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on game days.
Natchez Democrat
Larry James Hawkins
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Larry James Hawkins, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 13, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez, MS, with Rev. Larry Wright officiating, burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: September 21, 2022
NATCHEZ — “Do you remember, the 21st night of September,” – Earth, Wind and Fire. People across the Miss-Lou will be able to enjoy a cool and clear night following a bright and sun shinny day. September 21 is forecast to be sunny with a high...
Natchez Democrat
Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner
If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better. At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery. The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”
WTOK-TV
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free water distribution events continued in the Capital City last weekend. A long line of cars waited for the free donations at Siwell Middle School on Sunday. Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell and State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted the giveaway. “Residents are still kind of cautious,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Doris Donie Lee
NATCHEZ — Doris Donie Lee of Brookhaven, formerly of Natchez, passed away on Saturday morning, September 17, 2022. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Denny Calloway and Jim Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
lakelubbers.com
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
thesource.com
Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi
On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
vicksburgnews.com
Inaugural Parade: Honoring the legacy of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard
The family of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard would like to invite you to the Inaugural Pastor Bernard Parade on Saturday, Sep. 24, through historic downtown Vicksburg. We know that Pastor Bernard’s devotion to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ impacted and touched many lives and we want to celebrate his life, his spirit, and his commitment. His sudden passing was a shock wave that left so much hurt for his family, his Christian family, and the community abroad. But in all, we know that God gets the glory for the countless lives that were changed and transformed by the word of God that he spread over his 30-plus years in the ministry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
wsiu.org
Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)
Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
Natchez Democrat
Another one! Fifth winning Mississippi Lottery ticket claimed in Natchez this month
Maybe there’s something in the air in Natchez these days. For the fifth time this month, a Natchez resident has won a cash prize on the Mississippi Lottery – bringing the total claimed by local residents to more than $21,000 so far this month. A Natchez woman won...
Comments / 0