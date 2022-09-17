ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors

For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
JACKSON, MS
JSU makes statement, silences Grambling in blowout win in home opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Tigers make a huge statement in an overwhelming win over the Grambling State Tigers in the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday afternoon at “the vet.”. Thee JSU Tigers’ home opening contest did not disappoint, with the home fans and Sonic Boom...
GRAMBLING, LA
Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays

Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
JACKSON, MS
Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU

Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
JACKSON, MS
Larry James Hawkins

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Larry James Hawkins, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 13, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez, MS, with Rev. Larry Wright officiating, burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
Weather Forecast: September 21, 2022

NATCHEZ — “Do you remember, the 21st night of September,” – Earth, Wind and Fire. People across the Miss-Lou will be able to enjoy a cool and clear night following a bright and sun shinny day. September 21 is forecast to be sunny with a high...
NATCHEZ, MS
Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner

If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better. At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery. The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”
NATCHEZ, MS
Doris Donie Lee

NATCHEZ — Doris Donie Lee of Brookhaven, formerly of Natchez, passed away on Saturday morning, September 17, 2022. Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Denny Calloway and Jim Latham officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA

Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi

On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
JACKSON, MS
Inaugural Parade: Honoring the legacy of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard

The family of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard would like to invite you to the Inaugural Pastor Bernard Parade on Saturday, Sep. 24, through historic downtown Vicksburg. We know that Pastor Bernard’s devotion to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ impacted and touched many lives and we want to celebrate his life, his spirit, and his commitment. His sudden passing was a shock wave that left so much hurt for his family, his Christian family, and the community abroad. But in all, we know that God gets the glory for the countless lives that were changed and transformed by the word of God that he spread over his 30-plus years in the ministry.
VICKSBURG, MS
Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
JACKSON, MS
14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)

Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
RIDGELAND, MS

