Gilmer Buckeyes still undefeated after road win over Lindale Eagles 31-23
LINDALE, Texas ( KETK ) The Gilmer Buckeyes are now 4-0 on the 2022 season after getting a win Friday night on the road against Lindale.Gilmer climbs to 2-0 after home opener 40-26 win over Kilgore
The final score was: 31-23
Next week, Gilmer will open district play with an away game in Pleasant Grove, while the Eagles will host their district rivals Henderson.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0