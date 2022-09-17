ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

Gilmer Buckeyes still undefeated after road win over Lindale Eagles 31-23

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWWsQ_0hz2TmFF00

LINDALE, Texas ( KETK ) The Gilmer Buckeyes are now 4-0 on the 2022 season after getting a win Friday night on the road against Lindale.

Gilmer climbs to 2-0 after home opener 40-26 win over Kilgore

The final score was: 31-23

Next week, Gilmer will open district play with an away game in Pleasant Grove, while the Eagles will host their district rivals Henderson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage remains undefeated after 42-0 win over Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The Carthage Bulldogs are 4-0 for the season after winning over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday night. The final score was: 42-0 Next week, the Bulldogs will go on to face the Bullard Panthers in Carthage for their first district game of the season. Marshall will play at home against Pine […]
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilmer, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Gilmer, TX
Football
Lindale, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Lindale, TX
Sports
City
Lindale, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
City
Gilmer, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola takes down Bullard by one point in Week 4

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Mineola Yellowjackets beat the Bullard Panthers by one point in a close football game on Friday night. The final score was: 44-43 Next week, Bullard will head to Carthage to take on the Bulldogs in the first week of district play, while Mineola will head to Mount Vernon in their […]
MINEOLA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Legacy’s Jordan Renaud commits to Alabama

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — One of the top recruits in the country made his college commitment Monday morning in Tyler, as defensive lineman Jordan Renaud announced he would be joining the Alabama Crimson Tide. Renaud is a four-star recruit and before Monday had narrowed his decision down to Alabama and Oklahoma. While he appreciated coach […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: New subdivision of tiny homes opens in Henderson County

Inside it will be completely state of the art and transformed into a much better, more efficient convention center,” says Franklin. Franklin believes it will be a beautiful representation of a doorway into the historic Rose Complex. |. “Anytime you’re running an office, like I said, there’s going to...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy