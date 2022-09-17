QUARTERBACK – Garrett Shrader, Syracuse, QB, Charlotte, N.C. Threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns – including a game-winning strike from 25 yards out with seven seconds remaining – to overcome two separate fourth-quarter deficits in the Orange’s 32-29 win over Purdue • Finished with 181 yards on 13-of-29 passing, but also was the Orange’s leading rusher with 83 yards on 17 attempts • Saved his best for the fourth quarter, converting a 46-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play, to cap a 75-yard scoring drive and then rushing in for the two-point conversion to give the Orange the lead with 8 minutes to play • After Syracuse again fell behind with 45 seconds remaining, Shrader marched the team 50 yards for winning TD.

