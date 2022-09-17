Read full article on original website
One Bulldog, one Panther qualify for Region B golf tournament; Mt. View claims Bull Run honors
HARRISONBURG, Sept. 19 — The Generals of Mountain View took top honors at the Bull Run District Golf Tournament held at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg on Monday. The Generals scored a team low of 352 to win the Bull Run championship for both the regular season and the district tournament.
Sandra Judith Rohr Hoecker
Sandra Judith Rohr Hoecker, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Mrs. Hoecker was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 13, 1936 a daughter of the late John and Aleen (Smith) Rohr. She married her first husband, Gary Mooney in 1960. Together they lived in Glendale, CA...
Hazel Jane Koontz Karnes
Hazel Jane Koontz Karnes, 93, died peacefully at her home on September 16, 2022. She was a life-long resident of Shenandoah, Virginia. Born on October 31, 1928, Hazel was the daughter of the late Floyd and Ida Koontz. She was also preceded in death by her husband Roy Dale Karnes, siblings, Evelyn, Doris, Pat and Floyd (Buck).
More than 7,000 enjoy Hawksbill Pool, $1M left in ARPA funds and other news from Stanley
STANLEY, Sept. 14 — Stanley Parks and Rec Director Teri Beers reported to the Stanley Council last week that 7,425 swimmers enjoyed the Hawksbill Pool during the 2022 season, which ended Labor Day weekend. The Stanley Stingrays enjoyed another successful season with around 60 swimmers, and the facility at Hawksbill Park hosted five Night Swims and three Movie Nights, as well as 42 pool parties, with visitors from 19 states.
Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
Gander appointed treasurer
September 20, 1962 — James Gander, 40, son of Mrs. Blanche Shaffer Gander and the late Lester H. Gander and a prominent Page County Republican, was named by Judge Hamilton Haas, of the Circuit Court, Monday to fill the unexpired term of the late Buford W. Mauck, as treasurer of Page County.
Constitutional officers will be focus of Tuesday night’s public forum at Luray VFW
LURAY, Sept. 20 — The Page County Public Forum will host a “meet and greet” and opportunity to learn more about the five constitutional officers serving Page County at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 20) at the Luray VFW just east of Luray off Route 211 (218 Veterans Lane).
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
Plane wreckage found in Kite Hollow
September 21, 1961 — The dense nature of undergrowth and trees in the Kite Hollow area drained by the East Hawksbill is indicated by the length of time it took searching parties to locate the wreckage of a Civil Air Patrol plane lost in the area on Sept. 9.
Jenkins scores on both sides of the ball with 72-yard breakaway on second play and ‘pick six’
LURAY, Sept. 16 — On Friday night, LHS senior Brady Jenkins continued to show why he was a first-team, All Region selection at running back last season. The three-year starter broke away for a 72-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage against rival Page County. Then in the second quarter, Jenkins snagged an interception and sprinted 71 yards for the “pick six.”
