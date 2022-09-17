Read full article on original website
WCJB
Fanning Springs man arrested on armed burglary charges
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Gilchrist County after sheriff’s deputies say he went on a burglary spree. Austin Colson, 27, of Fanning Springs is in jail on four counts of armed burglary and other charges. Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries in...
WCJB
Inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are not yet releasing the name of an inmate found dead at the county jail. The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. Internal affairs will also review...
WCJB
K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Tuesday of an area near the Columbia - Baker County line after human remains were found. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m. on Monday, a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Traffic stop ends with Hernando man's arrest for trafficking in fentanyl
A traffic stop led to a Hernando man’s arrest for allegedly dealing in just over a half-ounce of fentanyl — a crime punishable by at least two decades in prison. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies took 37-year-old Travis Shane Powell into custody Sunday night, Sept. 18, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possessing methamphetamine, possessing unprescribed Alprazolam pills, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
WCJB
Columbia County deputies work to identify human remains
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near the Columbia - Baker County line on Monday evening. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m., a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
WCJB
Caregiver arrested for elderly abuse at Gainesville senior facility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested 24-year-old Daja Rutledge for elder abuse at Charter Senior Living on Southwest 62nd Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victims were a 80-year-woman and a 82-year-old woman under the care of Rutledge. One witness told police they saw Rutledge covering the nose and mouth...
alachuachronicle.com
Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
WCJB
Gainesville men sentenced in racketeering case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The five men who were arrested for drug racketeering in Gainesville two years ago are headed to prison. After discovering evidence of drug trafficking in the Cabana Beach Apartments, the Gainesville Police Drug Task Force discovered the following. The racketeering team was led by 25-year-old Montavious...
WCJB
Alachua County cold case victim identified after 43 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve closed a cold case after more than four decades. In 1979, a Florida Division of Forestry employee discovered a skeleton in the woods. A noose was nearby. Last year an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office cold case examiner...
mycbs4.com
Deputies investigate multiple shootings minutes apart in Gainesville
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office continues investigating two shootings in East Gainesville. Deputies say the shootings took place six minutes apart. After picking up his daughter Sunday night, Justin Fleming came home to a frightful sight. "We saw a bunch of police everywhere, and they were walking around, and they...
WCJB
79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
mycbs4.com
Man accused of exposing himself on Gainesville-Hawthorne trail
Alachua County — Gainesville Police accuse 33-year-old Jonathan Dow of exposing himself on the Gainesville-Hawthorne trail. Police say on September 11th a runner said Dow looked at her, while exposed, seated along the trail. Police are charging Dow with a felony, because he has a prior conviction for exposing...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for battery on officer
ALACHUA, Fla. – James Allan Garrison, 62, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly grabbing an Alachua Police Department officer around the throat and resisting arrest. The officer responded to a verbal altercation in the 13300 block of NW 151st Place in Alachua, and Garrison allegedly pushed and grabbed the...
mycbs4.com
GPD responds to back-to-back shootings
According to Gainesville Police Department (GPD), they responded to two different shootings that occurred at residences within hours of each other early yesterday morning. GPD says at around 3:54 am, there were multiple calls reporting that there were shots fired around 1000 block of NE 26th Terrace. The victim told GPD her and her family were asleep when she heard shots being fired at her home.
WCJB
Deadly Crash in Gilchrist County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash that a killed man from Bell in Gilchrist County. A van was headed west on county road 340 near the intersection of U.S. highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and t-boned a car headed south...
WCJB
Two Gainesville shootings are being further investigated
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: New details on the two weekend shootings in Gainesville. Gainesville Police say victims at both of the scenes were not hurt. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers received calls of shots fired in the area of NE 26th Terrace. One victim says that she was asleep...
wuft.org
Trial scheduled Monday for Gainesville men accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Three of five members of what authorities said was a drug-trafficking ring in Gainesville that advertised the sale of narcotics on Snapchat were scheduled to appear in court for jury selection Monday. Authorities said they first became aware of the group in May 2020 following an early morning shootout at...
WCJB
Hawthorne Middle High School threat under investigation
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening comment made by a public school student on social media, they are also dispelling some rumors. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after Hawthorne Middle High School students reported another student who made comments that were threatening. At...
WCJB
Vandals trash Little Blue Springs causing park to close
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County is closed after vandals trashed the park and damaged a dock over the weekend. According to Levy County officials, vandals struck the park leaving signs of a large party including beer cans and bottles scattered around the park. The floating dock...
