Friday night Beaver County football highlights, Week 3

Aliquippa 33, Montour 0 — Another week, another shutout for the Aliquippa Quips' defense, which helped key a 33-0 dismantling of the host Montour Spartans Friday night in McKees Rocks in the 4A Parkway Conference opener for both teams.

Star Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes scored two touchdowns on the ground, while Cameron Lindsey and Isaiah Martinez added one rushing touchdown each. Late in the fourth quarter on a fourth and 10, freshman quarterback Marques Council Jr. found Malachi Shegog down the right sideline for a 45-yard touchdown, capping off the 33-0 win for the Quips, who move to 3-0 on the season.

In the win over Montour, Hayes rushed for 165 yards and the two touchdowns on 22 carries, while quarterback Quentin Goode completed 22-of-30 passes for 174 yards for the Quips.

Up next for Aliquippa is a return "home" to Freedom for the home opener at Jimbo Covert Field against West Allegheny in a 4A Parkway Conference battle. The Quips will play their home games in Freedom as "The Pit" continues to undergo renovations this season.

Top Performances

Aliquippa

Tiqwai Hayes, RB — 22 carries, 165 yards, two touchdowns

Quentin Goode, QB — 22-of-30 passing, 174 yards

Montour

No stats available

--

West Allegheny 52, New Castle 14 — A near-perfect night from quarterback Gage Upton through the air and two rushing touchdowns from running back Brock Cornell propelled West Allegheny to a lopsided 52-14 win Friday night in Imperial over the New Castle Red Hurricanes in the 4A Parkway Conference opener.

Upton completed 8-of-10 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns, finding Nick Longo, Nico Taddy and Roman Police for scores through the air, while Cornell rushed for 105 yards and a score on 23 carries, helping West Allegheny move to 4-0 on the season.

Following a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from New Castle after West Allegheny originally took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, West Allegheny ripped off 35 unanswered points as Longo hauled in a 21-yard touchdown from Upton, Cornell scored from 1-yard out on the ground, Upton found Police for a 67-yard touchdown, Teddy hauled in a 45-yarder from Upton, and Police scored on a 52-yard run.

New Castle stopped the West Allegheny run with a 10-yard touchdown pass to make it 38-14, but Cornell capped off the win with a 9-yard rushing touchdown for West Allegheny.

Sitting at 4-0, West Allegheny travels to Freedom in Week 4 for a 4A Parkway Conference showdown with Aliquippa at Jimbo Covert Field.

Top Performances

New Castle

No stats available

West Allegheny

Gage Upton, QB — 8-of-10 passing, 197 yards, three touchdowns, one interception

Brock Cornell, RB — 23 carries, 116 yards, one touchdown

Roman Police, RB — five carries, 105 yards, one touchdown; two catches, 79 yards, one touchdown

--

Riverside 32, Mohawk 28 — A thrilling game-winning touchdown catch from Sam Hughes to Noah George with nine seconds left gave the Riverside Panthers a thrilling 32-28 win over the Mohawk Warriors Friday night in Bessemer in the 2A Midwestern Conference opener.

George's touchdown catch put a capper on a thrilling second-half comeback for the Panthers under head coach Fran Ramsden that saw Riverside shake off a 15-6 halftime deficit and not blink in the face of a late 28-26 deficit on the road in the fourth quarter.

Along with George's thrilling touchdown catch that gave the Panthers their second win in a row after defeating Shenango, 27-6, in Week 2, running back Robert Janis continued his ascent into stardom, rushing 27 times for 263 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Sitting at 2-1 on the season (1-0 in 2A Midwestern), Riverside will host Freedom Sept. 23 in another big conference tilt.

Top Performances

Riverside

Robert Janis, RB — 27 carries, 263 yards, two touchdowns

Noah George, WR — Game-winning touchdown catch with nine seconds left

Mohawk

No stats available

--

Beaver Falls 48, New Brighton 0 — A 24-point second quarter Friday led to a 48-0 win to open 2A Midwestern Conference play for the Beaver Falls Tigers on the road against the New Brighton Lions.

Star quarterback Jaren Brickner completed 9-of-16 passes for a season-high 183 yards, one touchdown and one interception to led the Tigers, and added 11 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Beaver Falls jumped out to an 8-0 lead after one quarter of play thanks to a 1-yard Brixx Rawl run and a Drey Hall 2-point conversion on the ground — one of six successful 2-point conversions for Beaver Falls under head coach Nick Nardone on the night.

Up 8-0, the Tigers opened it up in the second quarter as Brickner scored on a 26-yard run and a 1-yard, and Isaiah Aeschbacher scored on an 87-yard catch-and-run from Brickner, while Hall, Rawl and Brenden Myers converted 2-point conversions, giving the Tigers a 32-0 lead at the half.

In the second half the Tigers kept it rolling as Hall scored on a 16-yard run and Rawl added the 2-point conversion before Kenny Jewell III scored on an 8-yard run and Datalian Beauford added the 2-point conversion, capping off the 48-0 win.

Sitting at 3-1 (1-0 2A Midwestern) on the year, Beaver Falls travels to Neshannock in Week 4 for a big conference matchup with the Lancers.

Top Performances

New Brighton

Brian Taylor, QB — 4-for-10 passing, 41 yards; one interception defensively

Gary Pugh, WR — two catches, 23 yards

Beaver Falls

Jaren Brickner, QB — 9-for-16 passing, 183 yards, one touchdown, one interception; 11 carries, 103 yards, two touchdowns

Drey Hall, RB — eight carries, 61 yards, one touchdown

Isaiah Aeschbacher, RB — three catches, 96 yards, one touchdown

--

South Side 49, Northgate 0 — Two two-touchdown performances from South Side's Ryan Navarra and Brody Almashy led the South Side Rams to a 49-0 bludgeoning of the Northgate Flames Friday night in Hookstown, improving the Rams to 4-0 on the season.

South Side opened the game with two scores in the first quarter as Navarra scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown and AC Corfield added a 5-yard rushing touchdown of his own, setting up the 22-point second-quarter outburst from the Rams that saw Almashy find Alex Arrigo for a 37-yard touchdown through the air, a 1-yard fumble return for touchdown from Slayton Williams, and a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Almashy to stake the Rams to a 35-0 lead at the half, kickstarting the running clock.

With the running clock in the second half, the Rams added two more scores as Navarra scored on the ground from 13 yards out and Will Morgan added a 37-yard touchdown on the ground, capping off the win as Mateja Pavlovich drilled 5-of-6 extra points in the win.

Almashy completed 2-of-3 passing attempts for 61 yards and a score and added five carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in the win. Navarra added five carries for 63 yards, while Corfield chipped in with six carries for 21 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams held Northgate to just 86 yards of total offense in the win, with 71 yards coming on the ground on 39 carries.

Sitting at 4-0, the Rams travel to Leetsdale next week for a non-conference matchup with the Quaker Valley Quakers.

Top Performances

Northgate

Sonteon Layne, QB — 4-of-5 passing, 15 yards; seven carries, 16 yards

Darius Fields, RB — seven carries, 41 yards

South Side

Brody Almashy, QB — 2-of-3 passing, 61 yards, one touchdown; five carries, 45 yards, one touchdown

Ryan Navarra, RB — five carries, 63 yards, two touchdowns

Alex Arrigo, RB — three carries, 42 yards; one catch, 37 yards, one touchdown

--

OLSH 55, Carlynton 0 — One week after a hard-fought win over the Clairton Bears in non-conference action, the OLSH Chargers opened WPIAL Class 1A Black Hills Conference play Friday on the road with a dominant 55-0 win over Carlynton to move to 4-0 on the young season under first-year head coach Don Militzer.

The Chargers were all over the Cougars from the start as Brandon Brazell picked off a Carlynton pass on the first play of the game and returned it for a touchdown. Midway through the first quarter the Chargers struck on offense as star quarterback Nehemiah Azeem found favorite target Dereon Greer for a 74-yard touchdown.

Up two scores, the Chargers continued to pour it on as Azeem found Ethan Gardner-Davis for a 10-yard touchdown, before then adding a rushing touchdown of his own from 10 yards out to make it 28-0 early in the second quarter. Midway through the second quarter Azeem found Greer again for a score, this time from 30 yards out, and then found Dorrian Tate from 45 yards to make it 42-0 late in the second quarter.

OLSH continued to add on as JaVaughn Moore found pay dirt from 25 yards out inside two minutes to go in the first half with the clock running to make it 49-0, shortening the second-half quarters to eight minutes.

In the second half, Tate scored on a 20-yard run, capping off the scoring as the Chargers rolled to the 55-0 win and opened conference play with a bang.

Sitting at 4-0 on the year, the Chargers return home Friday night against the Fort Cherry Rangers in a tough conference matchup at 7 p.m.

Top Performances

OLSH

Nehemiah Azeem, QB — 6-of-8 passing, 175 yards, four touchdowns; two carries, 23 yards, one touchdown

Dereon Greer, WR — two catches, 101 yards, two touchdowns

Dorrian Tate, WR — three catches, 90 yards, one touchdown; two carries, 31 yards, one touchdown

Carlynton

No stats available

--

Penn Hills 35, Moon 0 — Another week, another difficult test for the Moon Area Tigers, this time in the form of Penn Hills in Week 3 action.

Taking on Penn Hills in a rematch for the 2021 WPIAL Class 5A semifinal matchup at North Allegheny last season, the Moon Area Tigers dropped a 35-0 decision as Penn Hills jumped out to a 28-0 lead at the half and never looked back.

In the loss, Braeden Stuart emerged at quarterback for the Tigers, completing 8-of-19 passes for 100 yards, while running back Brandon Weaver had a strong night, rushing for 36 yards and added 41 receiving yards.

Sitting at 0-4 on the year, Moon travels to Mars Sept. 23 for a non-conference matchup with the Planets at 7 p.m.

Top Performances

Penn Hills

No stats available

Moon

Braeden Stuart, QB — 8-of-19 passing, 100 yards

Brandon Weaver, RB — five rushes, 36 yards; three catches, 41 yards

Anthony Antoniades, WR — two catches, 49 yards

--

Rochester 58, Summit Academy 14 — A 30-point outburst in the first quarter Saturday led to a 58-14 win for the Rochester Rams under Hall of Fame head coach Gene Matsook.

Parker Lyons and Amaree Curry scored once each on the ground in the explosive first quarter, with Lyons scoring on a 1-yard sneak and Curry racing home from 33 yards, while Antonio Laure found the end zone twice in the game's opening minutes on rushes of 10 and 22 yards, keying the outburst from the Rams.

The Rams added two scores each in the second and third quarters as Duke Mullins scored on a 25-yard run and hauled in a 31-yard pass from Lyons in the second quarter, while Laure scored on a 25-yard run in the third quarter and Curry added a 7-yard scoring run.

On the day, Rochester rolled up 351 total yards of offense, allowing just 193 yards defensively, many of which came with the game well in hand.

For Rochester, Laure ran the football eight times for 91 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Mullins hauled in three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Sitting at 2-1 on the season, Rochester hosts Shenango Friday night in a 1A Big Seven Conference matchup at 7 p.m.

Top Performers

Rochester

Antonio Laure, RB — eight carries, 91 yards, three touchdowns

Parker Lyons, QB — 5-of-8 passing, 113 yards, one touchdown; one rushing touchdown

Duke Mullins, WR — three catches, 83 yards, one touchdown; one rushing touchdown

Summit Academy

Zaymr Grant, QB — 12-of-23 passing, 188 yards, two touchdowns

--

Neshannock 48, Western Beaver 20 — A 31-point unanswered burst from Neshannock led to a 48-20 win Saturday at Rich Niedbala Field at Memorial Stadium for the visiting Lancers over the host Western Beaver Golden Beavers in a pivotal 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.

Following a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Western Beaver's Xander Lefebvre to open the game, the Lancers ripped off 31 unanswered points on a 22-yard field goal, and a pair of rushing touchdowns from Matthew Ioanilli and Jonny Huff to take a 31-6 lead before the Golden Beavers stopped the Lancers' burst.

Western Beaver got back on track with a 57-yard touchdown from Lefebvre to top target Dorian McGhee, but the Lancers answered with another field goal and rushing touchdowns from Ioanilli and Huff to put the game out of reach before Lefebvre added a late 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Sitting at 3-1 on the season, the Golden Beavers host Ellwood City next Saturday in another 2A Midwestern Conference matchup.

Top Performers

Neshannock

Matthew Ioanilli, RB — 16 carries, 80 yards, three touchdowns

Jonny Huff, RB — 11 carriers, 82 yards, three touchdowns

Western Beaver

Dorian McGhee, WR — two catches, 57 yards, one touchdown

Mikey Crawford, WR — five catches, 53 yards

Xander Lefebvre, QB — 6-of-17 passing, 110 yards, one touchdown; 12 carries, 38 yards, one touchdown

--

Blackhawk 31, Ambridge 14

Central Valley 58, Chartiers Valley 13

Freedom Area 28, Ellwood City 0

Quaker Valley 40, Seton LaSalle 22

Avonworth 50, Hopewell 0

Beaver Area 25, South Park 7

