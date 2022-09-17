ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

H.S. football: Jake Mullery's big night helps Pennsbury to 3rd straight victory with win at CB West

By By Rick Woelfel
 4 days ago
DOYLESTOWN — Jake Mullery stepped up when his team needed him most Friday night.

The Pennsbury linebacker recorded three sacks in the course of his team’s 26-21 win over host Central Bucks West as both teams kicked off their Suburban One League National Conference campaigns at War Memorial Field.

One of Mullery’s sacks led directly to a touchdown via a fumble return in the closing seconds of the first half. Another essentially sealed the Falcons’ third consecutive victory. The Falcons stand at 3-1 overall after going a combined 0-15 in 2020-21, including 0-10 last season.

In Mullery’s mind, this year’s success revolves around the team’s work ethic.

“We’re just working harder,” he said. “Each and every day we’re getting better at practice. Taking it more seriously and coming out here and just getting wins.”

Mullery figured he’d have to step up against the Bucks’ potent passing attack. “I told myself to (be aggressive),” he said. “Play smart and just execute.”

The Falcons were tested as the Bucks (1-3, 0-1 in conference) hit on two big plays in the first half. Connor McFadden returned a kickoff for a touchdown to give the hosts a 7-6 lead before Matt Cleland’s 90-yard dash gave West a 14-6 advantage early in the second period. But the Falcons were unbowed.

And those were the last points the hosts put on the scoreboard until 2:46 remained in the game.

“We knew our defense was strong,” Mullery said. “We knew we could come back, we were in the game.”

Mullery notes the 2022 edition of the Falcons is continuing to evolve. “We come out here and we play smarter,” he said. “We just keep working hard every day.”

Three Things We’ve Learned:

1. Pennsbury’s offensive line is a force to be reckoned with. It controlled the line of scrimmage and created openings for Galamama Mulbah to run through (see below)

2. CB West is a better team than its 1-3 record indicates. The Bucks were in the game until its final offensive series and possess and offense with big play capability.

3. The kicking game and field position still matter. Both punters, the Falcons’ Shane McGurrin and the Bucks’ Matt Cleland, excelled in their roles.

Game Balls:

  • Galamama Mulbah, Pennsbury: The senior running back ran for 234 yards and scored three touchdowns in runs of 24, 13, and 1 yard(s).
  • Cade Gabbett, Pennsbury: The senior linebacker recorded two sacks and returned a fumble 64 yards for a second-quarter touchdown.
  • Conor McFadden Central Bucks West: The junior supplemented his work at wideout with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

They said it:

Pennsbury coach Galen Snyder: “The O-line has gotten better every week. This week we ran a lot of veer option and a lot was placed on the shoulders of the quarterback (McGurrin) to make good decisions.”

