ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Tucker Carlson Goes Into Xenophobe Mode As He Warns Of Migrant Arrivals

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24J8TW_0hz2S10G00

Tucker Carlson cautioned that migrants could have caused a “decline” on the mostly white and largely elite Martha’s Vineyard after they were flown there from Texas by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week.

The Fox News host, who spent his Thursday show unspooling a racist rant claiming that the nearly 50 men, women and children taken to the Massachusetts island on false pretenses could have had a “goat barbecue” there, adding Friday that the migrants could generally cause the quality of life to fall wherever they settle .

Carlson remarked that Vineyard residents, who scrambled to welcome and care for the unexpected visitors, should thank DeSantis for the political antic and claimed if “government officials send you the blessed gift of diverse immigrants or refugees, you must accept.”

DeSantis took credit for the migrants’ arrival on Wednesday, and the migrants reported that a woman in Texas deceiving them into boarding a flight they thought was going to Boston.

The migrants were transported to a Cape Cod military base on Friday, where up to 125 Massachusetts National Guard members were ready to assist them, according to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R).

Carlson said on his show, “It doesn’t matter how disruptive these new people are. It’s irrelevant how much they cost to support or how dramatically your quality of life may decline after they arrive.”

“It doesn’t matter if the crime rate spikes, if your daughter is afraid to go outside, if the schools become unusable, the hospitals fall apart,” Carlson said. “It doesn’t matter, you never complain. You take it like a man.”

Carlson also disparaged Martha’s Vineyard residents for serving cereal to the migrants.

You can watch a number of clips from Carlson’s show below.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 49

Miguel
4d ago

bull 💩 you have to watch the whole segment its taken out of context, I used to think the same about Tucker untill I watched a whole segment of his show. This is fake journalism propaganda at its finest💯

Reply(1)
23
Chitownlady
4d ago

Xenophobic? OK! Let's drop a bus load at HUFFPO HQs! Bet HUFFPO gives them the MARTHA'S VINEYARD TREATMENT!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Reply
13
Robert
3d ago

First actually listen to the whole segment. Not cherry pick by liberal reporters. Second if Tucker was so wrong then why did the people that live there load them up and move them to a military base? Even when the sign at their airport said they welcomed immigrants.

Reply
9
Related
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Texas State
City
Florida, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Ron Desantis
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Vineyard
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
HuffPost

HuffPost

153K+
Followers
9K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy