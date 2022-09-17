PREP FOOTBALL: Meek improves to 5-0 with 40-6 win at Phillips

BEAR CREEK, Ala. – After picking up a 24-17 win over Colbert Heights at home last week, Meek was back on the road Friday night for a regional matchup at Phillips. The Tigers’ ground game was dominant once again this week and they rode it all the way to a 40-6 win over the Bears.

Following a scoreless first quarter, a 6-yard touchdown run by Cameron Deaver and a two-point conversion run from Braylen Roberts put Meek in front 8-0 early in the second. Ory Frith found the end zone from 16 yards out later in the second to add to the Tiger lead and Blake Miller’s two-point conversion made it a 16-0 game. However, Phillips took the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a touchdown and trimmed the lead 16-6 going into the halftime break.

Deaver’s second touchdown of the night put six more points on the board early in the third quarter and he punched in the two-point conversion to put the Tigers in front 24-6. Deaver’s third scoring run stretched the lead to 32-6 in the final minute of the third and Frith scored again from 15 yards out to make it 40-6 midway through the fourth. Meek’s defense kept the Bears off the board the rest of the way and the Tigers returned home with a 40-6 victory.

Meek improves to 5-0 with the win and the Tigers will be off next week before returning home to face Addison in a critical regional matchup Sept. 30.

