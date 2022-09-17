ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arley, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Meek improves to 5-0 with 40-6 win at Phillips

By Nick Griffin
 4 days ago

BEAR CREEK, Ala. – After picking up a 24-17 win over Colbert Heights at home last week, Meek was back on the road Friday night for a regional matchup at Phillips. The Tigers’ ground game was dominant once again this week and they rode it all the way to a 40-6 win over the Bears.

Following a scoreless first quarter, a 6-yard touchdown run by Cameron Deaver and a two-point conversion run from Braylen Roberts put Meek in front 8-0 early in the second. Ory Frith found the end zone from 16 yards out later in the second to add to the Tiger lead and Blake Miller’s two-point conversion made it a 16-0 game. However, Phillips took the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a touchdown and trimmed the lead 16-6 going into the halftime break.

Deaver’s second touchdown of the night put six more points on the board early in the third quarter and he punched in the two-point conversion to put the Tigers in front 24-6. Deaver’s third scoring run stretched the lead to 32-6 in the final minute of the third and Frith scored again from 15 yards out to make it 40-6 midway through the fourth. Meek’s defense kept the Bears off the board the rest of the way and the Tigers returned home with a 40-6 victory.

Meek improves to 5-0 with the win and the Tigers will be off next week before returning home to face Addison in a critical regional matchup Sept. 30.

CULLMAN, Ala. – The beautiful blue sky, towering pines trees and moderate temperatures provided the perfect backdrop for the fall rendition of the Sportsman Lake countywide yard sale, a favorite among bargain shoppers near and far. The grounds of the park were covered by vendors in the former campsites, pavilions and pathways selling their wares.  Perusing everything available, from custom woodworking, clothing, shoes, hospital equipment, home decorations and everything in between, shoppers walked the grounds of the park looking for good deals. Parking continued beyond the park grounds and deal finders walked along the road in search of the deal of the day.  Sportsman Lake Park is operated by Cullman County Parks and Recreation and is open seven days a week. The park and walking trails are free with train rides, miniature golf, fishing, paddle boats and kayaks available for a fee. For more information, visit www.cullmancountyparks.com/sportsman.html. 
CULLMAN, Ala. – The first sign of Oktoberfest was seen in Cullman Monday, as the hay people made their return to various locations around town including the intersection of U.S. Highways 278 and 31, Goat Island Brewing and Depot Park.   The hay people were brought to life by Cullman's Philip and Pat Clemmons, beloved community members and former posthumous burgermeisters. Inspirated during a trip to Germany in 1999 where the Clemmonses saw their first hay people, the couple made their own incarnation of the hay-stuffed favorites soon thereafter.   The couple tragically passed in 2008 but their tradition has been carried on by their daughter, Nancy Clemmons Moore, and other members of the community. Dutifully hauling the three bales of hay needed for each hay person, dressing one in lederhosen and hat and the other in a dirndl and braids, Moore and her helpers brought the Cullman tradition back on Monday, again assembling the community favorites and keeping her parents' memory alive and well. 
