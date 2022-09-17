Carter Pace scores all 4 TDs in Ravenwood football's Battle of Woods win over Brentwood

BRENTWOOD − Mississippi State commitment and four-star quarterback Chris Parson is the headliner on Ravenwood's football roster.

But Carter Pace — a 5-foot-7, 180-pound junior — stole the show and led the Raptors to a second straight win over rival Brentwood in the Battle of the Woods on Friday night.

Pace led Ravenwood to a 28-10 victory, scoring all four of the Raptors' touchdowns.

"Yeah, I'll remember it," Pace said. "But I've got another one next year. When it's a big game and a rivalry, I just have to show out. Our team showed out too — our defense, our line — everyone just executed."

The win puts Ravenwood (3-2, 2-0 Region 7-6A) in the driver's seat for the league title and top seed in the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs. The Raptors and Independence (3-2, 2-0) are the lone two undefeated teams in region play and don't meet until the last week of the regular season.

Pace ran for 77 yards on 22 carries. He had touchdown runs of 10, 5, 1 and 10 yards. Parson was 18-for-25 passing for 192 yards while also running for 87 yards on 15 carries.

Parson's 279 yards of total offense on 40 touches were downplayed by Pace's night in the backfield. But that was fine with Parson.

"Oh my gosh, Carter is a beast," Parson said. "He put that on full display. I'm so proud of him. He works super hard. He's the model teammate. He's a great guy. He works hard day in and day out. He gives all he has in the weight room and at practice.

"Seeing him come out here and ball out is expected. When he gets these opportunities, he makes the most of them."

But Parson still made multiple highlight-reel plays, including a 41-yard completion to Ethan Smith on fourth-and-3 in the fourth quarter to set up Pace's final score.

"That was Chris being Chris," Ravenwood coach Will Hester said. "That wasn't the play call. It was him outside of the offense. It's feast or famine. He's our guy. We're going to put the game in his hands and win or lose with him."

Pace also played a key role in last year's Ravenwood win over the Bruins, rushing for 87 yards and scoring a TD in Ravenwood's 21-16 victory.

"What he did was not a surprise," Hester said. "He's one of the most patient runners around."

This year's win came at the perfect time. The Raptors were coming off a loss to two-time defending Class 6A state champion Oakland. This was the second of four straight home game before finishing up the regular season with three straight games on the road.

