GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 a.m Wednesday advisory, Hurricane Fiona had strengthened to a category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 130 mph. The warm waters it will continue to travel over will help fuel further intensification through Wednesday. Tropical systems need a few main ingredients to thrive; warm sea surface temperatures, light wind shear, and plentiful moisture. Fiona will be enjoying all three over the next 24 hours. Fortunately, the powerful storm’s track continues to stay a good 500+ miles off the U.S. coastline as it passes by over the next 2-3 days.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO