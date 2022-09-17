Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Summer-like heat through Thursday
HOT SEPTEMBER DAYS: Temperatures reach the mid 90s across most of Alabama today and tomorrow thanks to a large upper high over the region; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny both days. There is actually some risk of a few very small, isolated showers or storms this afternoon during the heat of the day, but odds of any one spot getting wet are only 5-10 percent, so most places stay dry. For Birmingham and many other communities, today will be the tenth consecutive day with no measurable rain.
ABC 33/40 News
Craig Ford wins Gadsden mayoral race
Gadsden will have a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. Craig Ford, Alabama's former House Minority Leader, won by a comfortable margin against former Chamber of Commerce President Heather Brothers New. Ford is replacing Sherman Guyton, who served four terms as Gadsden's mayor.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot and killed on Pratt Highway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was found fatally shot on Pratt Highway and Cordova Avenue in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call of an accident at the location just before 5:30 p.m. Police said the man was the driver of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
2-year-old boy dies in hot car in Oneonta
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A 2-year-old boy died in a hot car in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened outside Kid's Campus, a daycare, on State Highway 75. The sheriff's office said the boy was not under the supervision of the daycare facility.
ABC 33/40 News
A bridge could be the answer to railroad crossing delays in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trains stopping and blocking streets have long been a headache and a safety concern for communities in Birmingham and in Trussville. A roughly $150 million project could put an end to drivers waiting on trains to move on tracks. Leaders from both cities are teaming...
ABC 33/40 News
$1,000 reward offered in Sylacauga shooting
A man was found shot to death inside a car in Sylacauga Saturday afternoon, and CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information. 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston, also known as Zip, was shot in the head while sitting in a gray Dodge Challenger on Wood Street according to Sylacauga police.
ABC 33/40 News
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A plane made an emergency landing on Highway 280 in Lee County late Monday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the plane landed near Lee Road 456 around 5:30 p.m. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the right westbound lane near the 117...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
Multiple shots fired, killing one and injuring another at Birmingham apartment complex
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run just before 10:00 P.M. Police say officers swarmed the complex after getting reports of multiple shots fired. When they arrived, officers found one...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Holocaust Education Center uses music to teach history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — On Sunday September 18 the Alabama Holocaust Education Center held L'Chiam, a concert focused solely on remembering the history of one of the largest genocide efforts in history. The performance showcased a number of artists who are dedicated to bringing Holocaust history to the Birmingham...
ABC 33/40 News
Hoover City Council determines U.S. 31 flooding a public safety issue
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — Flooding happening on U.S. 31 near Riverchase Village is now being deemed a public safety issue. The decision made at the Hoover City Council will lead to legal action being taken against the property owners responsible. According to City Administrator, Allan Rice the flooding is...
ABC 33/40 News
Blount County changes ambulance services at the end of the month
In Blount County, getting an ambulance is not always easy. "Well a lot of times when we're out on calls and need a transport, a lot of times our deputies are having to wait extended periods of time" said Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon. He added "also we run into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 33/40 News
'It's getting worse': Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Fentanyl overdoses are on the rise and any drug can be cut with it. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In Jefferson County in 2021, there were 316 deaths involving fentanyl, which is an increase by 66% from 2020.
Comments / 0