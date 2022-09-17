ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, TX

Frankston now 3-1 on the season after road loss to Winona Wildcats 18-23

By Christa Wood
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

WINONA, Texas (KETK) The Frankston Indians are now 3-1 on the 2022 season after a road loss to the Winona Wildcats on Friday night.

The final score was: 18-23

Next week, Frankston will host Harleton in their first district matchup, while Winona will be on the road in Edgewood.



