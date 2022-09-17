ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, WV

Winfield wins in Wayne

By Cassidy Wood
 4 days ago

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) – Winfield head coach Eddie Smolder and his crew traveled to Wayne to face the Pioneers tonight.

Winfield had a strong first half, entering the break up 21-0.

Check out some highlights above!

Wayne found some momentum out of halftime, quarterback James Spradlin fakes the handoff, showing off some quick moves and slides right through the middle to move the sticks.

That next play, Wayne just a few yards away from the endzone, Spradlin hands it off to Jaxson Damron, Damron pushed through the defense for the touchdown.

The extra point was no good.

Generals still lead 21 to 6 at the end of the third quarter.

Wayne would score once more, but Winfield stays in front winning it 27-14.

