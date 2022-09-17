ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, CO

9NEWS

Closing arguments expected in trial for fatal Ballpark neighborhood shooting

DENVER — Closing arguments are expected Wednesday morning in the trial for the man accused of killing a woman and seriously wounding her boyfriend more than two years ago. Michael Close, 38, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 22 charges in the shooting June 10, 2020, in the Ballpark District, when a stranger armed with an AK-47 fired two dozen rounds at Thallas and her boyfriend Darian Simon from an apartment window in the 2900 block of Huron Street. Thallas' 21st birthday was two days before.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area

DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado. A grand opening for a restaurant...
DENVER, CO
9News

Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
DENVER, CO
9News

Denver sets record for most 90 degree days in September

DENVER — It hit 92 degrees in Denver Monday, which is the 9th 90-degree day this September. That sets a record for the most all-time, tied with four other Septembers. And there’s a chance it could hit 90 again on Tuesday to break that record. It already hit...
DENVER, CO
9News

Colorado groups working to get more Latinos registered to vote

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day, part of the push to get more people registered to vote ahead of the midterm elections. In Colorado, some races may see a focus on winning the votes of Latinos, with groups around the state taking steps to get more Latinos registered.
COLORADO STATE

