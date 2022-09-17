Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victimsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Larimer Square gets a new ice cream shop (and it’s a fan favorite)Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Speculative life sciences development underway in SuperiorMargaret JacksonSuperior, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Related
9NEWS
Closing arguments expected in trial for fatal Ballpark neighborhood shooting
DENVER — Closing arguments are expected Wednesday morning in the trial for the man accused of killing a woman and seriously wounding her boyfriend more than two years ago. Michael Close, 38, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 22 charges in the shooting June 10, 2020, in the Ballpark District, when a stranger armed with an AK-47 fired two dozen rounds at Thallas and her boyfriend Darian Simon from an apartment window in the 2900 block of Huron Street. Thallas' 21st birthday was two days before.
9News
Police looking for missing endangered teen in Commerce City
Emmanuel Melgar, 14, was last seen Monday afternoon. He may have been scared off by a lockdown at Adams City High School, according to CBI.
9News
Police asking for help from public in finding person who killed a man in a park
The victim, Bashir Yusuf, was found unresponsive at Benedict Fountain park in the five points neighborhood. He died at the hospital.
9News
89-year-old woman dies after dog attack in Golden
A 12-year-old boy and his 89-year-old grandmother were injured in the attack Wednesday. The grandmother died of her injuries Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9News
Boulder County Sheriff turning to AI to safeguard the community from wildfire
Two new fire lookout cameras were brought online today. Their job is to be the first to notify human firefighters of any trouble.
Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area
DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado. A grand opening for a restaurant...
9News
Excavator falls into hole, causing water main break in Wheat Ridge
An unoccupied excavator fell into a hole at a construction site and onto a water main. Wadsworth Boulevard was completely shutdown at 40th Avenue.
9News
Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado
DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9News
Denver sets record for most 90 degree days in September
DENVER — It hit 92 degrees in Denver Monday, which is the 9th 90-degree day this September. That sets a record for the most all-time, tied with four other Septembers. And there’s a chance it could hit 90 again on Tuesday to break that record. It already hit...
9News
Hot, dry start to the week with highs near 90
Expect a sunny and warm start to the week. Highs both Monday and Tuesday could threaten the 90-degree mark for Denver.
9News
Colorado groups working to get more Latinos registered to vote
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day, part of the push to get more people registered to vote ahead of the midterm elections. In Colorado, some races may see a focus on winning the votes of Latinos, with groups around the state taking steps to get more Latinos registered.
Comments / 0