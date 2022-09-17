DENVER — Closing arguments are expected Wednesday morning in the trial for the man accused of killing a woman and seriously wounding her boyfriend more than two years ago. Michael Close, 38, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 22 charges in the shooting June 10, 2020, in the Ballpark District, when a stranger armed with an AK-47 fired two dozen rounds at Thallas and her boyfriend Darian Simon from an apartment window in the 2900 block of Huron Street. Thallas' 21st birthday was two days before.

