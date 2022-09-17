Wahama stays unbeaten in win over South Harrison
MASON, WV (WOWK) – Class A is loaded in the Mountain State.
The Wahama White Falcons stayed undefeated in a close battle with South Harrison, winning 27-22. Quarterback Sawyer Vanmeter had a great game, doing it all on the ground, the air and on the defensive side of the ball.
Wahama is at Webster County Sept. 23.
