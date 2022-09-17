ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, WV

Wahama stays unbeaten in win over South Harrison

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

MASON, WV (WOWK) – Class A is loaded in the Mountain State.

The Wahama White Falcons stayed undefeated in a close battle with South Harrison, winning 27-22. Quarterback Sawyer Vanmeter had a great game, doing it all on the ground, the air and on the defensive side of the ball.

Wahama is at Webster County Sept. 23.

