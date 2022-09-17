Wahama stays unbeaten in win over South Harrison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown said WVU’s third game was going to be about the Mountaineers. His team followed through, dominating Towson 65-7 for its first win of the season. West Virginia scored points on its first six drives, five of which ended in touchdowns. The first came on a methodical 10-play drive to open […]

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO