Boulder, CO

Colorado Daily

Karl Dorrell: Colorado Buffs football working harder to get back on track

In the 1990s sitcom, “Coach,” the head coach and his assistants would often sit around the office and wait for the start of football practices, eating snacks, reading the newspaper or finding other ways to fill their time. While Karl Dorrell and the Colorado Buffaloes aren’t enjoying much...
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Football: Winless Colorado Buffs hope for fresh start in Pac-12 play

MINNEAPOLIS – There’s always next week. For the winless Colorado football team, about the only good thing about the first three games is that none of them count in the Pac-12 standings. “The first thing I’ve thought about so far is we get a fresh start next week,”...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Denver has its last 7 p.m. sunset until March 2023

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 7:00 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 20 will be the last 7 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Sunday, March 12, 2023.
DENVER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Henry: CSU isn’t an airline, so why did it oversell parking passes?

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Parking passes are not a cheap expense at Colorado State University. The annual cost for a Z permit pass, allowing the permit holder to access the Z, R and ZR parking spots, is a whopping $584. That kind of money is enough to buy a PlayStation 5 — so you would also expect, at the very least, to be able to park in the lot you paid for.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
DENVER, CO
lifeoncaphill.com

Colorado home prices see short-term drop; unclear how long downslide will last

Kelly Moye bought her first house in the north Denver metro area for $120,000. That was in 1991. Prices likely won’t ever come back down to that level, said Moye, who has worked as a Realtor for three decades. But home prices in the metro area and statewide have shown some early signs that they may be breaking the pandemic-era trend of steep increases.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Cluck It: A New Chicken Trend Now Rules the Roost in Denver

For decades, America's fried chicken scene was dominated by the Southern style of the food popularized by chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken (now officially known simply as KFC), Popeyes and Church's. Then, in the mid-2010s, a new chicken trend began creeping onto the scene that celebrated another Southern-born flavor profile: Nashville hot chicken.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

August lodging occupancy, room rates mostly higher vs. 2021

Lodging occupancy and average room rates across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado posted mostly healthy gains in August and so far in 2022, compared with those of the previous year, according to figures released Monday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association. Boulder posted the region’s highest average room...
BOULDER, CO
hbsdealer.com

Top three major merchandise moves from Denver

Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
DENVER, CO
indenvertimes.com

5 Valuable Changes Denver Homeowners Should Make This Year

As a Denver homeowner, you want your home to be safe and comfortable. If there are aspects of your house that you don’t like, you can always renovate and upgrade your systems. Here are some valuable changes you can make around your house. 1. Get A Metal Roof in...
DENVER, CO

