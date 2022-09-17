Read full article on original website
Colorado Daily
Colorado football notes: Karl Dorrell maintains confidence in struggling Buffs’ offense
Colorado’s offense was bad enough during the 2021 season that head coach Karl Dorrell fired almost all of his coaches on that side of that ball. That was the result of averaging 18.8 points per game (121st out of 130 FBS teams) and 257.6 yards per game (129th). Three...
Colorado Daily
Karl Dorrell: Colorado Buffs football working harder to get back on track
In the 1990s sitcom, “Coach,” the head coach and his assistants would often sit around the office and wait for the start of football practices, eating snacks, reading the newspaper or finding other ways to fill their time. While Karl Dorrell and the Colorado Buffaloes aren’t enjoying much...
Colorado Daily
Football: Winless Colorado Buffs hope for fresh start in Pac-12 play
MINNEAPOLIS – There’s always next week. For the winless Colorado football team, about the only good thing about the first three games is that none of them count in the Pac-12 standings. “The first thing I’ve thought about so far is we get a fresh start next week,”...
What to know about major cooldown coming to Colorado
The Pinpoint Weather team said Tuesday will likely be the final 90-degree day of 2022. A big cold front will arrive overnight, dropping high temperatures into the 60s.
Denver has its last 7 p.m. sunset until March 2023
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 7:00 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 20 will be the last 7 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Sunday, March 12, 2023.
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
26 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Colorado
Planning a romantic date is a task that if you do right, you're in really good shape. It's always a good idea to add a card to the mix, or some flowers, maybe even some candy, but one of the most important details involved the location. Choosing a good, romantic...
Get Excited. Colorado’s New Toys R Us In Loveland Is Now Open
Colorado has waited, what feels like forever, for the return of Toys R Us. The first location in Northern Colorado is finally open and ready to bring you back to happier and simpler times. New Toys R Us Location Is Now Open In Colorado. As a kid, there was nothing...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Henry: CSU isn’t an airline, so why did it oversell parking passes?
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Parking passes are not a cheap expense at Colorado State University. The annual cost for a Z permit pass, allowing the permit holder to access the Z, R and ZR parking spots, is a whopping $584. That kind of money is enough to buy a PlayStation 5 — so you would also expect, at the very least, to be able to park in the lot you paid for.
9News
Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado
DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
lifeoncaphill.com
Colorado home prices see short-term drop; unclear how long downslide will last
Kelly Moye bought her first house in the north Denver metro area for $120,000. That was in 1991. Prices likely won’t ever come back down to that level, said Moye, who has worked as a Realtor for three decades. But home prices in the metro area and statewide have shown some early signs that they may be breaking the pandemic-era trend of steep increases.
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
National Cheeseburger Day: Top rated burgers in Denver, across Colorado
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a delicious, cheesy patty, look no further.
Westword
Cluck It: A New Chicken Trend Now Rules the Roost in Denver
For decades, America's fried chicken scene was dominated by the Southern style of the food popularized by chains like Kentucky Fried Chicken (now officially known simply as KFC), Popeyes and Church's. Then, in the mid-2010s, a new chicken trend began creeping onto the scene that celebrated another Southern-born flavor profile: Nashville hot chicken.
Colorado Daily
August lodging occupancy, room rates mostly higher vs. 2021
Lodging occupancy and average room rates across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado posted mostly healthy gains in August and so far in 2022, compared with those of the previous year, according to figures released Monday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association. Boulder posted the region’s highest average room...
hbsdealer.com
Top three major merchandise moves from Denver
Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
indenvertimes.com
5 Valuable Changes Denver Homeowners Should Make This Year
As a Denver homeowner, you want your home to be safe and comfortable. If there are aspects of your house that you don’t like, you can always renovate and upgrade your systems. Here are some valuable changes you can make around your house. 1. Get A Metal Roof in...
This Inexpensive Home in Colorado is a Mountain Paradise
How cool would it be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over 55...
