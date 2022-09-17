Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well. Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.
MMA Fighting
Michael Chandler on why he thinks Dustin Poirier is taking UFC 281 fight personally
Michael Chandler has had two direct run-ins with Dustin Poirier. One was before he was in the UFC, the other was when he was in the UFC, and he believes the difference in vibe between them explains everything about where they are today. “I think that’s where this whole Dustin...
MMA Fighting
Michal Oleksiejczuk replaces Bruno Silva vs. Albert Duraev at UFC’s final card of 2022
Bruno Silva is out of the UFC Vegas card on Dec. 17 due to an injury, and Albert Duraev will instead face Michal Oleksiejczuk, multiple people with knowledge of the change told MMA Fighting. The Dec. 17 event takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas and features Jared...
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou criticizes the lack of control fighters have when dealing with UFC: ‘We have no power’
As Francis Ngannou continues to rehabilitate his surgically-repaired knee, he still hasn’t engaged in any meaningful dialogue to remain with the promotion beyond his current deal, which is expected to expire at the end of 2022. While that might seem odd given the reigning UFC heavyweight champion’s high-profile status,...
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo retires from MMA, released from UFC contract
Jose Aldo’s legendary career has come to an end. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz confirmed with sources with knowledge of the news that the two-time UFC featherweight champion and current bantamweight contender has retired from MMA competition, putting a bow on an 18-year career that saw him earn a reputation as one of the greatest fighters in combat sports history. Combate was first to report the news.
MMA Fighting
Dana White ‘blown away’ by 17-year-old UFC fighter Raul Rosas Jr.: ‘He looked special’
If Dana White had any doubts about Raul Rosas Jr., they were quieted in a hurry. The 17-year-old phenom became the youngest UFC fighter in history Tuesday night after inking a UFC contract with a win over Mando Gutierrez at the promotion’s Contender Series. White admitted he came into the event with some reservations about outright signing Rosas Jr., who was born in Oct. 2004, but they flew out of the window after the UFC president watched a performance he considered to be well beyond Rosas Jr.’s years.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 9 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the ninth week of the sixth season on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
‘One of the best to ever do it’: MMA community react to Jose Aldo retirement
Jose Aldo’s impact on the MMA world will be felt for ages. Following the news that Aldo has retired from MMA competition after a legendary 18-year fighting career, the MMA community took to social media to pay respects to the Brazilian legend. Aldo, 36, is widely regarded as the best featherweight of all time, a pound-for-pound great, and a pioneer among the lighter weight classes.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley questions Khamzat Chimaev’s last two weigh-ins: ‘He’s not gonna make 170’
Khamzat Chimaev will have a lot to prove in his next time out. UFC 279 saw an unprecedented last-minute shuffling of its final three bouts after the undefeated “Borz” missed weight by a whopping seven and a half pounds on weigh-in day. Chimaev’s unprofessionalism led to him being pulled from his main event matchup opposite Nate Diaz and slotted in the co-main event against Kevin Holland.
MMA Fighting
Joe Rogan says he’s done with UFC work once Dana White is gone: ‘That’s in my contract’
Joe Rogan says him and Dana White are a package deal. The popular comedian and podcaster has been a fixture of the UFC’s broadcast desk for more than two decades. At age 55, Rogan works far fewer events these days than he did in the past, but he still serves as the lead color commentator for the majority of UFC’s domestic pay-per-views and his voice remains a familiar part of many of the most memorable moments in the sport.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Anderson Silva, Yoel Romero, Andre Fili, Damon Jackson, and Campbell McLaren
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: I discuss all the latest MMA news. 1:30 p.m.: Former UFC middleweight champ Anderson...
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 9 results: 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. makes history, becomes youngest UFC fighter ever
Raul Rosas Jr. made history. The 17-year-old bantamweight became the youngest UFC fighter in history on Tuesday, inking a full-time deal with the promotion after a win in his co-headlining Contender Series bout against Mando Gutierrez, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The Mexico native out-grappled...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Jose Aldo’s retirement, legendary career
Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts, ending a long, and legendary career. Where does the former UFC and WEC featherweight rank amongst the all-time greats?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Aldo’s decision to turn the page to the next chapter of his life, reflect on his incredible career, and why he’s one of the top-five best fighters of all-time. Additionally, listener questions include Aldo’s final UFC fight against Merab Dvalishvili, Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent options, Paulo Costa’s babyface turn over the past 10 months, what’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Gregory Rodrigues following their big wins at UFC Vegas 60, and more.
MMA Fighting
‘I’m just thankful, man’: Joe Pyfer shares suicidal thoughts, abusive past he overcame before UFC debut win
The road to this past weekend’s UFC debut was anything but easy for Joe Pyfer. A 26-year-old middleweight prospect, Pyfer introduced himself in thunderous fashion with a first-round knockout of Alen Amedovski at UFC Vegas 60. To call the moment long in the making would be an understatement. In 2020, Pyfer was on the precipice of achieving his UFC dreams when he suffered a grisly arm injury in the opening minutes of his Contender Series bout against Dustin Stoltzfus. Not only did the injury delay Pyfer’s goals and sideline him for more than a year, it also ravaged his mental health in ways he never expected.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Action Bronson all in studio as well as Cory Sandhagen and Joe Pyfer
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani looks back at a busy combat sports weekend and Jose Aldo’s retirement.
MMA Fighting
Video: Alex Pereira, Glover Teixeira trade punches in wild sparring session
Fighters often talk about the wild sparring sessions in the gym that help prepare them for wars in the cage. That’s exactly what Alex Pereira appears to be doing as he gets ready to clash with Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281. As he anxiously awaits...
MMA Fighting
Chris Avila clashes with YouTube star ‘Dr. Mike’ on Paul vs. Silva undercard
The undercard for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view is starting to come together with two new fights announced including UFC and Bellator veteran Chris Avila taking on YouTube celebrity “Dr. Mike.”. Most Valuable Promotions — the company owned by Paul and former UFC executive Nakisa Bidarian...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’
Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Nate Diaz: Jake Paul is ‘for sure one of the options’ going forward
Nate Diaz could be off to the boxing world in life post-UFC. The 37-year-old MMA star finished out his contract with the promotion two weeks ago at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round guillotine submission. Diaz didn’t express his exact plans in the aftermath of his victory, but made it clear he was going to show people how things were done in the combat sports world.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa takes credit for Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 weight miss: ‘I stole everything’
Paulo Costa has one fight remaining on his current UFC contract, and he wants it to be against Khamzat Chimaev. The Brazilian middleweight hopes that with enough taunting, he’ll get Chimaev to bite and move up to 185 pounds. On Monday’s MMA Hour, Costa put in more work on...
