The road to this past weekend’s UFC debut was anything but easy for Joe Pyfer. A 26-year-old middleweight prospect, Pyfer introduced himself in thunderous fashion with a first-round knockout of Alen Amedovski at UFC Vegas 60. To call the moment long in the making would be an understatement. In 2020, Pyfer was on the precipice of achieving his UFC dreams when he suffered a grisly arm injury in the opening minutes of his Contender Series bout against Dustin Stoltzfus. Not only did the injury delay Pyfer’s goals and sideline him for more than a year, it also ravaged his mental health in ways he never expected.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO