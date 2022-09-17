ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMA Fighting

Jose Aldo retires from MMA, released from UFC contract

Jose Aldo’s legendary career has come to an end. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz confirmed with sources with knowledge of the news that the two-time UFC featherweight champion and current bantamweight contender has retired from MMA competition, putting a bow on an 18-year career that saw him earn a reputation as one of the greatest fighters in combat sports history. Combate was first to report the news.
MMA Fighting

Dana White ‘blown away’ by 17-year-old UFC fighter Raul Rosas Jr.: ‘He looked special’

If Dana White had any doubts about Raul Rosas Jr., they were quieted in a hurry. The 17-year-old phenom became the youngest UFC fighter in history Tuesday night after inking a UFC contract with a win over Mando Gutierrez at the promotion’s Contender Series. White admitted he came into the event with some reservations about outright signing Rosas Jr., who was born in Oct. 2004, but they flew out of the window after the UFC president watched a performance he considered to be well beyond Rosas Jr.’s years.
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 6, Week 9 Results

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the ninth week of the sixth season on Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting

‘One of the best to ever do it’: MMA community react to Jose Aldo retirement

Jose Aldo’s impact on the MMA world will be felt for ages. Following the news that Aldo has retired from MMA competition after a legendary 18-year fighting career, the MMA community took to social media to pay respects to the Brazilian legend. Aldo, 36, is widely regarded as the best featherweight of all time, a pound-for-pound great, and a pioneer among the lighter weight classes.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley questions Khamzat Chimaev’s last two weigh-ins: ‘He’s not gonna make 170’

Khamzat Chimaev will have a lot to prove in his next time out. UFC 279 saw an unprecedented last-minute shuffling of its final three bouts after the undefeated “Borz” missed weight by a whopping seven and a half pounds on weigh-in day. Chimaev’s unprofessionalism led to him being pulled from his main event matchup opposite Nate Diaz and slotted in the co-main event against Kevin Holland.
MMA Fighting

Joe Rogan says he’s done with UFC work once Dana White is gone: ‘That’s in my contract’

Joe Rogan says him and Dana White are a package deal. The popular comedian and podcaster has been a fixture of the UFC’s broadcast desk for more than two decades. At age 55, Rogan works far fewer events these days than he did in the past, but he still serves as the lead color commentator for the majority of UFC’s domestic pay-per-views and his voice remains a familiar part of many of the most memorable moments in the sport.
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Jose Aldo’s retirement, legendary career

Jose Aldo has retired from mixed martial arts, ending a long, and legendary career. Where does the former UFC and WEC featherweight rank amongst the all-time greats?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Aldo’s decision to turn the page to the next chapter of his life, reflect on his incredible career, and why he’s one of the top-five best fighters of all-time. Additionally, listener questions include Aldo’s final UFC fight against Merab Dvalishvili, Khamzat Chimaev’s next opponent options, Paulo Costa’s babyface turn over the past 10 months, what’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Gregory Rodrigues following their big wins at UFC Vegas 60, and more.
MMA Fighting

‘I’m just thankful, man’: Joe Pyfer shares suicidal thoughts, abusive past he overcame before UFC debut win

The road to this past weekend’s UFC debut was anything but easy for Joe Pyfer. A 26-year-old middleweight prospect, Pyfer introduced himself in thunderous fashion with a first-round knockout of Alen Amedovski at UFC Vegas 60. To call the moment long in the making would be an understatement. In 2020, Pyfer was on the precipice of achieving his UFC dreams when he suffered a grisly arm injury in the opening minutes of his Contender Series bout against Dustin Stoltzfus. Not only did the injury delay Pyfer’s goals and sideline him for more than a year, it also ravaged his mental health in ways he never expected.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Henry Cejudo offers advice to Khamzat Chimaev on weight struggles: ‘He’s probably training too much’

Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight, but he’s got to adjust how he approaches the game. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight for his scheduled 170-pound matchup by a whopping 7.5 pounds. Though it was Chimaev’s first weight miss inside the UFC, the amount he missed by led many to question whether “Borz” is able to make the welterweight limit anymore. Even Chimaev’s friend and teammate Darren Till said he thinks middleweight is a better place for the budding star, but former two-division champion Henry Cejudo believes Chimaev can make 170 pounds, he just needs to make some adjustments.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Nate Diaz: Jake Paul is ‘for sure one of the options’ going forward

Nate Diaz could be off to the boxing world in life post-UFC. The 37-year-old MMA star finished out his contract with the promotion two weeks ago at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round guillotine submission. Diaz didn’t express his exact plans in the aftermath of his victory, but made it clear he was going to show people how things were done in the combat sports world.
