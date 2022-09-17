Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Cavaliers claim fourth consecutive crown
ROANOKE - Lord Botetourt posted one counting score in the 60s, one in the 70s and two in the low 80s Monday to claim its fourth straight Blue Ridge District golf championship at Blue Hills Golf Club. The Cavaliers bested regular-season league titleholder Franklin County by 14 strokes, 309-323. William...
WSLS
POW: Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones scampers to Week 4 honors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville welcomed Dan River Friday night with a chance to be 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and senior running back Jahmal Jones made sure there would be no doubt in the outcome. The three-time VHSL state track champion rushed for 318 yards on just...
WSLS
Cavaliers understand winning in the Dome at Syracuse will be a challenge
Charlottesville, Va. – The Cavaliers of Tony Elliott will open ACC play this week on the road at undefeated Syracuse. UVA is coming off what can only be described as a close call against ODU. But they got it done on the last-second field goal. Now on a short...
WSLS
Hillcats Fall in Carolina League Final Series
The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped game two of the Carolina League Championship Series, giving the championship to the Charleston RiverDogs. The RiverDogs have now won championships in back-to-back season, including their Low-A East title from last season. The Hillcats, attempted to make a comeback, but scored too little too late. The...
WSLS
A second chance: Virginia Western scholarship to raise awareness for addiction
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Western Community College is raising awareness about addiction while supporting students in their academic endeavors. In August, the first annual Captain’s Choice Second Chance golf tournament was held to raise money for the Second Chance Scholarship, which was established by Darla Summers, a nursing instructor at Virginia Western Community College in 2021, according to VWCC.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at E.C. Glass High School
—————– E.C Glass High School, in Lynchburg, was sent into lockdown Monday, after a person with an out-of-state number called police to report a gun inside, according to Lynchburg City Schools and the Lynchburg Police Department. The lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, may...
WSLS
In Your Town: Some of the top spots in Southside
DANVILLE, Va. – Start your engines – 10 News is back In Your Town. This time, to some of the top spots in Southside. You know it, any visit to Southside will likely include a stop or at least a drive by the Caesars Casino in Danville when it opens soon.
WSLS
Olympian Meb Keflezighi joined community run in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Olympic medalist Meb Keflezghi joined the Roanoke community for a run through downtown on Tuesday evening. Keflezghi is the only person that has won the Boston Marathon, New York Marathon, and an Olympic medal in the marathon race. Before heading out on the run, the community...
WSLS
William Fleming High School on lockdown due to potential threat
ROANOKE, Va. – William Fleming High School is currently on lockdown due to a potential threat, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. We’re told no one is hurt and students are with their teachers. At this time, the Roanoke Police Department and school administrators are searching...
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
WDBJ7.com
William Fleming and Patrick Henry bands host Star City Classic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Marching Bands from high schools all across our hometowns got in formation to compete for the number one title. William Fleming and Patrick Henry bands are hosting the 2nd annual Star City Classic. Around 15 bands performed at the William Fleming High School Football field. “So,...
cardinalnews.org
Growth prompts Danville institute to reorganize
A “groundswell of growth” at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research prompted a nationwide search for the organization’s first president. IALR’s board of directors chose someone with experience in education and economic development, and importantly, ties to the community. Telly Tucker, 43, former director...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
WSLS
E.C. Glass students have late dismissal due to lockdown, search
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 5:40 p.m.:. Lynchburg officials said that the lockdown was lifted around 4:00 p.m. during a presser held on Monday evening. You can watch the Q&A portion of the press conference here. ORIGINAL STORY:. A high school is on lockdown due to a suspicious phone call,...
WDBJ7.com
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
altavistajournal.com
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460
A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
WSLS
Celebrating Adult Education & Family Literacy Week in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Region 5 Adult Education is celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy this week across Southwest Virginia by highlighting their free classes. Joy Truskowski, an ESL Instructor for Region 5 and singer-songwriter, likes to incorporate music into her lessons. “I am going to teach them really simple...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
