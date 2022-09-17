Cheri Beasley is tied in the polls with her Republican opponent to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate. Here's how she thinks she can win. Cheri Beasley was the first Black woman to serve as Chief Justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court. She won the Democratic primary in May, and if she wins her congressional race this fall, she would be one of the few Black women to ever serve in the U.S. Senate. With polls showing that Beasley is tied with her Republican opponent ahead of November’s election, she may be able to pull it off.

