creators.com

Democrats Cynically Fund the 'End of Democracy'

The Democrat-enabling media are currently highlighting a Republican tactical rift on whether to support a national ban on abortions in the later stages of pregnancy. They are not spending much time on an obvious tactical rift among Democrats. Should Democrats be boosting "MAGA Republicans" as President Joe Biden screams in speeches that they're killing democracy?
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams Is Polling Worse Against Brian Kemp Than in 2018 Race

It's nowhere close to over yet, but the magic that brought Stacey Abrams within 55,000 votes of becoming Georgia's first Democratic governor in decades appears to be fading. Entering the final months of the campaign, the Democrat who built the coalition that almost completely toppled the GOP's grip on the state's politics four years ago, finds herself trailing Republican Governor Brian Kemp by near double digits in a new poll by the University of Georgia School of Public Affairs and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
MSNBC

Biden's hot streak could potentially be a lifesaver for Democrats in November

A new AP-NORC poll gives President Joe Biden a remarkable 9 point bump in his approval ratings since his low point this summer. That’s great news for Democrats, who are less than two months out from the midterm elections, which increasingly look as if they could be more of a toss-up than was predicted earlier this year. If Biden’s upswing continues, it could help Democrats fend off a Republican takeover of Congress.
Essence

This Mom Could Flip A U.S. Senate Seat In North Carolina

Cheri Beasley is tied in the polls with her Republican opponent to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate. Here's how she thinks she can win. Cheri Beasley was the first Black woman to serve as Chief Justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court. She won the Democratic primary in May, and if she wins her congressional race this fall, she would be one of the few Black women to ever serve in the U.S. Senate. With polls showing that Beasley is tied with her Republican opponent ahead of November’s election, she may be able to pull it off.
The Independent

January 6 committee could bring October surprise for the midterms

The House select committee investigating the riot on January 6 will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the election, Axios reported. But that doesn’t mean it could not make news before 8 November. Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that he didn’t want the committee to be “perceived as a partisan committee ... we’ve been fairly free of those kind of complaints, and we would not want to interfere with the election.”At the same time, the chairman said that the time before 28 September, before the House leaves for campaign season, “won’t be a quiet period”...
The Independent

New York mayor may use cruise ships to house migrants being sent north by Republican states

New York City’s mayor is considering an unorthodox approach to deal with the unprecedented move by Republican governors to bus migrant asylum-seekers to Democrat strongholds.Mayor Eric Adams told a local New York news station that his team is examining the legality of acquiring temporary housing for those being sent to his city including the potential use of cruise ships docked along the Hudson River."We're examining everything, from the legality of using any type of cruise ship for temporary housing. We're looking at everything to see how do we deal with this," Mr Adams told CBS2.Pressed on the use of...
The Week

Abbott sends more migrants to Harris' residence

A second busload of migrants sent from Texas showed up outside Vice President Kamala Harris' Washington, D.C. home on Saturday, as southern Gov. Greg Abbott (R) continued his controversial protest of Biden administration immigration policies, the Texas Tribune reports. The Texas leader has been busing migrants to D.C. (and other...
WashingtonExaminer

Biden flirts with inflation denial ahead of midterm elections

President Joe Biden is minimizing inflation in a way that could become a problem in the midterm elections as consumer prices remain stubbornly high. Biden’s latest efforts to wave away inflation come on the heels of a White House party, complete with a musical performance by legendary boomer singer-songwriter James Taylor, celebrating a new law with “inflation” in the title on the same day the announcement of an 8.3% August inflation rate sent stock markets tumbling.
