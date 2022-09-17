ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 3

Related
WTAP

Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Bill gets bipartisan support

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bill introducing de-escalation training to law enforcement is being supported by both sides of aisle. Ohio’s Senator Sherrod Brown alongside Ohio’s Democratic representative Tim Ryan and Republican representative Anthony Gonzalez, and North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis introduced the Law Enforcement Scenario-Based Training for Safety and De-Escalation Act of 2022.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Inside Nova

Countries Virginia imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Virginia imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Virginia. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money

As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.  The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With a divided General Assembly, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking action to advance many of his policy goals. But some of his moves are generating pushback from Democrats, who say he is overstepping his authority and defying state law. During recent rallies in Roanoke and...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Mike Azinger
WLBT

Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday. The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Medical Abortion#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Parkersburg#Wtap#House
NBC12

Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
RICHMOND, VA
Washingtonian.com

Virginia School Districts Push Back Against Youngkin’s Guidelines Restricting Trans Students

Some school districts in Northern Virginia are pushing back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2022 Model Policies guidelines that would roll back protections for trans public school students across the state. The policies, which were released on Friday, include requirements for students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth; the same goes for sports teams or extracurricular groups. In addition, students would need written parental consent to be called their preferred names and pronouns.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Virginia Taxpayers to Receive Rebates This Fall

Qualifying Taxpayers Eligible for Up to $250 for Individual Filers; Up to $500 for Those Filing Jointly This fall, approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers must file by November 1, 2022 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
New York Post

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reverses protections for transgender students

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reversing course on how the state deals with transgender students — issuing a requirement that they use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex. The Republican rolled back changes made by his predecessor, which affected everything from bathroom usage to pronouns. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy