wfirnews.com
Gov. calls RGGI a “loss of Virginians self-determination”
We’re hearing from Governor Youngkin after news that his administration wants to untie Virginia from California’s energy standards. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WTAP
Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training Bill gets bipartisan support
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bill introducing de-escalation training to law enforcement is being supported by both sides of aisle. Ohio’s Senator Sherrod Brown alongside Ohio’s Democratic representative Tim Ryan and Republican representative Anthony Gonzalez, and North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis introduced the Law Enforcement Scenario-Based Training for Safety and De-Escalation Act of 2022.
Inside Nova
Countries Virginia imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Virginia imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Virginia. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money
As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With a divided General Assembly, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking action to advance many of his policy goals. But some of his moves are generating pushback from Democrats, who say he is overstepping his authority and defying state law. During recent rallies in Roanoke and...
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
As electric bills rise due to fuel costs, advocates call for reform in Virginia
Dominion Energy is increasing monthly bills in response to rising fuel prices and Appalachian Power is pursuing a similar rate hike.
WSLS
Early in-person voting begins Friday in Virginia, same-day registration new this year
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – It is that time of year again in Virginia. Most of the election process is the same as it has been in previous years, but there are a few new things the state is introducing this year. For starters, you can now register to vote...
As early voting begins Friday in Va., voting district boundaries have changed
In Hampton Roads, the second district saw some significant changes. The district used to include the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, parts of Norfolk, and then communities on the Peninsula.
WTAP
Town hall discussed amendments on November ballot that could change state Constitution
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives from West Virginia’s center on budget and policy stopped in Parkersburg on their tour around the state to discuss amendments on the November ballot. The town hall discussed two amendments on the November 8th ballot that could amend the state’s constitution if passed.
Three Virginia Army bases are getting new names
The final decision on the recommendations for the new names of three U.S. Army bases — Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort Hill — in Virginia has been announced.
WLBT
Aspiring BR model involved in VA crash that killed 2
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends on her 23rd birthday. The crash happened on September 8, 2022, as a large group was driving in an...
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
WSET
'Come on Virginia:' Driver caught going 80+ over the speed limit in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A driver in Virginia is being scolded by law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation after being caught going well over the speed limit over the weekend. The Department shared a post on Facebook of a ticket written by the Fairfax County Police Department.
Washingtonian.com
Virginia School Districts Push Back Against Youngkin’s Guidelines Restricting Trans Students
Some school districts in Northern Virginia are pushing back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2022 Model Policies guidelines that would roll back protections for trans public school students across the state. The policies, which were released on Friday, include requirements for students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth; the same goes for sports teams or extracurricular groups. In addition, students would need written parental consent to be called their preferred names and pronouns.
Virginia Taxpayers to Receive Rebates This Fall
Qualifying Taxpayers Eligible for Up to $250 for Individual Filers; Up to $500 for Those Filing Jointly This fall, approximately 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers must file by November 1, 2022 […]
He worked for Virginia ABC. Now he's banned from ever entering a store.
The former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee avoided active prison time as part of a plea deal made in Hanover County Court.
New York Post
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reverses protections for transgender students
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reversing course on how the state deals with transgender students — issuing a requirement that they use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex. The Republican rolled back changes made by his predecessor, which affected everything from bathroom usage to pronouns. The...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Virginia man had 30,000 Fentanyl pills shipped to him from California
A Virginia man pleaded guilty to federal drug charges and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison last week after he ordered 30,000 Fentanyl pills from California and distributed them throughout Southwest Virginia.
