PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette school district seeks new bids on former building site
Jeannette City School District is once again accepting bids for vacant property that previously held a school on South Fourth Street. Superintendent Matt Jones said directors approved a resolution Monday to seek bids for four contiguous parcels at the intersection of Cuyler and Chambers avenues and South Fourth Street. A previous bid process within the past year resulted in a potential buyer, but Jones said that sale fell through.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Harmar to maintain Springdale Township road to help residents
Harmar supervisors approved an agreement allowing the township to permanently maintain a section of road in neighboring Springdale Township. Under the memorandum of understanding, according to township engineer Matt Pitsch, Harmar will maintain Crone Hollow Road from its intersection with High Street in Springdale Township to the Harmar line. As...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Community should support fire department, first responders
We recently learned that Chief Quin and the volunteer fire department that faithfully serves our community retired the use of the Sewickley fire horn. We write representing many community members who would like to acknowledge that this decision was unlikely to have been easy, given the history and tradition that accompanies the fire horn. We are grateful to our borough council for considering this matter and wish to publicly thank Chief Quin for his leadership in making this decision.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland coroner hires new deputy
Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson announced the hiring of a new deputy. Russell Morgan, 43, of Rostraver, was promoted to a full-time position after serving since March as a part-time investigator in the coroner’s office. “His experience is something we wanted to utilize,” Carson said on Monday. Morgan...
New Pittsburgh Courier
With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue
Hi View Gardens resident Bianca Dobbs demonstrates the unreliability of the door to her two bedroom apartment, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in McKeesport. The Hi View resident says she’s worried for the safety of herself and her 11 year old daughter as broken key fob readers mean entry to her building is no longer secure. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Taking Another Step Toward Pullman Recreational Development
Butler Township continues to advance plans for a recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Monday night, Butler Township Commissioners awarded a contract to prepare the Pullman Recreational Complex site to Butler-based Demex LLC at a cost of nearly $385,000. The Demex proposal was the lowest of four...
Allegheny Co. prosecutors, public defenders demand fair pay as bargaining negotiations break down
Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that does not allocate any state funds to pay for public defense. The post Allegheny Co. prosecutors, public defenders demand fair pay as bargaining negotiations break down appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pittsburgh officials working to address homeless encampments
PITTSBURGH — The number of homeless people in the city of Pittsburgh continues to grow, and some of the most visible areas are in the most crowded parts of the city, especially this time of year. One man, who frequently bikes along the North Shore trails, told Channel 11...
Proposed development in Sewickley clears borough hurdle, permits still required
A proposed development along Locust Place in Sewickley is one step closer to becoming a reality. Former office buildings in what is colloquially called Sewickley Village are being renovated into chef-owned restaurants, a listening lounge and an apartment, among other developments. Council unanimously voted Sept. 13 to approve a conditional...
Fire damages Vandergrift duplex; no one hurt
Fire caused moderate damage Sunday afternoon to half of a duplex in Vandergrift, a borough fire chief said. No people or pets were hurt in the fire in the 100 block of McKinley Avenue, said Randy Dunmire, chief of Vandergrift No. 1. McKinley is an alley between Grant and Washington avenues.
Process compressor shutdown causes smoke to pour from Shell cracker plant
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have seen the smoke pouring out of the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County over the weekend.It was because of a process compressor shutdown.In a Facebook post from Sunday, Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals said the issue resulted in hydrocarbon material flaring up. It lasted about 15 minutes.The company says actions were taken to eliminate the smoke as soon as possible. It's now working to find out what caused the interruption.The full Facebook post can be found below:Today, at approximately 12:08 p.m., a process compressor shut down resulting in flaring of hydrocarbon material in a controlled manner. The flaring lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, initially with smoke, as actions were taken to minimize and eliminate the smoke as soon as possible.Operations are stable and we're working to determine the cause of the interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.As we've shared, flares are important environmental controls and safety devices used in refineries and petrochemical processing plants like ours. They are utilized as a safe way to burn hydrocarbon gases, as an alternative to releasing the gases directly into the atmosphere.
New nurses to get $7,500 bonus to work at Westmoreland Manor
Newly hired nurses will get a $7,500 bonus to sign on to work at Westmoreland Manor in Hempfield, which, like other care homes across the country, is plagued by staffing issues. Nursing aides hired after Sept. 1 will be awarded a $4,000 bonus to work at the county-owned care facility....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: Leechburg salon owner expands by adding boutique
A Leechburg salon owner has expanded her footprint in the area by adding a clothing boutique. Brianne Sofaly, owner of Elevated Hair Co., opened Oak + Pine. The store is online only, but Sofaly said there are plans to have a physical space for customers to shop. The 26-year-old said she had the idea to open a boutique for more than a year.
Fetterman visits Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman visited Indiana County Tuesday evening, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
30 employers expected at job fair set on Monday near Youngwood
About 30 employers are expected at a job fair scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Monday at the PA Career Link office adjacent to Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood. Employers will be seeking workers in health care, nursing homes, gambling, staffing, machining, manufacturing, higher education and package delivery business,...
Big raises for disciplinary change? Gainey’s offer rejected by Pittsburgh police union
The City of Pittsburgh offered its police union substantial raises for new hires, but also sought big changes to disciplinary procedures, in a final offer that the rank-and-file ultimately rejected. That September rejection — by a vote of 377 to 206, according to Fraternal Order of Police [FOP] President Robert Swartzwelder — sends the union […] The post Big raises for disciplinary change? Gainey’s offer rejected by Pittsburgh police union appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Authorities working to remove car from Jefferson Hills creek
Local crews are working to remove a car from Peters Creek in Jefferson Hills. Police say no one was hurt when the car crashed into the creek near Gill Hall Road.
Sheldon Jeter, Jr. expected to appear in Superior Court for appeal hearing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A high-profile convicted murderer is expected in front of a Superior Court judge today for an appeal hearing.Sheldon Jeter, Jr. is expected to appear today at the City-County Building for the hearing. Last year, a Beaver County jury found Jeter guilty of first-degree homicide in the shooting death of his close friend, Tyric Pugh.RELATED STORIES: Judge Denies Sheldon Jeter's Request For A New TrialBeaver Co. Judge Denies Sheldon Jeter's Motion For Mistrial, Sentenced To Life In PrisonSheldon Jeter's Attorneys Seeking Mistrial In Tyric Pugh Homicide ConvictionJury Finds Sheldon Jeter Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of His Friend, Tyric PughKDKA Investigates:...
Some neighbors upset by political Halloween set up in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A spooky display showing a skeleton using a bloody axe to chop the head off another skeleton wearing a Biden and Harris 2020 T-shirt is part of a Halloween set-up that had neighbors contacting Channel 11 News. “This year he came up with that. If...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Pittsburgh man is facing misdemeanor charges after illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack and entering the conference room of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, officials said. Thomas Carey, 21, communicated with four other men beforehand to coordinate their plans and then all illegally entered the...
