Virginia State

Virginia HS football week 4 scores & highlights

By Jake Rohm
 4 days ago

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are already four weeks into the high school football season in Virginia, and are only a week away from the regular season halfway point!

Robinson at Chantilly

The Rams stay unbeaten on the season! A close one in Chantilly, the Chargers a worthy opponent, but Robinson comes out on top 35-24.

Wakefield at Centreville

The Wildcats came in as heavy favorites, and they won by a huge margin. Centreville takes down Wakefield in a blowout, 81-7.

