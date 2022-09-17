Virginia HS football week 4 scores & highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are already four weeks into the high school football season in Virginia, and are only a week away from the regular season halfway point!

Robinson at Chantilly

The Rams stay unbeaten on the season! A close one in Chantilly, the Chargers a worthy opponent, but Robinson comes out on top 35-24.

Wakefield at Centreville

The Wildcats came in as heavy favorites, and they won by a huge margin. Centreville takes down Wakefield in a blowout, 81-7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.