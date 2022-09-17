Virginia HS football week 4 scores & highlights
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — We are already four weeks into the high school football season in Virginia, and are only a week away from the regular season halfway point!
Robinson at Chantilly
The Rams stay unbeaten on the season! A close one in Chantilly, the Chargers a worthy opponent, but Robinson comes out on top 35-24.
Wakefield at Centreville
The Wildcats came in as heavy favorites, and they won by a huge margin. Centreville takes down Wakefield in a blowout, 81-7.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0