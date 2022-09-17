ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Cruelty Society shares photos of rescued beagles experiencing grass for 1st time

ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the beagles brought to Chicago after rescued from a Virginia breeding facility got to experience grass for the first time, thanks to the Anti-Cruelty Society.

The rescue organization shared pictures of a few of those beagles getting used to the feeling of grass on their paws, which many had never experienced before.

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) began transferring 4,000 beagles from a research facility in Cumberland, Virginia, in July.

A series of inspections over the course of nine months found more than 70 animal welfare violations at the Envigo breeding facility. Mortality records reviewed by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed over 300 puppy deaths from January 1, 2001, to July 22, 2021, that were attributed to unknown causes. The facility also did not take any additional steps to determine the cause in order to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Many of the rescued dogs, which were spread out over rescue facilities across the U.S., are being prepared for adoption.

CNN contributed to this post.

