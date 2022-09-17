Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Triple H Takes a Hard Stance on Blood in WWE
Triple H announced via an interview with The Ringer on Monday that two WarGames matches will take place at this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view on Nov. 26 in Boston. Elsewhere in the same interview, WWE's Chief Content Officer talked about bleeding in WWE's presentation. WarGames matches, especially early on, were notorious from bloodletting during matches and other promotions like AEW, Impact and New Japan haven't shied away from it. But WWE has pivoted away from bleeding (especially the old wrestling art of blading) over the past decade and "The Game" indicated he won't be changing that stance under his booking.
ComicBook
Backstage Report on WWE's White Rabbit Mystery
WWE has been dropping clues throughout the past week of a mysterious "White Rabbit" making some sort of appearance on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. The hints have ranged from playing Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" during commercial breaks and at house shows, drop QR codes during Monday Night Raw that lead to short videos embedded on WWE's website and start flicking the lights during Raw's main event.
ComicBook
Did WWE Sneak Another Bray Wyatt Reference On the Extreme Rules Poster?
WWE's latest "White Rabbit" teases and the recent report of WWE negotiating with Bray Wyatt about a return has fans combing through every piece of WWE content to see if there is another possible connection to the former WWE Champion. Fans believe they may have found another, as the match poster for Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit Match dropped on Monday night with an interesting background detail. The renders of the two stars are positioned in front of what appears to a street, possibly a reference to Philadelphia hosting this year's pay-per-view. But just to the left of Riddle's head is a lantern, a symbol synonymous with Wyatt since his earliest days as the leader of The Wyatt Family.
ComicBook
Former PlayStation Boss Joins Tencent
It would appear that former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden has officially joined Tencent, the giant Chinese-owned media conglomerate that owns video game companies like Riot Games and Funcom as well as significant stakes in the likes of Epic Games among others. Layden appears to have joined up as a strategic advisor back in August, but only recently announced the move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ADDING MULTIMEDIA The Next Practice Launches Next Content Labs
AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Today, The Next Practice announces the launch of Next Content Labs led by renowned industry veteran Chris Martin. Next Content Labs will be the content engine that powers client needs across Next Practices Group. Next Content Labs will focus on developing strategic, short-form content solutions and quick-turn videos for businesses, non-profits, healthcare systems, and individuals to help brands shine and break through the noise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005730/en/ Emmy Award Winner Chris Martin Joins as Founder and President of Next Content Labs (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0