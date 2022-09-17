WWE's latest "White Rabbit" teases and the recent report of WWE negotiating with Bray Wyatt about a return has fans combing through every piece of WWE content to see if there is another possible connection to the former WWE Champion. Fans believe they may have found another, as the match poster for Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit Match dropped on Monday night with an interesting background detail. The renders of the two stars are positioned in front of what appears to a street, possibly a reference to Philadelphia hosting this year's pay-per-view. But just to the left of Riddle's head is a lantern, a symbol synonymous with Wyatt since his earliest days as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO