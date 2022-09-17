Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
River Valley knocks off Kingsley Pierson
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — The River Valley volleyball team defeated Kingsley Pierson in four sets (19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19) on Monday, Sept. 19th. The Lady Wolverines earned their sixth win of the season and will continue regular season play later this weekend against Alta-Aurelia.
siouxlandnews.com
Stanton picks up a pair of wins over Wisner-Pilger and Pender
WISNER, Neb. — The Stanton volleyball team defeated both Wisner-Pilger and Pender in Tuesday's East Husker Conference triangular on Sept. 20th. The Lady Mustangs won their first contest over Wisner-Pilger 2-0, followed by a 3-1 win over Pender in the second match.
AP Iowa high school football polls (9-19-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (7) 4-0 109 2 2. West Des Moines Dowling […]
Sioux City Journal
Andrew 'Andy' Miedema
Andrew "Andy" Miedema of Orange City, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday today, Sept. 18. A family dinner was held in August. Cards may be sent to 301 Hartford Ave. SE, Orange City, IA 51041. Andy was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Hospers, Iowa. Her married Joan (Van Leeuwen)...
kscj.com
SPENCER’S CLAY COUNTY FAIR SETS RECORDS
INCREASED YOUTH INVOLVEMENT, RECORD FAIRGOER SPENDING, ADDED EXHIBITOR PARTICIPATION, LARGE CROWDS, AND GREAT WEATHER PROPELLED THE 2022 CLAY COUNTY FAIR TO NEW RECORDS THIS YEAR. FAIR CEO JEREMY PARSONS SAYS OVERALL FAIR ATTENDANCE TOTALED 325,585 FROM SEPTEMBER 10TH THROUGH THE 18TH, A 17.4% INCREASE OVER 2021. PARSONS SAYS FAIRGOER SPENDING...
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
siouxlandnews.com
Paddlers to stop in Sioux City during fundraising trip down Missouri River
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Nearly two dozen paddlers will stop in Sioux City on a trip down the Missouri River later today. The journey is a fundraiser for Removing the Barriers and their Stirring Waters project. A water park in central Florida, accessible to people with disabilities. The group...
nwestiowa.com
Two hurt in collision south of Sheldon
SHELDON—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon. Fifty-five-year-old Paula Nadine Haarsma of Sioux Center was driving north when she lost control of her 2007 GMC Envoy, crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Sioux Center
A crash just west of Sioux Center early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured.
Sioux City Journal
Sketched in: A new mural goes up in Sioux City
A new mural is joining others in Sioux City. Artist David Manzanares is working on a creation on the west side of a building at 809-811 W. Seventh St., facing Hamilton Boulevard. The finished mural will face Hamilton Boulevard and includes depictions of Estrellas de Jalisco, a local dance group....
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
siouxlandnews.com
Clay County Fair sets new spending record after 325k attended fair in 2022
SPENCER, Iowa — The organizers of the Clay County Fair say this year's event set new records for spending by visitors. More than 325,000 people attended this year's fair in Spencer between September 10th and 18th. That's a nearly 20% increase over last year's first post-pandemic fair. Those fairgoers...
WOWT
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person is dead after an SUV went off the road in northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2009 Mercury Mariner was heading westbound near B40 and Garfield Avenue in Sioux County, Iowa, Sunday at 6:22 a.m. The driver of the Mariner...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, September 19
At the request of the County’s Fire Departments, the State Fire Marshal has declared a ban on open burning in Plymouth County as of tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper, who made the request to the state, says the fire danger is increasing into the fall harvest season.
siouxlandnews.com
Rural Emerson man dies after crash in Wayne, Nebraska
WAYNE, Neb. — A rural Emerson, Nebraska man has died after a crash in Wayne over the weekend. Wayne Police say that at around 6:25 pm Saturday, September 17th, they responded to a report of an accident on the eastside of Wayne near the intersection of 7th Street (Hwy 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles.
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals
Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Community School District pays $12,500 to settle middle school student injury lawsuits
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District has paid $12,500 in settlements to parents who filed two separate lawsuits after their children were injured in middle school buildings. The district paid $7,500 to Chad and Mandy Sorensen and $5,000 to Jennifer Pottorff. The settlements were paid by...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
siouxlandnews.com
Plymouth County issues burn ban
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed Plymouth County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in Plymouth County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
