Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
Controversial social studies standards receive first of four public hearings
This week the public had its first opportunity to speak to a state education committee about social studies and history curriculum standards. The four-and-a-half hour meeting in Aberdeen was the first of four such hearings. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson shared her vision of what educational standards should...
sdpb.org
As a pilot shortage continues, one airline is turning to SDSU
A shortage of pilots is factoring into the airline delays and cancellations passengers have been experiencing. During the pandemic, many pilots took early retirement packages when people stopped traveling, and more than 1,400 openings are projected each year over the next decade. Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sen. John Thune have...
sdpb.org
Sunrise walk spotlights prevalence of addiction
Sioux Falls addiction nonprofit Face it Together will host its annual March Into the Light event on Saturday, Sept. 21 to acknowledge National Recovery Month. The event takes place at Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls, and features stories from people in recovery, a fundraiser 5K run and a sunrise walk.
sdpb.org
South Dakota composer presents soul music and stories from Ukraine
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. International composer Calvin Jones performs on September 22 at the Goss Opera House in Watertown as part of an effort to assist Ukrainian refugees and other immigrants relocating to South Dakota. Jones was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sdpb.org
Castlewood schools still recovering from May storms
Temporary classrooms in Castlewood are full of students. The move comes as the community continues to recover from a severe May storm that included a tornado. The elementary school walls collapsed, and the district’s bus barn was destroyed in the storm. Despite the damages and a short timeframe, district...
Comments / 0